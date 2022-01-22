Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo fans head to Kansas City as Bills and Chiefs renew acquaintances in rivalry

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 22, 2022
Buffalo fans head to Kansas City as Bills and Chiefs renew acquaintances in decades-old rivalry
The Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time in the playoffs in the teams' histories – the most the Bills have faced any opponent in the postseason.
It's the latest chapter in a growing rivalry for the teams and their fans, who will travel to Kansas City from across the country to see if the Bills can beat the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year, 38-24, at Arrowhead Stadium.
"You're going to see a lot of blue in the stadium," said Jimmy Gaffney, a leader of the Bills Backers group in Kansas City, who compared the burgeoning Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes quarterback rivalry to the dramatic Tom Brady-Peyton Manning clashes of a decade ago.
– Stephen T. Watson
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hochul cheers Covid caseload decrease, but most improvement is downstate: For the first time in a month, New York State's positivity rate for Covid-19 tests has fallen below 10%, and the raw number for new cases has fallen by more than two-thirds in the last two weeks, writes The News' Thomas Prohaska. Most of the improvement has come closer to New York City, with upstate lagging about two weeks behind, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. Read more
Student has a medical excuse to be maskless, but Buffalo won't let him come to school: A Buffalo Public Schools fifth-grader with special needs has been learning remotely for 22 months because the district says he must wear a mask, but he can't tolerate a mask. Now his parents are going to federal court to get him back to the classroom, reports Barbara O'Brien. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Former malt house nears local landmark nod after owner shares plans to shore up site: Buffalo lawmakers voiced support for landmarking the long vacant, deteriorating Charles G. Curtiss Co. Malt House. But they want to know how the owner of the 1100 Niagara St. property plans to stabilize and secure the structure so that it doesn’t follow the path of the Great Northern grain elevator saga, Deidre Williams reports. Read more
State Parks announces plan to resume hiring of Park Police: Twenty-five months after former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sought to place the State Park Police under the control of the State Police, Gov. Kathy Hochul seems to have directed a course correction. State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said Friday that a Park Police Academy will be opened this fall for the first time since Cuomo's merger order, and the graduates will be hired in the spring of 2023. Read more
GM gives $154 million vote of confidence to Lockport plant: The investment would bring about a 15% increase in employment between 2023 and 2026 at the Lockport GM plant, which currently has about 1,500 salaried and hourly employees, Matt Glynn reports. It also would position the factory to contribute to the company's transition toward electric vehicles, widely viewed as the technology of the future for the auto industry. Read more
Lighter side of The News: Snow prayers answered, and a Covid 'scare': After spending most of his life in the Baltimore area, Buffalo Catholic Diocese Bishop Michael W. Fisher had never experienced a true Western New York snowstorm, even after roughly a year in Buffalo. Could Monday's pummeling have been divine intervention? Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: From frigid to just cold and then back again: Saturday's temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 20s in the afternoon, with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Windspeeds will edge up as well, producing more wind chill in the afternoon as they approach 15-20 mph. Read more
GUSTO
Collection of Buffalo artists grabbing the national spotlight (again): From D'Mott's breakout single and Benny the Butcher's big label signing to Every Time I Die's breakup and Emile Haynies, News Pop Music Critic Jeff Miers passes along a slew of updates on local musicians on the move. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: Now's not the time to rein in Josh Allen's running: Jay Skurski answer readers' questions about Josh Allen, Covid and the NFL, the Bills' kicking game, coaches and more. Read more
Scouting Report: Bills QB Josh Allen’s run-pass threat will be challenge for Chiefs defense: Allen continues to be a problem for defenses on the ground. He rushed six times for 66 yards against the Patriots last week, and has topped 60 yards in four straight games and five of the past six. Read more
SABRES
Jack Quinn joins the Sabres' long injury list as Craig Anderson returns to practice: Just as the young core took flight, one of its prominent members became the latest Sabres player on the injured list. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo native and celebrity Christine Baranski proclaimed her Bills fandom on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," which quickly earned her Bills Mafia's adoration on social media. But what is Baranski up to in her acting career? Alan Pergament elaborates on her role in HBO's "The Gilded Age."
• Proud of your home and eager to show it off? The News' Home & Style Editor Susan Martin is looking for potential features for her Home of the Week series. Martin shares instructions for how to get your abode into consideration.
• Buffalo Rising spotlights the Coldest Night of the Year, a Canada-born charitable initiative that's grown to include eight U.S. cities. The 5K walk in late February will raise money for Compass House, an emergency shelter that helps runaway and homeless youth.
• Where can Chiefs and Bills fans come together to watch Sunday's game in (relative) harmony? WIVB details Casey's Black Rock, whose owner Vinnie Garofalo – a longtime Chiefs fan – is more than willing to have Bills fans join for a lively night.
