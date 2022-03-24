Good Morning, Buffalo: BPD ramps up Taser training in effort to avert deadly police encounters

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 24, 2022
'Less-than-lethal tool': After delays, Buffalo ramps up Taser training in effort to avert deadly police encounters
The moment police officers David Santana and Nathaniel Rodriguez walked into the training room at Buffalo Police Headquarters, the scenario unfolded before them.
Instructor Allan May, wearing a bulky Velcro "bear suit" and a yellow helmet with a face shield, held a baseball bat, ready to swing.
The officers could not see the other instructor, Roberto Becerril, also in one of those suits, hidden behind a partition. Bins and buckets came flying over the wall.
The instructors screamed expletives at each other.
"Buffalo police!" Santana and Rodriguez yelled.
Santana and Rodriguez were in the most recent wave of Buffalo police officers being trained to deploy Tasers. The department's training began late last month, with the first devices distributed to precinct stations a couple of weeks later.
– Maki Becker
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Bodycam footage of fatal police shooting shows motorist telling trooper to 'go away': The graphic video shows the state trooper, Anthony Nigro IV, getting out of his patrol car and approaching a car stopped behind him on Eagle Street in downtown Buffalo. Nigro can be seen holding his gun in front of him. Maki Becker describes what ensues. Read more
New York budget battle: Hochul proposed $10 billion for NY health care. Legislators want a lot more: It's negotiating season, and state legislators are driving a hard bargain. They took a look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's big plans for the state's exhausted health care workforce, and they doubled down with proposals to spend huge to boost wages for home care workers, insure undocumented immigrants and funnel aid to fiscally distressed hospitals. Read more
One Buffalo firefighter still in critical condition, second suspended without pay after incident in South Buffalo restaurant: No charges have been filed in connection with the incident Saturday at the Blackthorn Restaurant so far, but police are conducting an investigation and a separate fire departmental investigation was underway, Maki Becker reports. Read more
Rod Watson: A renewed effort to talk race as prerequisite to change: Clarence Presbyterian Church has used the PBS series “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” as a guide for monthly discussions that included speakers on topics like Reconstruction and area KKK chapters as well as a trip to the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Museum. News columnist Rod Watson also mentions three other area churches who are using forums to inform about racial issues in Buffalo. Read more
Niagara County pays flat bonuses instead of OT to top pandemic officials: Unlike Erie County, which calculated pandemic-related overtime and made Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein its highest-paid employee, the Niagara County lawmakers voted Tuesday night for one-time bonuses, Thomas J. Prohaska reports. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Unsettled weather starts with a brief warmup followed by renewed chill: Only a few spotty lighter showers will linger on Thursday, Paul writes, with more dry time. A southerly to southwesterly flow will boost daytime highs to the mid-upper 50s. Read more
GUSTO
Richard Thomas is ready as 'Mockingbird's' national tour begins in Buffalo: "Not every actor likes to go on the road, but I do," said Thomas, who plays Atticus Finch. "If ever there was a play that would be exciting to take around the country, this was it." Mark Sommer sets the stage for the tour. Read more
Yaegel Welch says 'Mockingbird' role has 'transformed my life': Welch follows Brock Peters' role as Tom Robinson in "To Kill a Mockingbird," calling his predecessor in the 1962 film a "great, groundbreaking African American" actor. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Left Coast Taco: The move was short in East Aurora, but the impact is big for Left Coast Taco. See how Nate Root has designed his new space at 54 Elm St., which gives off a "low-key, West Coast" vibe. Classic, spicy and smoky margaritas dot the taqueria's menu for the first time, too. Watch now
BUFFALO NEXT
Local colleges playing the name game: Janet Gramza digs deeper into the state's new definition of a university and explains why colleges around Western New York have clamored to get their names changed. Read more
BILLS
Free agency's impact: How the latest moves affect the Bills: Now that the flurry of free agency has quieted down, let's learn more about the Buffalo Bills' recent acquisitions and their potential impacts on the team, and what the Miami Dolphins' blockbuster trade for wide receiver Tyreek Hill means for the Bills' draft strategy. Read more
SABRES
Sabres battle adversity, make it three straight with shootout win over Pens: Alex Tuch scored the clincher in the shootout and Tage Thompson also scored in the round and added two goals in the game as the Sabres overcame the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3, Wednesday night in KeyBank Center. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• As we move toward part two of Maple Syrup Weekend, which arrives March 26-27 across Western New York, The News' #EveryDayAPhoto series embraces the various hues of syrup produced by Randall's Heritage Maple in Alexander.
• Buffalo Rising reports that a library in the heart of the Elmwood Village has opened again after significant renovation to make it more accessible. The Crane Branch Library now boasts a rooftop patio, the third and final phase of the overhaul.
• Buffalo Motorama and Springtime in the Country are two of the weekend's marquee events, but benefits for Ukraine, including fundraisers hosted by the new Italian Cultural Center and St. John Lutheran in Williamsville, are also on the docket.
• Who's behind the wheel of the eye-catching blue Albright-Knox Art Truck – often mistaken for an ice cream truck – that scoots from libraries to schools and beyond? WKBW introduces Vicente Rondon, an art and photography lover.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.