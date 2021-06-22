Good Morning, Buffalo: Bring back streetcars to Buffalo? Some lawmakers say yes

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 22, 2021
Bring back streetcars to Buffalo? Some lawmakers say yes
They're an iconic, nostalgic mode of transportation that had their heyday in the early 20th century and are making a comeback in the 21st. They also could be reintroduced on the streets of Buffalo if the Democratic Western New York delegation in the New York State Assembly and Senate has its way.
Streetcars were once nearly as plentiful in Buffalo as subways were in New York City, judging by city transit maps of the 1920s and 1930s. They were gone from here and many of the cities across the U.S. by the 1950s. But 26 North American cities have either brought them back or expanded their systems since 2000. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Assemblyman Pat Burke are among the lawmakers who want Buffalo to be the 27th.
With the Biden Administration's emphasis on climate-friendly transportation and racial equity – 28% of Buffalo households don't own a car – Buffalo could be in the running for the tens of billions of public transit funds expected in the federal government's anticipated once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill.
– Mark Sommer
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Canada toughens reopening goal, will tax properties owned by foreigners: The bad news just keeps coming for Americans who own summer cottages in Canada. The Canadian government Monday set a higher bar for when most Americans will again be allowed to enter the country. The move comes only days after Canada announced that it would move ahead with a 1% tax on properties owned by foreigners. Read more
Highmark Stadium, Sahlen Field can operate at full capacity: Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium in the coming season and Toronto Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field starting this week will be open to full capacity. A sense of normalcy is returning to sports venues after Covid-19 protocols have been loosened in New York State. Read more
Poloncarz unveils plans to spend federal stimulus money: County Executive Mark Poloncarz calls his proposal for spending federal pandemic aid the RENEW plan, for Reinvest in Erie’s Neighborhoods and Employ our Workforce. Read more
Judge rules in favor of Lancaster schools in mask case: Maria and Willard Hunter, whose children suffered asthma attacks in school June 7, were seeking a preliminary injunction requiring the district to allow their children to go without masks in school without a physician's note. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Officials, advocates for poor raise concerns as child tax credit looms: Tens of thousands of Western New York families will qualify for the expanded child tax credit – but some will have to sign up for it, officials said Monday. There are fears that many who are eligible for that boost don’t know that they must file an online form in order to get the payments. Read more
McKinley Mall sold to investment group focused on reimagining aging shopping centers: Kohan Retail Investment Group has purchased the Hamburg mall for $8.5 million from a court-appointed receiver. Kohan has come under fire in communities where it owns properties. Read more
Unifrax buys company for $1.3B; workers ratify deal to end strike: In a blockbuster deal valued at $1.3 billion, Unifrax Corp. has agreed to buy a Connecticut-based manufacturer. Separately, hourly workers at a Unifrax manufacturing plant in Tonawanda have ratified a contract, ending a strike that began May 17. Read more
From a stuffed bear to a cap and gown: 'It's just crazy how it all went so fast'
Photographer Derek Gee and I first met Rachel Scharf and her family the summer of 2008. She was just about to enter kindergarten, and we were going to document the milestone throughout the year.
We got a glimpse into school and homework, speech therapy and celebrations. And we vowed we would go back to check in on her senior year.
Luckily for us, she was up for journalists following her again in this most unusual year, from remote school at home with her dog at her feet, to searching for college virtually, to the traditions of senior year.
– Barbara O'Brien
WEATHER
After a rocky start to the week, weather gets smoother: Temperatures take a dive from Monday’s upper 70s and 80s down to the upper 40s-50 by dawn on Tuesday, with a high only in the low to mid-60s, Don Paul says. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
New flavors and old faves return to Food Truck Tuesdays: Starting July 13, Buffalo's biggest outdoor dinner party is on once again. More free parking, the usual free music and food trucks new and old are the draws. Most importantly: room for folks to find their crowd comfort level. “The nice thing about this event, and Larkin Square, is that it'll be a little bit of feeling back to normal, but also we have an amazing amount of outdoor space,” says Kayla Zemsky, Larkin project manager. “You can really spread out, you can come pick up your food and go, or you can hang out and, you know, spread out, all of that.” Read more
DEVELOPMENT
Related Companies seeks $3M in tax breaks for Amherst affordable housing renovations: One of the nation’s largest multifamily real estate developers plans to buy and renovate four affordable housing complexes in Amherst with more than 1,000 apartments. New York City-based Related Companies wants the Amherst Industrial Development Agency to provide nearly $3 million in sales tax breaks to make the projects work. Read more
BILLS
Pro Football Focus somehow found 44 players in the NFL better than Bills' Stefon Diggs: Here’s a quick homework assignment: See if you can come up with a list of 44 NFL players better than Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. That’s not easy to do, but analytics website Pro Football Focus found a way. According to PFF, its list is a projection of what the website thinks will happen in the future and does not necessarily explain a spectacular 2020 season. Read more
Bills finalizing contract agreement with defensive tackle Eli Ankou: Ankou spent time on the Indianapolis Colts' active roster at the start of the 2020 season after being released by the Browns. After being waived by Indianapolis, the Texans claimed Ankou, but then traded him to the Dallas Cowboys. He played in seven games for the Cowboys. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The debut of “Pigs in the Sky” will be a red carpet affair at the North Park Theatre Thursday when two Western New York natives promote their new music video that promises to be an “immersive” experience. WGRZ’s Kelly Dudzik talks with Nick Chiari, known in the electronic dance music world as Grabbitz, and video director Mac Cappuccino.
• Central and Western New York played a key role in the women’s rights movement. A free virtual presentation will be held today at 12:30 p.m. that explores stories from the women's suffrage movement. Lynne Bader, executive producer for television production at Buffalo Toronto Public Media will speak as part of the free Imagine Buffalo Lecture Series.
• With tightrope-walking feats fresh in our minds following Nik Wallenda’s recent return to Western New York, it’s timely that we look back on the sad story of Stephen Peer. It was 134 years ago this week when Peer became the first tightrope walker in Niagara Falls history to plunge to his death. History.com notes that the Ontario daredevil had staged successful walks over the falls days earlier but died during an ill-fated nighttime crossing.
• If you’ve never visited Tillman Road Wildlife Management Area in Clarence, Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer says you might find the spot “quite magical.” He adds that if you have a dog, the leashed pooch might also enjoy walking the trails and wading in a pondlike setting.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.