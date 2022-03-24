Good Morning, Buffalo: BPD ramps up Taser training in effort to avert deadly police encounters

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

March 24, 2022

'Less-than-lethal tool': After delays, Buffalo ramps up Taser training in effort to avert deadly police encounters

The moment police officers David Santana and Nathaniel Rodriguez walked into the training room at Buffalo Police Headquarters, the scenario unfolded before them.

Instructor Allan May, wearing a bulky Velcro "bear suit" and a yellow helmet with a face shield, held a baseball bat, ready to swing.

The officers could not see the other instructor, Roberto Becerril, also in one of those suits, hidden behind a partition. Bins and buckets came flying over the wall.

The instructors screamed expletives at each other.

"Buffalo police!" Santana and Rodriguez yelled.

Santana and Rodriguez were in the most recent wave of Buffalo police officers being trained to deploy Tasers. The department's training began late last month, with the first devices distributed to precinct stations a couple of weeks later.

– Maki Becker

