Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo landlords, renters struggle as Covid rental aid payments slow and evictions loom

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Dec. 6, 2021
'Homelessness could turn into a public health issue'
Across Western New York, the Covid-19 pandemic sent many landlords and tenants into a financial tailspin. They’re still trying to recover.
More than $2 billion was available in New York State to assist renters and landlords, but local experts are worried about whether that money will get to the people who need it before a moratorium on evictions is slated to lapse on Jan. 15, 2022. After a very slow rollout, the pace of payments picked up for a few weeks and then slowed again. About half of the $2 billion has been distributed to landlords so far.
“It’s going to be winter. We don’t know what Covid’s going to be doing. Homelessness could turn into a public health issue. January is potentially very frightening,” said Grace Andriette, deputy director and supervising attorney of the housing unit of Neighborhood Legal Services of Buffalo.
While an extension of the moratorium in September helped tamp down a potential housing crisis in Western New York, at least for the time being, the Emergency Rental Aid Program has yet to catch up with demand, with renters and landlords waiting weeks and sometimes months for payments.
– Jay Tokasz
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Deaths spike weeks into WNY's Covid-19 surge: Nearly 60 people died of Covid-19 in Western New York during the week ending Dec. 3, according to data from the New York State Department of Health – a sharp jump from even one or two weeks ago, and a throwback to figures last seen at the tail end of last winter’s uptick. Read more
Erie County begins test-to-stay program to keep kids in school: Today, schools in the Grand Island Central School District will start testing students who are close contacts of someone infected with Covid-19. The goal: keep as many of them in school and out of quarantine as possible. Read more
National Guard to help at Terrace View as new cases in Erie County hit record high: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s effort to alleviate staffing shortages in nursing homes across the state comes as Erie County reported its highest-ever weekly count of new Covid-19 cases – 5,535 in the week that ended Saturday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
People with dementia can get these pets for free – and you don't have to feed them: When Donna Brese gets angry over her inability to summon up the right words to express herself, her animatronic cat Angel calms her down. It's one of the latest innovations to help those with dementia. Read more
Pigeon attorneys plan to ask for bail release today: Political operative G. Steven Pigeon has a long record of showing up for court appearances and is no danger to the community, attorney Paul J. Cambria said on Sunday. Pigeon, accused of raping a young girl, is scheduled to appear at 9:15 a.m. today before State Supreme Court Judge M. William Boller. Read more
Stabilization work begins on Michigan Street Baptist Church: Construction work has begun to stabilize the roof and foundation of the Michigan Street Baptist Church, as community leaders, local officials and the state undertake a $1.3 million effort to preserve the historic pre-Civil War structure and allow for more visitors to what was once the last stop on the Underground Railroad. Read more
WEATHER
Strong winds to whip WNY: High wind warnings and wind advisories remain in effect until this evening for Western New York, with sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph and wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph, WIVB reports. Periods of rain are forecast today. Temperatures will fall during the day, from the 40s and 50s in the morning to the 30s in the afternoon and evening. The Bills’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Patriots could include a snow shower as well. Read more
BILLS
Scouting Report: Bills quarterback Josh Allen making big plays – both good and bad: Allen ranks third in Pro Football Focus’ ranking of big-time throws, which measures passes that the analytics website classifies as being thrown with excellent ball location and timing, generally further down the field and/or into a tighter window. Allen has 26 of those throws. On the flip side, he had 19 “turnover worthy” throws, which ranks as second most behind Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger. Read more
Monday Night showdown: Your guide to Buffalo Bills' matchup with the New England Patriots: Monday Night Football comes to Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills host the first-place New England Patriots with plenty at stake. Check out our complete coverage here.
SABRES
Sabres prospect Devon Levi's hot streak continues with record-setting weekend: Levi is playing so well that it’s fair to wonder if he’s become the Sabres’ top goaltending prospect, ascending above Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Rochester and Erik Portillo at the University of Michigan. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• For poinsettia lovers, a trip to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens might be in order this month. “Gardens After Dark: Magical Poinsettias” features hundreds of illuminated poinsettias, writes Samantha House for NYup.com.
• Winter can be a perfect time to take a hike, and there’s some extra incentive for those looking to hit the trails in the coming months. The Western New York Winter Hiking Challenge begins Dec. 21 and requires participants to complete eight of 16 regional trails by the first day of spring, Terry Belke shares in WGRZ’s “2 The Outdoors” segment.