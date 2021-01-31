Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo Niagara will be different after Covid-19. Are we ready to turn change into opportunity?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 31, 2021
Buffalo Niagara will be different after Covid-19. Are we ready to turn change into opportunity?
For many, 2021 began with great hope. After nearly a year amid the fog of the Covid-19 pandemic, will we see a return to "normal?" And could we see a return to the growth Western New York had been experiencing?
Deputy Business Editor David Robinson tackles another big question: With all the new opportunities available for the region in the future – are we ready?
"The Covid-19 recession has caused deep damage to the Buffalo Niagara economy. We are still 45,000 jobs short of where we were a year ago," Robinson writes. "But nearly a year into the pandemic, the outline of our Covid-19 recovery – whenever it comes – is peeking through the haze. And some of it could be a renaissance."
Looking forward is the goal of The News' annual Prospectus section – in print today and online. See where jobs are expected to grow. Read how medical research is shaping lives. Tour a technology hub that could jolt downtown.
In Prospectus, our reporters explore the question: What should Buffalo Niagara do to bounce back?
Sheriff's deputy was to be fired with one more infraction, but he kept his job
When an Erie County sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in 2016, he was given a last-chance agreement. Keith Capodicasa could keep his job, but if he violated the rules again, he would be fired.
Less than two years later, Capodicasa was found to be recording hours on his timesheet that he didn't work, according to an internal file obtained by The Buffalo News.
Sheriff Timothy B. Howard's team let Capodicasa keep his job. But he was given a new warning: With another infraction, he could be fired.
– Matthew Spina
COVID-19 COVERAGE
What Buffalo parents need to know about returning to classroom amid teacher lawsuit: Will the buses run on time? Will there be mask breaks? What is a concurrent instructional model, anyway? For the first time since the local Covid-19 health crisis began last March, some students in Buffalo will be phased back into the classroom on Monday. Here's what you need to know. Read more
Reopening lawsuit is latest salvo from longtime Buffalo teachers union chief: The Buffalo Teachers Federation on Friday sued to block Monday's planned, phased reopening of city schools. The union won't know for some time whether its latest court challenge will succeed. But it's only the latest example of the BTF and its 40-year president, Phil Rumore, fighting the district during tense contract negotiations and when it opposes district policies. Read more
Albion nursing home hit with biggest federal Covid-19 fine in state: A $66,632 fine against the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center nursing home comes after there have been 23 confirmed Covid-19 deaths among its residents and one “presumed” coronavirus fatality, according to the state Health Department. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Two-year colleges oppose D'Youville proposal to award associate degrees: D’Youville President Lorrie A. Clemo said she wants to grow the number of high school graduates who pursue higher education. But the presidents of Erie Community College, Niagara County Community College and Trocaire College – concerned that there aren’t enough students to fill seats in their classrooms – are publicly opposing D’Youville’s plan. Read more
Parents feel 'blindsided' by West Seneca elementary school move: Students at Winchester Elementary School had just started returning to classes inside the building earlier this month when parents and staff learned there is another change coming. Next school year, they will pack up and move about 3 miles away to Potters Road Elementary School. Read more
Faint cry from behind door led police to Lisbon Avenue woman shot in living room: Chief Carmen Menza of the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District said that had it not been for the "professionalism, diligence and quick response" of Lt. Jonathan Pietrzak and Officers Peter Nguyen and Nicyle Holman, "this story would have had a much more tragic ending." Read more
WEATHER
So much for a January thaw: WGRZ says to expect a high in the mid to upper 20s today. Read more
BILLS
How Bills' Josh Allen will work to become a better quarterback in 2021: Josh Allen understands exactly what he must do to become one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, and he explained it in detail last week behind closed doors at One Bills Drive. Read more
Bills Mailbag: Is Devin Singletary guaranteed to be back in 2021?: Welcome to the first mailbag of the offseason. While the end to the 2020 season was a disappointment, there is plenty of reason for optimism in the future. Read more
Analysis: Charts show how Josh Allen improved deep, middle, short: Nowhere arguably was Allen’s hard work in the offseason more obvious than in his deep accuracy. Read more
SABRES
Jack Eichel's shootout goal sends Sabres to victory with Sam Reinhart out: Though the roster is unquestionably more talented than a year ago, Ralph Krueger is still discovering how to build a lineup that will produce consistently at 5-on-5. Read more
Mike Harrington: Even as they struggle, Sabres finding the way to scoop up points: "The Sabres are finding a way. They have points in six of their last seven games (4-1-2) and in five straight," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Punxsutawney Phil won't make his weather prognostication until Tuesday, but Saturday was Buffalo Groundhog Day. Buffalo Bert predicted six more weeks of winter, WIVB's Abby Fridmann reports.
• Last week we shared with you the 8-foot-tall Josh Allen snowman created by Eric Jones of West Clarksville in Allegany County. Well, as the Olean Times Herald reports, Jones decided to pay tribute to the Bills' superb season with a gigantic snow sculpture of Allen and Stefon Diggs at Empire City Farms in Cuba.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Dec. 11.
