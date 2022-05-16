Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 16, 2022

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

The quick response of Buffalo police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said.

But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community Sunday afternoon.

If the shooter was Black, said Betty Maclin of Buffalo, “he’d have been dead before he came out the door.”

Mayor Byron W. Brown and top law enforcement officials said police officers saved a lot of lives and did not need to fire a shot to subdue the suspect.

The shooter planned to leave Tops after the massacre and travel south on Jefferson Avenue to Emslie – a neighborhood that according to U.S. census data is 71% Black – to shoot more people of color, his manifesto stated.

"Or if I find another decent location the day of the attack (example being Walmart) I'll head there," the shooter wrote.

Still, criticism of the Buffalo police's use of force against Black residents in past incidents bubbled up as the community mourned the victims and searched for ways to heal on Sunday. The day was marked by several major developments in the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in Buffalo history and the deadliest in the country this year:

• President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are coming to Buffalo on Tuesday.

• As reported Saturday by The Buffalo News, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the New York State Police investigated a report last year that accused shooter Payton Gendron, 18, had threatened to commit violence at his high school in Conklin, in Broome County.

• Gramaglia said at a news conference that state police required Gendron to undergo a mental health evaluation, but could do nothing else because the threat was not against specific individuals and it was not racially motivated.

• Gramaglia said investigators believe Gendron came to Buffalo for the first time on Friday.

• Gendron is being held in protective custody at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo, said defense attorney Brian K. Parker, who said he is mapping out strategies to defend the accused from the first-degree murder charge.

• In Gendron's hometown, a heavy police presence on the block where the accused shooter's family lives continued Sunday, with state police blocking the road leading to the residence as authorities gathered at the home. Neighbors described Gendron as one of the last people they would have predicted to carry out such a heinous act.

• Tops Markets pledged to reopen the store where the shooting occurred, but said it will stay closed until further notice.

• Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Ruth Elizabeth Whitfield, 86, one of the 10 victims killed in the shooting, in what portends to be the first of many potential lawsuits related to the case.

• Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Attorney General Letitia James consoled Buffalonians at an interdenominational prayer service at a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. James vowed to look into whether the “daily diet of hate” from social media may have influenced Gendron’s actions. And she promised to hold gun manufacturers and distributors accountable.

– Charlie Specht

The victims: What we know about those killed, injured in Tops shooting

Kat Massey, Pearl Young, Roberta Drury, Ruth Whitfield and Celestine Chaney were doing their grocery shopping.

Aaron Salter was a security guard who gave his last breath trying to save the lives of the people inside the store.

Heyward Patterson was ferrying shoppers who didn't have their own cars to and from the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue in the heart of the East Side of Buffalo.

They were just doing ordinary things on a beautiful summerlike spring day, until a man armed with a high-power rifle drove three hours to Buffalo and killed them one by one in the parking lot and then inside the store.

All 10 of the victims who were killed were Black, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. The suspect is white. The killings are being investigated as a racist hate crime.

Now, Buffalo is discovering their names, seeing their faces and beginning to learn just how much a killer took away:

Aaron W. Salter, 55: A beloved security guard at the Tops store, he attempted to stop the shooter and was described by Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia as "a hero in our eyes."

Ruth Whitfield, 86: “She was a blessing to all of us," said her son, retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield. "She loved God and taught us to do the same thing."

Katherine Massey, 72: An ardent advocate for civil rights and education who, according to her friend and former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, did everything she could to lift up Buffalo's Black community.

Roberta Drury, 31: “She was just a young girl, had a lot of love to give,” said Dezzelynn McDuffie.

Heyward Patterson, 67: People knew him as a “jitney” who would give people rides to and from Tops and help them with their groceries.

Pearl Young, 77: “Even if it was nothing but soup and bread, whatever she could do, she would just always avail herself to help the people," her brother-in-law, Bishop Glenwood H. Young said. "That's what she was noted for. … Her life was full of giving.”

Celestine Chaney, 65: More than anything, she relished being a grandmother. Her grandchildren, ranging in age from 4 to 28, kept her more than occupied.

Geraldine Talley, 62.

Andre Mackniel, 53.

Margus D. Morrison, 52.

Christopher Braden, 55, who was still in stable condition, sources told The News.

Zaire Goodman, 20 (treated and released from Erie County Medical Center), a City Honors graduate who survived a bullet through his neck and back while collecting shopping carts in the parking lot.

Jennifer Warrington, 50 (treated and released from ECMC), a pharmacist at the supermarket.

Racist manifesto details hateful views, methodical planning of accused gunman: In chilling detail, the accused shooter laid out in a 180-page manifesto why he wanted to kill, how he came to believe a racist conspiracy theory and then recorded himself driving to a supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and carrying out the attack. Read more

Rod Watson: Shooter pulled the trigger, but others share blame for poisonous racial climate: While Broome County 18-year-old Payton Gendron is accused of killing 10 people at the Tops Markets in a predominantly Black neighborhood on Saturday, politicians and media celebrities create the climate in which such racial hatred can flourish. Until voters and consumers hold them accountable, too, such massacres will be all too common. Read more

Tops employee: 'I just keep hearing gunshots and just seeing the bodies': "That store is very important to that community," said Latisha, the assistant office manager at the store. "I didn't realize how important it was until I started working there. They love that store. That is just a traumatic experience to have in that community like that." Read more

Buffalo Council president after mass shooting: 'If you're silent right now, you're not a friend of mine': "This is not the time to tear up our own community, because our community did not do this," Darius G. Pridgen told those gathered early Sunday morning at True Bethel Baptist Church, encouraging them to grieve in a healthy way. But that doesn't mean it is a time to be silent, he said. Read more

Community holds vigil, protests in wake of racially motivated mass shooting: Pastors from many area churches were joined by Muslim and Jewish leaders, community activists, neighborhood residents and other supporters to call for unity, condemn racism and pray for healing. Read more

Traffic study at VA cemetery altered to downplay roundabout – which some in community oppose: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs traffic study at the new veterans cemetery in Pembroke was watered down from an earlier version to downplay the need for a roundabout – which some in the community oppose. Read more

Judge denies Buffalo Skating Club's bid to dismiss abuse lawsuit by former figure skater: Two years ago, Craig Maurizi filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, claiming that from 1976 to 1986, beginning at age 13, he suffered sexual abuse by his former figure skating coach, Richard Callaghan, who later became one of the sport’s most prominent coaches. Read more

1,000 gather in Niagara Square to support abortion rights: The "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest was one of hundreds that took place across the nation Saturday following the release of a leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion. Read more

Stormy Monday: Today will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s, WIVB forecasts. Read more

With heavy hearts, Micah Hyde, Josh Allen show big crowd love at charity softball game: The heartache was palpable at the start of Micah Hyde’s Charity Softball Game Sunday at Sahlen Field. A day after the mass murder on Buffalo’s East Side, Hyde was sensitive to place the proper perspective on what was meant to be a day of fun and fundraising. Read more and see photos from the game.

JJ Peterka, Arttu Ruotsalainen help Amerks take control of series with OT win: JJ Peterka didn’t need to have his eyes on Rochester Americans teammate Lukas Rousek to make a play Sunday that drew a roar from the sellout crowd of 10,741 in Blue Cross Arena. Read more

• As summer approaches, more and more boaters and kayakers will fill local waterways. Deputies from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit are tasked with keeping them safe, WIVB's Kelsey Anderson reports.

• A new covered wooden bridge in Cowlesville is not only a picturesque sight but also a tribute to a World War II veteran killed in action. Reporting from Wyoming County, WGRZ’s Nate Benson tells Sgt. Charles R. Cannon’s story.

• Not to toot our own horn, but did you know Western New York is home to the country’s only kazoo manufacturer? WGRZ’s Kevin O'Neill shares what makes Eden’s kazoo factory and boutique special.

• Looking to do something fun to celebrate your child’s next birthday? Step Out Buffalo shares this guide to places in Western New York that offer party packages for kids.

