Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo Niagara's recovery turns into the homestretch

POLITICS

Early voting turnout matches expectations: Except for Sunday, which was slow, about 1,000 people have voted each day in Erie County, and a little less than 100 people a day in Niagara County. Those numbers are roughly on pace for what election officials expected, although this is the first time early voting has been used in a June primary where only local offices are being contested, Thomas Prohaska writes. Read more

Two Republicans vie in high-stakes primary for Erie County sheriff: Who is more Republican, conservative, loyal to Donald Trump and dislikes the SAFE Act the most? Karen Healy-Case and John C. Garcia, both retired from the Buffalo Police Department, are former Democrats but are tacking hard to the right to win a Republican Party primary for Erie County sheriff. Read more