Good Morning, Buffalo: Boy Scout bankruptcy may cost WNY councils, but no one knows how much

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

June 12, 2021

Boy Scout bankruptcy may cost WNY councils, but no one knows how much

How will the Boy Scouts of America Chapter 11 bankruptcy affect scouting operations in Western New York, where three councils employ 239 people and own and operate seven camp properties valued at more than $6 million?

There doesn't seem to be a clear answer yet.

The latest Boy Scouts reorganization plan proposes that 253 councils across the country collectively chip in $425 million, but the plan does not specify whether all councils would pay equally into the pot.

The bankruptcy is complicated by the fact that some local councils are in states that have statute of limitations windows for sex abuse lawsuits, while others are not.

Some lawyers suspect that councils located in states that do not have laws that allow sex abuse lawsuits to proceed may decline to contribute anything, leaving it to councils in states such as New York, New Jersey and California to pony up.