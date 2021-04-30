Good Morning, Buffalo: BPS chief of staff expected to be named Williamsville superintendent

L.L. Bean is coming to Amherst, just not where they said they would: When L.L. Bean committed to opening a store at Station Twelve, it was a significant accomplishment for the project. Alongside Whole Foods, the first-in-market L.L. Bean would be a huge draw at the former Northtown Plaza, which is being transformed into a lifestyle center. But now, after construction delays, L.L. Bean has decided it will open at The Boulevard, the open-air shopping plaza in Amherst formerly called Boulevard Consumer Square. Read more