Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo fans head to Kansas City as Bills and Chiefs renew acquaintances in rivalry

Hochul cheers Covid caseload decrease, but most improvement is downstate: For the first time in a month, New York State's positivity rate for Covid-19 tests has fallen below 10%, and the raw number for new cases has fallen by more than two-thirds in the last two weeks, writes The News' Thomas Prohaska. Most of the improvement has come closer to New York City, with upstate lagging about two weeks behind, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. Read more