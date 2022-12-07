Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo schools, teachers at a heated impasse

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 7 2022

Posturing over progress: Buffalo schools, teachers at a heated impasse

As talks between the Buffalo Public Schools and its teachers union move toward a new calendar year without a collective bargaining agreement, the gap separating them is widening.

Teachers have been working without a contract for three years. The two sides have been at an impasse for about two years, and they seem to agree on one thing: Barely any meaningful progress has been made in recent discussions. A glimmer of hope for resolution – or at least progress – comes from an independent fact-finder appointed by PERB, New York's public employment relations board, to report a nonbinding agreement, which should be released around the end of the year.

In the meantime, things are getting heated.

Negotiating tactics from both parties have attracted media coverage and led to verbal exchanges. The Buffalo Teachers Federation on Monday passed a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Tonja M. Williams and the nine-member School Board for failing to properly compensate teachers and reach a new contract. Williams last week held a news conference to defend herself as the vote was being conducted, and on Tuesday shared her reaction.

– Ben Tsujimoto

PLAYACTION PODCAST

The Buffalo Bills' running attack has looked better since the team's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, and it also has a different feel, with rookie James Cook seeing increased touches. The Bills' defense is also much different, given the return of linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss this, plus what to expect from Jets quarterback Mike White, as they get you ready for Sunday's AFC East matchup with the latest PlayAction podcast.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Sean Kirst: As memories fade, life-or-death sacrifices gain power over generations: A reflection on sacrifice and generational impact, with elements of #PearlHarborDay: Is a lighthouse tragedy in which six Coast Guard members died in Oswego, 80 years ago this week, simply history? Not if you are an Orchard Park grandfather – and you were born only because your dad was saved by the outstretched arm of a friend in the heart of the Great Lakes fury, on an icy breakwall. Read more

Budget deficits threaten SUNY schools as staff, legislators call for state funding: State University of New York faculty and area state legislators are warning that cutbacks could be coming at state colleges and universities – including SUNY Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia – that have built significant operating deficits this year. To ward off potential cuts, the faculty and legislators are asking for $350 million in new state funding to address deficits facing SUNY schools across the state. Read more

Parole officer charged with planting evidence in search of parolee’s room: A state parole officer was arrested and charged with three felonies in connection with his June admission in court that he had planted evidence in a drug and gun case. State police charged Eliezer Rosario II, 43, with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Rosario was arrested Nov. 30 and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Dec. 14. Read more

Keeping work local, involving small businesses focuses for Bills stadium construction: There will be plenty of work for local contractors over the three years the new Buffalo Bills stadium will take to build. And there is plenty of interest among contractors angling to win a piece of the work. Read more

West Seneca supervisor: Pool will open this summer: Community members worried that the West Seneca pool will be demolished are still worried, despite assurances from the town supervisor that it will open this coming summer. Read more

WEATHER

Rainy, mild trend continues: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and highs around 45 are expected. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Tool & machine factory gets new life as apartments in Black Rock: McGuire Development Co. spent $6.5 million to transform the former Buerk building on Grote Street near Elmwood Avenue into the Vintage Flats, with 33 boutique apartments – 23 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units. Read more

Federal grant boosts Centennial Park’s shoreline improvements: Efforts to strengthen the shoreline, improve habitat and allow greater access to the water's edge at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park was boosted Tuesday with a fresh infusion of federal money – $4.5 million, thanks to the infrastructure bill that passed last year. Read more

Proposed Schiller Park apartment project for homeless gets bigger: The cost of the proposed Thankful Gardens Apartments project – located at 169-187 Sumner Place, near Walden Avenue and Doat Street – has also increased, from $2 million initially to $2.5 million. Read more

BILLS

Ryan O'Halloran: Bills safety Jordan Poyer makes 12-year old fan's day, creates memory for himself: The faculty at East Aurora Middle School received the call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, touched and impressed by a letter he received from 12-year-old sixth-grader Logan Neri, wanted to stop by and surprise him … in an hour. Read more

Dion Dawkins named Bills' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: On Monday, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins headed down to the stadium thinking he was going to surprise a fan. It turned out the fan had news for Dawkins, as well. Dawkins found out that he was the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: As Sabres snap out of their funk, Casey Mittelstadt is still trying to escape his struggles: "Physically, I feel great. That's probably been the most frustrating thing for me right now," Mittelstadt said. "I feel healthy, body feels great. I'm happy with the way my legs feel and the way my body's working, so now it's just a matter of figuring it all out." Read more

Sabres Notebook: Dylan Cozens' NHL Second Star award shines focus on his offensive surge: Dylan Cozens and his linemates have generated lots of buzz the last few games in Buffalo. And the National Hockey League gave Cozens new "linemates" on Monday, when it announced the Sabres' center was the NHL's Second Star of the Week between first star Connor McDavid of Edmonton and third star Jason Robertson of Dallas, the league's top two goal scorers. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• “Too many people are one crisis away from homelessness and yet homelessness isn’t a public health concern that gets enough attention,” writes Buffalo Spree contributor Sara Ali. Her feature examines how advocates have been working to address Buffalo’s housing crisis.

• Deer still have several days to dodge gun-toting hunters before the season ends. Local outdoorsman and nature photographer Douglas H. Domedion says “deer have become wise to hunters” in the waning days of hunting season. He shares evidence in the Lockport Union Sun & Journal.

• The Buffalo area is fortunate to have many walkable neighborhoods dotted with businesses that are ideal for daylong shopping excursions. Step Out Buffalo showcases five such venues and suggests boutiques, restaurants and bars that are worth checking out.

• “Say cheese!” Of the more than 6,000 state parks scattered across the U.S., Niagara Falls is the nation’s most “Instagrammed” state park, according to this article in USA Today.

• Speaking of photography, check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.