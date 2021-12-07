Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo Billion projects skirted some contracting laws, but state kept it quiet

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 7, 2021
Buffalo Billion projects skirted some contracting laws, but state kept it quiet
State investigators last year uncovered efforts by contractors to circumvent minority- and woman-owned business requirements on the Buffalo Billion project, one of then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature economic development initiatives.
On paper, companies owned by minorities and women were doing a significant amount of work on the Buffalo Billion projects. But according to state documents reviewed by The Buffalo News, the work was being done by companies owned by white men.
Erie County prosecutors, though, declined to pursue criminal charges, and state agencies – in addition to keeping their findings hidden from the public – have not penalized the companies they blamed for manipulating the system.
– Charlie Specht and Dan Herbeck
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Whether they enforce – or flout – Erie County’s mask mandate, businesses draw public ire: With Erie County imposing the latest in a series of health restrictions on some public-facing businesses, small business owners say they're once again caught between people who accept or decry the regulations. And the balancing act will only become more difficult if county or state governments take further action to rein in the region’s high levels of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Read more
Game Changer? 22 tested in Grand Island schools, 22 stay in school in pilot program: Without taking the rapid antigen test Monday, all students who took part in first day of the pilot test-to-stay program would have been home for the day, learning virtually. But if they tested negative, they could remain in school. Read more
Labor Secretary says vaccinations key to curing worker shortage: During a visit to Buffalo, U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh said he believes more vaccinations are vital to resolving the worker shortage, especially in light of the new Omicron variant. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo school officials won’t say why it wants to fire its athletic director: Buffalo Public Schools are continuing efforts to fire the district's athletic director, but won't say why they're taking this step. Aubrey T. Lloyd III has earned $262,551 since he was suspended, without explanation, in June 2019. His attorney said the district alleges "irregularities" in athletic department funds, though nothing that directly benefited Lloyd, and his client strongly denies any wrongdoing. The parties have held one hearing in the termination process, which was slowed by the pandemic. Read more
Public speakers advocate for downtown Buffalo Bills stadium: Of the 30 speakers who participated in the Erie County Legislature's first public hearing Monday regarding the Bills stadium lease negotiations, most had one demand: Bring the Bills stadium to downtown Buffalo. Read more
Pigeon released on bail in child sexual assault case: G. Steven Pigeon, a former political powerhouse in Western New York, was released Monday from the Erie County Holding Center, where he had been held on charges he sexually assaulted a child in 2016. A judge set bail at $250,000 cash, $500,000 insurance company bail bond or $750,000 partially secured surety bond. Read more
Betty Jean Grant pleads not guilty to election law violation, harassment: The attorney for the former chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature asked a judge to dismiss the case, characterizing the court paperwork filed by prosecutors as “defective” and “deficient.” Read more
Christina Orsi named Oishei Foundation’s next president: The University at Buffalo economic development official will be the next president of the John R. Oishei Foundation, one of the region's largest foundations. She will succeed Robert Gioia, who is retiring. Read more
POLITICS
India Walton re-emerges on political scene with endorsement of Jumaane Williams for governor: Walton, a democratic socialist who won the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor but eventually lost the general election to incumbent Byron Brown, has endorsed New York City’s public advocate for the state’s top elective post. Williams had endorsed Walton’s candidacy, providing her first major show of support. Read more
BILLS
Postgame coverage: Buffalo Bills' fall to 7-5 after loss to New England Patriots: The Bills fell further behind in the AFC East standings after a 14-10 loss in a blustery Monday night game at Highmark Stadium. Catch up on all of our postgame coverage here. Read more
SABRES
With goaltending situation a mess, Sabres can get free look at Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: The Sabres' goaltending situation is in tatters through a combination of injury, illness and ineffective play. Luukkonen is 6-6, 3.42/.888 during what has been a roller-coaster season for him in Rochester. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A coalition that promotes local artists has developed an online street art map that “enables the art-curious to explore the city’s underground yet out-in-the-open art scene,” Buffalo Rising reports. The UB Arts Collaboratory showcases numerous venues and shares insights into the artists who created the works.
• It was 80 years ago today when more than 2,300 American troops were killed in an attack on Pearl Harbor, an assault that launched the U.S. into World War II. The Associated Press shares this story of a 101-year-old veteran who was expected to attend today’s ceremony in Hawaii that pays tribute to those who perished.
• The latest action flick in the Marvel franchise is having a positive impact on some members of Western New York’s deaf community, Spectrum News reports. Lauren Ridloff, who is deaf, plays Makkari in “Eternals.” Advocates for people who have disabilities have lauded the film for showcasing the attributes of an onscreen deaf superhero.
• The joys of being a hobbyist are highlighted in this feature by Welcome 716 contributor Max Fisher. Whether the pastime involves coin collecting, stamp collecting or the occasional game of Dungeons and Dragons, Fisher notes that a hobby is a great way to unwind. The article includes a list of local hobby and game shops.