Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo Niagara's recovery turns into the homestretch

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
June 19, 2021
Buffalo Niagara's recovery turns into homestretch
The Buffalo Niagara economy is getting closer to being back to normal, just as the Covid-19 pandemic is allowing life to get back to normal.
There’s still a ways to go to completely recover from the Covid recession, according to the latest data from the state Labor Department.
Buffalo Niagara still has about 6% fewer jobs – a still-significant shortfall of about 32,000 positions – than it did during May 2019, long before anyone heard of Covid-19.
But we are getting closer and the pace of the recovery has accelerated. If the region keeps adding jobs at the pace it has over the past three months, we would be fully recovered by September.
– David Robinson
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
WNY's Covid-19 rate, at all-time low, is lowest in state for the first time: The positivity rate, which measures how many Covid tests come back positive, was 0.31% through Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced in a news release. The statewide rate is 0.39%, which represents a continuing record decline; the state's average rate has decreased for 74 straight days. Read more
Continued border closure through July 21 prompts angry reaction: Canada announced Friday that it will continue to bar unnecessary travel over its land borders through July 21. And the move, while no surprise, prompted a furious reaction from all sorts of people with a vested interest in traveling from one side of the border to the other. Read more
[More: Stay up to date on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
From Lower West Side to CEO, Yancey Spruill rises from Buffalo roots: Yancey Spruill grew up in a Buffalo in decline in 1970s. But the Hutch-Tech alumnus saw his potential and went on to thrive in business, now as the CEO of a Colorado-based tech firm. Read more
Discount Diva: Baby boomers, please, stop ripping into millennials: Samantha Christmann has a message for boomers: "Millennials don't benefit from the same conditions that helped launch you to success at their age. Despite working longer hours, having more advanced skills and spending years in college, millennials are sicker, poorer and sadder than their boomer counterparts were at this point in their lives. And – sorry – boomers helped create this sad state of affairs." Read more
Rene Robert, Sabres' 'French Connection' right winger, suffers heart attack: The right winger on Buffalo's famed "French Connection" line of the 1970s is seriously ill after suffering a massive heart attack Tuesday. He is listed in critical but stable condition in a hospital in Port Charlotte on Florida's west coast, Mike Harrington reports. Read more
William 'Billy' Fuccillo, 65, brought 'huge' personality to car sales: In the early 2000s, Fuccillo was a constant presence on the airwaves, a colorful 6-foot, 3-inch showman dressed in black, Matt Glynn writes. Fuccillo urged viewers to check out the latest deals at his dealerships' lots, promising them the experience would be “huuuuuuge.” Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Some weekend imperfections but still pretty nice: Of the two weekend days, Saturday will be the trickier to forecast for timing and placement of some scattered convection for a minority portion of the day. Saturday’s early cloud cover will give way to partial clearing, with a slightly humid feel to the air. Read more
POLITICS
Early voting turnout matches expectations: Except for Sunday, which was slow, about 1,000 people have voted each day in Erie County, and a little less than 100 people a day in Niagara County. Those numbers are roughly on pace for what election officials expected, although this is the first time early voting has been used in a June primary where only local offices are being contested, Thomas Prohaska writes. Read more
Two Republicans vie in high-stakes primary for Erie County sheriff: Who is more Republican, conservative, loyal to Donald Trump and dislikes the SAFE Act the most? Karen Healy-Case and John C. Garcia, both retired from the Buffalo Police Department, are former Democrats but are tacking hard to the right to win a Republican Party primary for Erie County sheriff. Read more
Lancaster Democrat-GOP cross endorsement spurs backlash: Democrats and Republicans in Lancaster are backing the same set of candidates for town office this year, an unusual arrangement that passed over a sitting town justice and prompted a former Lancaster GOP chairman to push his own slate. The town Conservative Party also is urging voters to back the "Real Republican" ticket, while backers of the cross-endorsement say it proves local political figures can move past the issues that have divided the country at the national level. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: Josh Allen for Aaron Rodgers – who says no?: Questions about Aaron Rodgers, Cody Ford and running backs kick off this week's mailbag. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show will be quite the spectacle on Saturday and Sunday. Even though tickets have sold out, The News' Keith McShea details another opportunity to catch a peek at the Blue Angels, while also noting closures and other important details.
• Lancaster native Nicky Venditti – who left his job as a dance captain for the Broadway touring production of the musical “Wicked,” and recently opened a dance fitness studio in Williamsville – will host a special Just Dance! class at 10 a.m. next Saturday, with proceeds going to the Pride Center of WNY, Scott Scanlon writes.
• Tickets are now on sale to explore the Grace Millard Knox House, the early 20th century Delaware Avenue home chosen to be this year's Decorators' Show House feature. Susan Martin reports the details.
• With attention focused on the skies this week, WIVB threw it back to when anchor Jacquie Walker tagged along with the Air National Guard in Buffalo in 1988.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.