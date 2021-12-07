Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo Billion projects skirted some contracting laws, but state kept it quiet

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo school officials won’t say why it wants to fire its athletic director: Buffalo Public Schools are continuing efforts to fire the district's athletic director, but won't say why they're taking this step. Aubrey T. Lloyd III has earned $262,551 since he was suspended, without explanation, in June 2019. His attorney said the district alleges "irregularities" in athletic department funds, though nothing that directly benefited Lloyd, and his client strongly denies any wrongdoing. The parties have held one hearing in the termination process, which was slowed by the pandemic. Read more

Public speakers advocate for downtown Buffalo Bills stadium: Of the 30 speakers who participated in the Erie County Legislature's first public hearing Monday regarding the Bills stadium lease negotiations, most had one demand: Bring the Bills stadium to downtown Buffalo. Read more