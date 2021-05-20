Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo Niagara employers face new challenge: bringing workers back

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
May 20, 2021
As pandemic eases, employers are navigating the return to the office
A year ago, employers were scrambling to send employees to work from home as the pandemic upended everyday work life.
Now they are facing a new set of challenges: laying the groundwork for employees to come back to the office.
Many companies say they are taking a gradual approach. Some are putting off the return until July, or even after Labor Day. And some are giving workers flexibility about how many days a week they want to be at home versus in the office.
Employers say they're trying to balance the benefits of employees working remotely, with restoring the type of in-person collaboration and contact that's been missing over the past year.
First day without masks for the vaccinated: 'It's freeing': Many people walking around downtown at lunchtime Wednesday weren't wearing masks, though that has been a fairly common sight in recent weeks as the weather has warmed. But a number of people, including those who work downtown and were on lunch breaks, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement felt like a significant step toward the kind of everyday life that existed before Covid-19. Read more
Higgins: Let Canadians come to NY for vaccinations: Rep. Brian Higgins on Wednesday called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to invite Canadians to New York State to get Covid-19 vaccinations they might have to wait months for back home. "If we have unused supply, let's try to address the demand right next door to us," the Buffalo Democrat said. Read more
New York to require camps, child care to collect vaccination status of staff, children: Child care programs and both day and overnight camps in New York State must collect Covid-19 vaccination status on all staff and children, according to new state guidance on those programs announced Wednesday. The guidance, which includes protocols for Covid-19 testing and physical distancing, is effective Wednesday. Read more
Anonymous tips, email data and a brag led to arrest of 5 from WNY in Capitol riot: One man allegedly bragged in a dentist's office about breaching the U.S. Capitol. Two were turned in by anonymous tipsters. Another defendant from Western New York was identified when his photo matched a mugshot from an earlier arrest. And their faces appeared in videos posted to Facebook or YouTube or on surveillance cameras and police bodycams that are being used as evidence against them, according to court documents. Read more
Westminster, Enterprise charters sue Buffalo Public Schools over forced closings: Westminster and Enterprise filed the lawsuit late Wednesday afternoon in State Supreme Court, asking a judge to issue restraining orders that would keep the two charters open. The Buffalo School Board voted March 31 to close the schools because their student proficiency rates in math and English language arts have historically been lower than the districtwide average. Read more
Rod Watson: Buffalo’s SkoVu TV puts Black achievement in the mainstream: The Black-owned streaming company’s “How I Came Up” series tells stories of perseverance, ambition and commitment. “With programming like that,” Watson writes, “SkoVu is both an antidote to the negative depictions of Blacks in media and an inspiration to those who might have a dream but wonder if it’s really worth taking the chance to pursue it.” Read more
Explosions to topple century-old smokestacks at Tonawanda Coke site: Controlled explosions will topple three towering smokestacks at the former Tonawanda Coke site on River Road in the Town of Tonawanda. The stacks, which date to 1917, will come down June 5 in the latest sign of progress in the cleanup of the brownfield property. Read more
Be ready to pay to see Blue Jays host Yankees at Sahlen Field
In sections of Sahlen Field where fans will be fully vaccinated, tickets for Toronto Blue Jays games against Miami and Houston from June 1-6 ranged from $42-$113 during Wednesday's presale to Sabres and Bills season ticket holders. The June 15-17 games against the New York Yankees had prices of $126-204.
Unvaccinated pod sections for the first five games that include many seats down the foul lines went for $27-$119. For the Yankees games, those prices were $74-$215. Under the Blue Jays' "dynamic pricing," they could be a little more or a little less than that when the public sale begins today at 10 a.m.
Don Paul: Western New York gets midweek midsummer heat: “A week ago it appeared we’d be peaking in the mid- to upper 70s at this time,” writes Paul. “While it may not be a huge difference, it now looks as if many inland locations will be reaching at least the low 80s for several days, which is 12-15 degrees above the average high of 68.” Read more
Buffalo Common Council tries again to eliminate school zone speed cameras: Mayor Byron Brown said the Common Council did not follow the proper process in its bid last month to eliminate school zone speed cameras. Council members who approved the expedited legislation said the vote was appropriate. Now the Council is trying again, this time through the regular legislative route. Read more
Appellate judges rule Mansouri off comptroller ballot: Barring a last-minute appeal to the state's highest court, Legislator Kevin R. Hardwick will run unopposed in the Democratic primary for county comptroller as the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court ruled challenger Hormoz Mansouri off the June 22 ballot. Read more
Analytics say Sean McDermott mostly was on right side of 4th-down calls: The Bills' coach ranked eighth among NFL coaches on EdjSports’ “Critical Call Index,” which measures fourth-down decisions according to the team’s “win probability” at the time of the call. Read more
Mike Harrington: At this price, Sabres need Jeff Skinner to find a shred of his game: "If Skinner's back, it's up to him to show by his play next season," Harrington says. Read more
• Warm, sunny days have us anxious to grab the gardening gloves and sun hat and head out to the yard. Garden columnist Sally Cunningham reminds us that while we are eager to plant, certain tasks – such as weeding the beds and prepping the soil – need to be done first.
• “I find myself in uncharted territory,” writes News Music Critic Jeff Miers. “This is the first time I’ve ever assembled my list of the coming summer’s must-see shows when I didn’t have firm plans to attend every single one of them.” Still, Miers was happy to pass along some recommendations.
• The big winners of ABC reality show “Pooch Perfect” happen to hail from Western New York. Macie Pisa and Corina Stammworthy, owners of Laundromutt Dog Grooming and Self-Service Salon on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore, earned a $100,000 grand prize, Alan Pergament reports.
• Do you have a favorite Sunday brunch spot? Western New York has plenty of options, evidenced by this Step Out Buffalo guide based on recommendations from its followers. Williamsville’s Britesmith Brewing received the most mentions.
