Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo Niagara employers face new challenge: bringing workers back

Unvaccinated pod sections for the first five games that include many seats down the foul lines went for $27-$119. For the Yankees games, those prices were $74-$215. Under the Blue Jays' "dynamic pricing," they could be a little more or a little less than that when the public sale begins today at 10 a.m.

– Mike Harrington

WEATHER

Don Paul: Western New York gets midweek midsummer heat: “A week ago it appeared we’d be peaking in the mid- to upper 70s at this time,” writes Paul. “While it may not be a huge difference, it now looks as if many inland locations will be reaching at least the low 80s for several days, which is 12-15 degrees above the average high of 68.” Read more

POLITICS