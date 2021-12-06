Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo landlords, renters struggle as Covid rental aid payments slow and evictions loom

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Dec. 6, 2021

'Homelessness could turn into a public health issue'

Across Western New York, the Covid-19 pandemic sent many landlords and tenants into a financial tailspin. They’re still trying to recover.

More than $2 billion was available in New York State to assist renters and landlords, but local experts are worried about whether that money will get to the people who need it before a moratorium on evictions is slated to lapse on Jan. 15, 2022. After a very slow rollout, the pace of payments picked up for a few weeks and then slowed again. About half of the $2 billion has been distributed to landlords so far.

“It’s going to be winter. We don’t know what Covid’s going to be doing. Homelessness could turn into a public health issue. January is potentially very frightening,” said Grace Andriette, deputy director and supervising attorney of the housing unit of Neighborhood Legal Services of Buffalo.