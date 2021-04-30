Good Morning, Buffalo: BPS chief of staff expected to be named Williamsville superintendent

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 30, 2021
Buffalo schools chief of staff expected to be named Williamsville superintendent
After leading day-to-day operations in the Buffalo Public Schools for the past few years, Darren Brown-Hall is expected to become the next superintendent in the Williamsville School District.
His appointment will mark two local firsts: He will be the first Black superintendent in a local suburban district, and he will be the first openly gay superintendent in any local district.
The News’ Mary B. Pasciak and Stephen T. Watson report that Brown-Hall, 47, will be taking the reins of a district that has spent much of the school year in turmoil. For months, the district has found itself at odds with parents who wanted their children to have the opportunity to attend school in person five days a week.
Brown-Hall is known in the Buffalo Public Schools for his ability to maintain a sense of calm and diplomacy even in the most heated situations.
Watch and learn how to make Shetice Jackson’s fresh take on Strawberry Shortcake – the Cake Crazy Bakery way, on this week’s episode of Dig In, Buffalo!
Sponsored by Dash’s Markets
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Buffalo aimed at ages 16-25: Gov. Andrew Cuomo came to Buffalo Thursday and announced that a pop-up vaccine clinic aimed at people age 16 to 25 would be held Friday and Saturday at a health clinic on Main Street. Cuomo also said improved Covid-19 numbers mean the Buffalo Marathon will be held in June. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Biden families plan includes echoes of Gillibrand proposals: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, didn't last long as a presidential candidate back in 2019. But some of her proposals had enough staying power to make it into President Biden's American Families Plan. Read more
Mayor Brown foresees a high-tech future for Buffalo’s Border: Mayor Byron Brown testified virtually Thursday at a congressional hearing on President Biden's infrastructure plan. And while he predictably touted how much good it could do for Buffalo, he also stressed that the plan is key to modernizing border crossings between the U.S. and Canada. Read more
Hoyt Lake grand staircase to be restored, among other Olmsted system improvements: Work on restoring the grand staircase at Delaware Park will begin later this year and will be completed in 2022, the 200th anniversary of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted's birth. Read more
L.L. Bean is coming to Amherst, just not where they said they would: When L.L. Bean committed to opening a store at Station Twelve, it was a significant accomplishment for the project. Alongside Whole Foods, the first-in-market L.L. Bean would be a huge draw at the former Northtown Plaza, which is being transformed into a lifestyle center. But now, after construction delays, L.L. Bean has decided it will open at The Boulevard, the open-air shopping plaza in Amherst formerly called Boulevard Consumer Square. Read more
Erie County Legislature chairwoman lays out legislative agenda of five new laws: April Baskin knows it's "unorthodox," but on Thursday she announced that she's promoting a package of laws, none of which has yet been fully drafted. The package, dubbed “Pathway Forward,” includes efforts to promote health equity and modernize laws regarding women- and minority-owned businesses. Read more
WEATHER
Cool and windy: Temperatures are not expected to climb out of the 40s today under cloudy skies and windy conditions. Wind gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
'It's not just a job': Sisters nurse reflects on 54-year career
Carolyn Dowling became a nurse in 1967, when people in her profession tracked patient progress on paper charts and distributed meds from pill cups on cardboard trays.
In her early years, patients with stomach pain might spend a week hospitalized while medical staff tried to figure out and treat what ailed them. Those recovering from gall bladder removal or similar surgery would stay several days. Those having orthopedic or heart surgery often stayed even longer. Lots of bed rest was prescribed.
Today, many of those procedures are handled on an outpatient basis. Patients are encouraged to take steps – literally – and start rehab as soon as they can afterward.
Nurses have played key roles during this transformation, as well as the current coronavirus pandemic.
Patients get better care today, Dowling said. “We save more lives."
– Scott Scanlon
COLUMNS
Discount Diva: See what a little competition means for internet service? Having a choice of internet provider is a rare treat because it costs so much for companies to provide it. “But there is new hope” in Buffalo, writes Samantha Christmann. “And it’s coming from Greenlight Networks.” Read more
BILLS
Bills hit top need with first-round pick of defensive end Greg Rousseau: In making former University of Miami standout edge rusher Greg Rousseau their first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, the Bills look to have put some much-needed teeth into their pass rush. Read more
5 things to know about Bills first-round pick Gregory Rousseau: Catch up on five things you should know about Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round, 30th overall, on Thursday. Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Sabres tie the score twice before losing to Bruins 5-2: The Sabres (13-31-7) have lost six of their last eight games and are 7-8-2 since their franchise-record 18-game winless streak ended March 31. Read more
Retiring Ryan Miller: 'Buffalo is always going to have a big part of my heart': Ryan Miller, one of the great goaltenders in Buffalo Sabres history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of this season. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Camping will be a popular vacation option this summer, according to travel experts. NYup.com notes that there are hundreds of camping areas in upstate New York that offer a variety of unique settings and activities.
• Art can have a huge impact on many people’s mental well-being during stressful times. Buffalo Rising shares this article from Arts Services Inc. that examines local initiatives that have used the arts to help ease mental health challenges during the pandemic.
• “Chopping local at a small town butcher shop can have a ripple effect throughout Western New York,” reports Spectrum News’ Brianne Kocher. She looks at how Moriarty Meats, a whole animal butcher shop on Elmwood Avenue, has played an important role in the local food supply during the pandemic.
• If “wastin’ away again in Margaritaville” appeals to you, check this post by Step Out Buffalo’s Emily Morrow. She took to social media to ask people where the best margaritas can be found in Western New York.
Whether you end up nibblin' on sponge cake or watchin' the sun bake, have a great weekend!
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.