Good Morning, Buffalo: Brown, Walton draw clear differences in mayoral debate

Sept. 10, 2021
Brown, Walton draw clear differences in mayoral debate
In a bid to become Buffalo's next mayor, three political newcomers spent Thursday evening attacking Byron Brown's record. India Walton, Benjamin Carlisle, Jaz Miles and Brown debated on a wide range of topics – from policing and crime to poverty and affordable housing – in what could be the only debate of the campaign season.
Large crowds of Walton and Brown supporters rallied outside the Frank J. Merriweather Library before the event.
There were many heated moments as the candidates sparred, with Walton, Carlisle and Miles largely spending their time attacking Brown's 16-year record as he seeks an unprecedented fifth term. News political reporter Robert J. McCarthy, who was at the debate, reports the contrasts between Walton, who won the primary, and Brown couldn't be sharper.
Rise in Buffalo's gun violence may be showing signs of slowing down
Buffalo, like many other cities across the country, has endured a disturbing rise in gun violence since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
While shootings still persist, there's some indication that the surge in Buffalo's gun violence may be subsiding.
A Buffalo News analysis of the latest Buffalo Police Department data shows that the number of shootings in August dropped to close to what's considered "normal" for the month.
There were 29 shootings in the city last month. The average for August, based on numbers over the last decade, is about 26.
Compare that to 48 shootings in July 2021 versus an average of 31.
And a recent study found that in cities across the U.S. there are signs that the recent increase in violent crime and homicide may be slowing.
– Maki Becker
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Delta variant extended border shutdown, Homeland Security secretary says: Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke at the National Press Club on Thursday, and afterwards entertained questions from The Buffalo News about why the U.S. land border remains closed to Canadians. His response? The Covid-19 Delta variant. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
For the first time in forever, live theater returns to Shea’s with ‘Frozen’: Almost 18 months after Shea's Performing Arts Center closed its doors, "Frozen" will open there before an audience of 3,019 masked people. Read more
Former Erie County Water Authority commissioner gets $179K job as its general counsel: The authority is a more transparent organization than it was a few years ago. But some things don't change, including the unwritten practice of hiring politically connected people to good paying authority jobs. Read more
Cheektowaga cops asked to search inside suspect’s home, but he wanted to talk to lawyer: A court hearing was held Thursday involving an August 2019 homicide in which a husband is accused in a “savage beating” of his wife. Yuriy Bruks has been charged with killing Tetiana Bruks in their Raymond Drive home. Read more
WEATHER
Mostly clear Friday with highs in the low 70s: Friday and Saturday will be mild and mainly sunny, with a stray lake shower possible Friday, predicts WGRZ. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Full renovation of Hyatt Regency Buffalo planned after Jemal wins hotel at auction: Buffalo's flagship downtown convention hotel is back in business, with a new owner – Douglas Jemal – preparing to take formal control. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
The start of the new school year wasn’t so bad: Dr. Michael Adragna wants students and parents to look on the bright side now that school has started. Most students are back in school – albeit with masks and a bit more distance between them. School sports, clubs and other activities have resumed in ways far more familiar to 2019 than last year, said Adragna, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with UBMD Physicians’ Group. He provides tips, and perspective, that parents can use to smooth anxieties related to the latest school transitions. Read more
BILLS
The bond between Marv Levy and Sean McDermott: It might say more about the Bills than it does the coach, but Sean McDermott's winning percentage, postseason games coached and projected games coached (under his current contract) put him second in franchise history behind Marv Levy. Just don't try to tell McDermott that he's in the same class. “I appreciate what you’re saying about Marv. I don’t see myself in that conversation,” he said. In the latest Inside the Bills feature, Jay Skurski has more on the two coaches and their connection. Read more
PlayAction: Bills DL vs. Steelers' OL will show who 'won' the offseason: The Steelers’ ability to develop draft talent is unassailable. But on paper, this is not a bad first matchup for the Buffalo front four, Mark Gaughan writes. Read more
SABRES
Former Sabres center Peter McNab to be inducted into US Hockey Hall of Fame: McNab scored 22 goals for the Sabres in 1974-75, the year they made their first trip to the Stanley Cup final. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• What can you make with seven tons of peaches? Enough shortcake to satisfy hungry visitors at the 63rd annual Niagara County Peach Festival. Spectrum News’ Kelly Khatib says festivities began Thursday in Lewiston and will continue through Sunday.
• While we’re on the topic of appetizing edibles, Step Out Buffalo’s Nicole Park writes: “Talking about Buffalo food is almost as fun for us as actually eating it.” She shares a couple dozen “ridiculously true tweets” about local food.
• America’s worst prison riot occurred 50 years ago this week at the Attica Correctional Facility. Carolyn Thompson of the Associated Press says a half-century after the revolt, unanswered questions still bother those touched by the tragedy. Also, Spectrum News’ Jim Aroune looks back on the four-day standoff.
• Ben and Natalie Bolyard eliminated the grass in the front and back of their City of Tonawanda home, mulched the ground and transformed it into a garden for growing vegetables, fruits and herbs as well as other plants. Learn more about this "food forest" in our Outdoor Spaces feature.
• Niagara Falls has been getting attention in entertainment circles thanks to an Ontario singer. Alessia Cara has been using the falls as a vivid backdrop during nationally televised remotes and on a 40-minute YouTube video. Insauga.com reports the Brampton artist did a live remote this summer on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
