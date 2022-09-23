Good Morning, Buffalo: Brace yourself: Heating costs are going to soar this winter

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

Sept. 23, 2022

Brace yourself: Heating costs are going to soar this winter

It's going to be a costly winter to heat your home.

With energy prices soaring in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, National Fuel Gas Co. is predicting that heating bills this winter will be the highest in 14 years.

And it won't just be a little more expensive. National Fuel estimates that the average residential heating customers will pay 50% more to heat their homes than they did last year.

If temperatures are normal this winter, the average bill is expected to reach $1,023 – up from an average of $684 a year ago.

With Sunday's AFC East showdown looming, how concerned should the Buffalo Bills be about a depleted secondary going up against a resurgent Tua Tagovailoa and his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? In this 12-minute podcast, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss who has exceeded expectations for the Bills so far, plus they examine a couple areas the Bills will be looking to improve upon.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Kathy Hochul agrees to only one debate – while Lee Zeldin pushes for more: Though a number of news organizations and other entities have proposed debates at a variety of venues before the Nov. 8 election, incumbent Hochul's campaign insisted Thursday it will participate in only one event on Oct. 25 at Pace University in New York City, sponsored by NY1/Spectrum TV. Read more

Plan to pay parents to drive kids to school in Buffalo wins key approval: All but one School Board member approved the motion, with an overwhelming sentiment that an outside-the-box solution must be attempted with some urgency. Read more

Audit finds Erie County overpaid health agency more than $700,000 for Covid-19 services: An audit determined Buffalo Homecare overcharged the Erie County Health Department $578,821 to operate the test-to-stay school program. In addition, the county was overcharged at least $141,000 for Buffalo Homecare's vaccination services, according to the audit. Read more

Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner to retire in spring 2023: “I did not make this decision quickly or lightly,” said Conway-Turner, 69, who, in 2014, became Buffalo State’s ninth president. Read more

FBI team cancels visit to aid probe into arson at Amherst anti-abortion center: A team of investigators from the FBI's training and research center has canceled a visit to Buffalo intended to provide specialized assistance to the probe into a suspected firebombing at an anti-abortion center in Eggertsville, according to CompassCare's chief executive. The visit was scheduled for Sept. 30. Read more

Man fatally shot in Kenmore driveway: A 42-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in a driveway on Tremont Avenue in Kenmore, police said. Read more

The Editorial Board: Despite initial complaints, Buffalo must accommodate cars and cyclists safely: What will it take for people to look beyond inconveniences that can be overcome to a future where we can all be safe, whether riding a bike, walking or behind the wheel of a car? Read more

WEATHER

Feeling like fall: Following a chilly start there will be partly cloudy skies for most of the day today, with highs in the upper 50s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Excuria Salon seeks Amherst IDA tax breaks for Williamsville project: The property owners are proposing to demolish the two-story former Milos restaurant building at 5877 Main St. in Williamsville and replace it with a four-story mixed-use building that would include Excuria, along with 28 market-rate apartments. Read more

Construction finally starts on Rails on Main project in Buffalo: Five years after it was initially proposed, construction is kicking off on a $44 million redevelopment project in Buffalo that will bring 312 new apartments to a combination of new and existing buildings near the LaSalle Metro Rail station on Main Street. Read more

GUSTO

Perilous brings history of Buffalo punk to 'Gusto Sessions' podcast: Perilous' debut single, “Rock ’n’ Roll Kiss,” made it into heavy rotation on infamous Los Angeles DJ Rodney Bingenheimer’s show on Sirius XM’s “Underground Garage.” Listen as Jeff Miers catches up with the band.

BILLS

Tua Tagovailoa couldn't ask for better shot to prove Bills fans wrong: Many Bills fans think Tua is trash. He’s not trash. But how special is he? Does his ceiling rise up anywhere close to the elite tier? We get a good indication Sunday, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more

Bills secondary without three starters at Thursday's practice: Three starters from the Bills secondary did not practice Thursday as the team gears up to face the Miami Dolphins. Read more

SABRES

Carrying 'quiet swagger,' Rasmus Dahlin growing in role as Sabres leader: "His offseason training in Sweden was focused on ensuring he’s ready for the heavy workload and grind of an 82-game season. He strives to be the best at his position, and, in Buffalo, he is surrounded by others with the same focus, including fellow No. 1 pick Owen Power," writes Lance Lysowski. Read more

Mike Harrington: Extension in hand, Kevyn Adams has trust to build long run as Sabres GM: "Adams has an ease about him that translates through all areas of the franchise," Harrington says in his column about how Adams has earned the trust of the Sabres organization. Read more

Photos: News Photographer Harry Scull Jr. captured the action on and off the ice. See images from Day 1 of training camp.

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Festivals and special events that capture fall flavors continue throughout Western New York. Here are 12 things to consider for your October calendar.

• Have an itch to paint a room? With so many options available, picking a wall color isn’t easy but a few tips can ease the stress and confusion. The News' Home & Style Editor Susan Martin talked to some local design experts for tips on choosing a paint color for your home.

• "Teams this good are usually hated by everyone except their own fans. That could come someday if the Bills stay good enough for long enough, which would be a nice problem to have. But for now, it seems that football fans here, there and everywhere really like the way the Bills play," writes Erik Brady in his latest column about Buffalove reaching far and wide.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

