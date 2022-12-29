Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo drops driving ban in favor of advisory; all major routes reopened

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 29, 2022

Buffalo drops driving ban in favor of advisory; all major routes reopened

Six days after a deadly blizzard began walloping Western New York, Buffalo finally completed opening Wednesday night.

Mayor Byron Brown announced that the city would lift its driving ban at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and issue an advisory to motorists. It is the last municipality in Erie County to give the green light to travelers.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Kensington Expressway (Route 33) and the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) and the Erie County portion of the Niagara Thruway (I-190) will be reopening at the same time.

Meanwhile, power has been restored and Buffalo's scheduled sporting events appeared on track.

But the impact of one of the region's worst blizzards had not quieted.

The storm's death toll inched up Wednesday, reaching 37 in Erie County by 5 p.m. Tuesday, with 29 of them in Buffalo. There has also been one death reported in Niagara County.

Causes of Erie County deaths ranged widely: 17 were found outside, nine were caused by no heat in the home, four were from cardiac events suffered while clearing snow, four more were found in a vehicle and three were due to a delay in emergency medical services. Some have not yet been identified by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

"I can't say how sorry we are – just know our officers did everything they could," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Wednesday morning.

The National Guard, of which 611 members were sent to Western New York, went door-to-door in city and suburban neighborhoods Wednesday to check on residents who lost power for an extended period or called for help during the storm. Officials juggled snow removal plans with preparations for preventing flooding from a rapid warmup expected late this week.

– Ben Tsujimoto

The result of Monday night's Buffalo Bills matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will go a long way in determining whether the Bills wind up as the AFC's top seed, or possibly fall to as low as the third seed. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan preview the game on this week's PlayAction podcast, taking a look at the similarities between the Bengals, winners of seven straight, and the Bills. The duo also discusses the Bills' recent struggles in getting Stefon Diggs the ball.

MORE BLIZZARD COVERAGE

National Grid: Snow and high wind overwhelmed Buffalo substations, but power now restored: The utility knows how to deal with windstorms. It is also accustomed to dealing with Buffalo snowstorms. But with both at the same time, this weekend's blizzard was something different. "We’ve never had this. Even though we get snow in Buffalo, from November to March, we’ve never had it blow to the degree it did," said Kenneth Kujawa, National Grid’s regional director. The utility also announced that households and businesses that went without power for 72 hours or more will be eligible for reimbursements of perishable food and medicine. Read more

Bob McCarthy: United front on storm unravels as region’s top two leaders snipe over politics of snow: Just as a community battered by a blizzard looks to government for recovery, the region's top two leaders – both Democrats – now appear locked in a major sniping match over the City of Buffalo's performance in cleaning up a Christmas snowfall of more than 4 feet. Read more

Stasia Syta drove in the blizzard to pick up food for Christmas Eve. She never came home: Syta never told anyone before heading out into the teeth of a blizzard to pick up fish for Christmas Eve supper. She drove from her West Side home toward the Broadway Market in a red Chevy Cobalt, became stuck in snow on the side of Route 33 and, despite the best efforts of her family to find her and get help to her, died over the weekend. Read more

‘I kept calling her and calling’: Family grieves nurse who died in Buffalo blizzard: Anndel Taylor got stuck in the blizzard Friday afternoon, staying in touch constantly with her sisters back in Charlotte to keep them updated. By Christmas Eve morning, the sisters could no longer reach her. Read more

‘Have you seen Peanut’? Family seeks man missing since storm: Johnny Cooperwood hasn't been seen since Friday, according to his family, when an old school friend chatted with him at the Tops Markets on Niagara Street as the blizzard descended on Buffalo. Cooperwood has been homeless on and off for years, and his family and most of the people who knew him from the streets called him “Peanut.” Like other families, Cooperwood’s loved ones have been desperately searching for him for days, wondering if his is among the lives claimed by the storm. Read more

Poloncarz, state police say Bills turned down for escort home; team says it never asked: The Buffalo Bills say they did not ask the Erie County Sheriff’s Office or New York State Police for an escort to help complete their trip back home from Saturday’s game in Chicago during the blizzard on Christmas Day. State police and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz say the Bills did, but got turned down. Read more

4 Buffalo residents charged in blizzard looting incidents: "These defendants are accused of looting stores while our police and first responders were working to save lives during this horrific storm," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. "These were not crimes of desperation, but crimes of opportunity to steal items from unoccupied stores during a blizzard." Read more

Rod Watson: Forecast calls for racism – and it’ll outlast the snow: Vandals who used the blizzard as an excuse to break into stores hurt more than just the business owners or the workers and customers who rely on them. They also fed the stereotypes that harm all African Americans because too many white people still can’t differentiate when it comes to race. Read more

Complete coverage: WNY continues to dig out: Read more

Sean Kirst: In storm's aftermath, a cop who has seen the worst looks toward courage, decency

Seven months ago, a chance decision to work a Saturday shift in May left Lt. Patrick McDonald of the Buffalo Police Department in the middle of unimaginable loss and horror at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, where McDonald placed the cuffs on a racist mass murderer who acted on raw hatred.

Last week, on what was supposed to be vacation, McDonald volunteered to work a shift on a Friday when a lethal blizzard began – and soon found himself desperately pushing away snow by hand, to free trapped motorists in a storm that has claimed dozens of lives.

My column centers on a close witness to what Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia called a year of "devastation" for the people of Buffalo.

– Sean Kirst

U.S. Justice Department investigating local prosecutors over ‘significant failures’ in mortgage fraud case: The internal investigation will probe the actions of federal prosecutors in Buffalo in the criminal case against convicted Rochester real estate developer Robert C. Morgan. The department's Office of Professional Responsibility has begun a "preliminary inquiry" to review "issues of potential professional misconduct" that were identified by a judge during pre-trial proceedings over several years. Read more

Athenex to close Newstead plant, cut 92 jobs: The announcement comes four years after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to spend nearly $2 million to expand the Newstead facility. It obtained tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency in exchange for pledging to create 235 new jobs within two years on top of the 55 jobs at the time. Read more

After difficult talks, Catholic Health and Highmark reach a long-term contract: After months of difficult negotiations, Catholic Health and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York have reached a new three-year deal, ensuring Highmark members continue to have in-network access to Catholic Health facilities. Read more

NFL Draft Look-ahead: Six players in this week's bowl games who could be on Bills' radar: Even with two games remaining in the regular season, the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL draft needs are starting to develop. Read more

Mike Harrington: The Sabres' season will go on and long blizzard break leaves them in a tough spot: The Sabres will be playing catch-up with this schedule in the coming weeks. But they were hot prior to this unscheduled break, winning four in a row and going 9-3-2 since the end of their eight-game losing streak in November. Read more

• The bighorn sheep at the Buffalo Zoo were “climbing around and having a good time” during the historic Blizzard of ’22, the curator of animal operations reports. The bighorn sheep and the bison were the only zoo residents who chose to venture outside during the ferocious storm.

• A job training facility on Buffalo’s East Side that aims to promote an advanced manufacturing economy is garnering national attention. The Northland Workforce Training Center was recently featured in Site Selection Magazine, a periodical for international corporate real estate experts who help companies find locations for new enterprises or expansions.

• A food truck that sells Buffalo-inspired food such as beef on weck, Sahlen’s hot dogs and chicken wings has been satisfying the appetites of residents in southwestern Florida. WIVB’s Chris Horvatits profiles the owners of a food truck called Nickel City Red Hots. The vehicle is emblazoned with a moniker that transplanted Western New Yorkers instantly recognize: 716.

