Good Morning, Buffalo: Brown claims victory in wild write-in campaign

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• College life can be stressful even in normal times. St. Bonaventure University is hoping a new sensory room equipped with calming lights, a small waterfall, massage chairs and sensory stimulation toys will help some students to relax. Anthony DaSilva reports on the new facility in the Bona Venture, the university’s student-run newspaper.

• How far does a $100,000 salary go in Buffalo? According to Buffalo Business First’s Lian Bunny, it goes much further here than it would in many other cities. She crunched the numbers and shares her comparisons.