Good Morning, Buffalo: Brown claims victory in wild write-in campaign

Nov. 3, 2021
Byron Brown claims victory over India Walton in wild write-in campaign
Mayor Byron W. Brown is the likely winner of a historic write-in campaign for his seat, pulling nearly 20 points ahead of Democratic nominee India B. Walton. He would become the first person to serve a fifth four-year term as mayor.
"The people chose four more years of a Brown administration," the mayor told supporters at his campaign headquarters Tuesday night. "The people chose one of the greatest comeback stories in our history."
The News' Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski said Walton failed to broaden support beyond her base.
Meanwhile, another closely watched race was too tight to call Tuesday night. Republican John Garcia led the Erie County sheriff's race, with Democrat Kim Beaty trailing by about 6,000 votes. The decision will now come down to absentee ballots.
Voter turnout was strong in Erie County, but not record-setting. Erie County's new comptroller will be Democrat Kevin Hardwick and the Erie County Legislature maintained its Democratic majority.
Towns around Erie County held elections Tuesday, with Democrat Randy Hoak as Hamburg's new supervisor, GOP businessman John White winning the City of Tonawanda mayor race and Republicans leading an upsized board in Orchard Park.
– Ellen Przepasniak
Study recommends new Bills stadium, silent on Orchard Park vs. Buffalo location: A California-based consulting firm retained by the state is recommending that the Buffalo Bills should build a new stadium rather than renovate its existing Highmark Stadium. But AECOM does not specifically recommend one way or another whether the new stadium should be built in Orchard Park or constructed at a significantly higher cost in downtown Buffalo. Read more
Catholic Health spending ‘tens of millions’ to keep Mercy Hospital operating amid strike: Catholic Health System contracted with a Michigan staffing firm for replacement workers to keep the South Buffalo hospital operating amid a labor strike. President and CEO Mark Sullivan says it’s spending “tens of millions of dollars” to take care of patients. Read more
Music teacher walks every Buffalo street: ‘Lifting up the poor has to be our main focus’: Tim Socha has walked all of Buffalo’s streets, from its largest avenues to its smallest side streets. His seven-month odyssey has given him a deeper perspective of poverty in Buffalo. Read more
Irving Isenberg of Getzville heeded the call of duty on 9/11. His name is now immortalized: Two years after his death, Isenberg is receiving recognition for his service on a statewide level at a memorial to EMS workers in Albany. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
U.S. border officials prepare for return of Canadian travelers: Starting Monday, fully vaccinated Canadian leisure travelers will be allowed to enter the U.S. through land crossings. The U.S. has sharply limited Canadians’ ability to enter through land borders since March 2020. U.S. border officials have pledged to be ready for more visitors. Read more
Two new Covid-19 pop-up vaccination sites open in Niagara County: The sites in Niagara Falls and Sanborn aim to increase vaccination rates among school-aged children. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WEATHER
3 to 5 inches of lake-effect snow possible in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties: The overnight snow is expected to continue through 11 a.m., according to an alert issued by the National Weather Service. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Local craft breweries slowed during the pandemic, but boom that created them continues: “One of the bigger feel-good stories of the pandemic was the way local support really turned out for breweries,” said Ethan Cox, part owner of Community Beer Works and a New York State Brewers Association board member for the last eight years. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Gold Wynn plans new apartments at ACB Building on Delaware: The Canadian developers want to convert part of the building just off Niagara Square into as many as 50 market-rate apartments. The $15 million project would include a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments and would face the city’s central square. Read more
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jeff Miers: For Tragically Hip fans, 30th anniversary of ‘Road Apples’ is ‘happy hour’ again: The 30th anniversary edition of “Road Apples” captures a peak moment, celebrates what was and preserves it for those of us who were there, and for those who will always wish they were, Miers writes. Read more
BILLS
PlayAction: The Bills have matchups with inexperienced quarterbacks the next two weeks, beginning Sunday against the Jaguars and top pick Trevor Lawrence. Mark Gaughan takes a look at how rotating safeties post-snap can confuse young quarterbacks and lead to interceptions. Watch now
Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen and Bills capitalized on Dolphins' blitzing ways: "Josh Allen’s scintillating second half eclipsed his underwhelming first as he completed 29 passes on 42 attempts for 249 yards," writes Kubiak. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres are too passive in getting schooled by Sharks: Buffalo fell to 1-2 on its Western road trip as San Jose won, 5-3, despite seven players in Covid protocol. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• College life can be stressful even in normal times. St. Bonaventure University is hoping a new sensory room equipped with calming lights, a small waterfall, massage chairs and sensory stimulation toys will help some students to relax. Anthony DaSilva reports on the new facility in the Bona Venture, the university’s student-run newspaper.
• How far does a $100,000 salary go in Buffalo? According to Buffalo Business First’s Lian Bunny, it goes much further here than it would in many other cities. She crunched the numbers and shares her comparisons.
• A local high school student is being honored as a hero after he helped rescue a woman who had been dragged by a car and was trapped beneath it. The incident occurred in May outside a Cheektowaga shopping plaza. Josiah Williams, a student at Western New York Maritime Charter School, has been named the 2021 Red Cross Emergency Response Hero. Spectrum News says the teen hopes to join the Navy and might one day become a doctor.
• If you don’t recall studying the Patriot War of 1837 in history classes, don’t feel guilty. WGRZ aptly describes the insurrections launched by British-dominated Canadians and Americans sympathetic to their cause as one of our “unknown stories.” A new exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum touches on a conflict that thrust the region into the global spotlight.
