Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo Niagara will be different after Covid-19. Are we ready to turn change into opportunity?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 31, 2021

Buffalo Niagara will be different after Covid-19. Are we ready to turn change into opportunity?

For many, 2021 began with great hope. After nearly a year amid the fog of the Covid-19 pandemic, will we see a return to "normal?" And could we see a return to the growth Western New York had been experiencing?

Deputy Business Editor David Robinson tackles another big question: With all the new opportunities available for the region in the future – are we ready?

"The Covid-19 recession has caused deep damage to the Buffalo Niagara economy. We are still 45,000 jobs short of where we were a year ago," Robinson writes. "But nearly a year into the pandemic, the outline of our Covid-19 recovery – whenever it comes – is peeking through the haze. And some of it could be a renaissance."

Looking forward is the goal of The News' annual Prospectus section – in print today and online. See where jobs are expected to grow. Read how medical research is shaping lives. Tour a technology hub that could jolt downtown.