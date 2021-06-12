Good Morning, Buffalo: Boy Scout bankruptcy may cost WNY councils, but no one knows how much

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
June 12, 2021
Boy Scout bankruptcy may cost WNY councils, but no one knows how much
How will the Boy Scouts of America Chapter 11 bankruptcy affect scouting operations in Western New York, where three councils employ 239 people and own and operate seven camp properties valued at more than $6 million?
There doesn't seem to be a clear answer yet.
The latest Boy Scouts reorganization plan proposes that 253 councils across the country collectively chip in $425 million, but the plan does not specify whether all councils would pay equally into the pot.
The bankruptcy is complicated by the fact that some local councils are in states that have statute of limitations windows for sex abuse lawsuits, while others are not.
Some lawyers suspect that councils located in states that do not have laws that allow sex abuse lawsuits to proceed may decline to contribute anything, leaving it to councils in states such as New York, New Jersey and California to pony up.
– Jay Tokasz
How the Buffalo Blueway is connecting residents to the city's rivers: After years of industrial contamination, the Buffalo River's rebirth has made activity on the waterway a common sight. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, which has led the decadeslong cleanup effort, is now embarking on the Buffalo Blueway project to create or upgrade public access sites for paddle sports, anglers and others. Read more
Sheriff signs promise to better investigate sexual misconduct in Erie County jails: After news reports surfaced that the Erie County Holding Center and the county Correctional Facility had failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct matters, or report them to a state watchdog agency, state officials took Sheriff Timothy B. Howard to court. Roughly three months later, Howard has signed an order admitting his team did not always follow the state's rules and agreed to do better by installing more staff training and allowing an independent monitor to assess the ongoing situation. Read more
Erie County's top librarian will retire at the end of the month: "I have found my work at the library very rewarding because the mission is very dear to my heart," said Mary Jean Jakubowski, who will retire June 20 after 29 years in the library system. "Helping people is something I not only believe in but was brought up to do." Read more
Ken-Ton adding full-day pre-K as district gains students: Five years after declining student enrollment prompted the closing of three schools, the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda district said that trend has reversed. In response to projections showing enrollment growth through the rest of this decade, the district on Friday said it is expanding its universal pre-K program from a half day to a full day. Read more
New apartments coming to Masten Park near City Honors: Another mixed-income apartment building is coming to the neighborhood near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and City Honors School, potentially bringing three dozen new units to an area that is seeing more investment from developers, Jonathan Epstein reports. Read more
Don Paul: There's a nuisance rain shortfall in WNY, but it's a growing crisis out west: Despite spotty showers possible on Saturday and Sunday, not enough rain is expected to put a halt to the drought in Western New York. But out west, nearly 100% of California is in at least severe drought status and 74% of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought. Conditions are inevitably worsening with each passing week. Read more
[BN] Chronicles: Legends and showmanship in the history of the Buffalo chicken wing: Since the first Anchor Bar wings came out of Teressa Bellissimo’s Main Street kitchen, the true history of the chicken wing has been shaped by the stories and memories of two unique Buffalonians who were promoters and showmen as much as they were chefs and restaurateurs. News contributor Steve Cichon introduces both. Read more
GOP hopes for key win in Erie County Legislature's 4th District: The Republican Party is trying to recapture the majority this year, and doing that may depend on the ability for a former foreman and restaurant employee to win the Conservative Party primary against a longtime Town of Tonawanda councilman. Read more
Bills Mailbag: How many quarterbacks should be kept on the 53-man roster?: Will Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Davis Webb and Jake Fromm all find a roster spot on the Bills for the upcoming season? News sports reporter Jay Skurski answers this question and many more in this week's edition of the Bills Mailbag. Read more
Mailbag: How will the stalemate with Jack Eichel end?: News sports reporter Lance Lysowski responds to reader questions about how the Sabres will handle their delicate situation with Jack Eichel, the inevitability of trading Rasmus Ristolainen and how Buffalo's goalie situation might shake out next season. Read more
[More: Buffalo signs second round pick from 2020 draft]
• People Against Trafficking Humans (PATH), a faith-based nonprofit at Delaware Avenue and West Utica Street, has announced plans for a new medical and substance use clinic to complement their existing center, WIVB reports.
• Music will reverberate throughout the Elmwood Village on Saturday afternoon, as Buffalo Porchfest returns with verve for 2021. Get more details and start planning your summer festival schedule with Gusto's Festival Guide.
• Just days after Samantha Christmann illuminated the major chicken wing shortage plaguing the nation – especially in Buffalo, where wings are serious business – the New York Post dug into the same issue and cited Christmann's article.
• A collaboration between the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and University at Buffalo researchers has strengthened the safety precautions surrounding Covid-19 in Kleinhans Music Hall. UB's Melvin Bankhead III explains how the connection was formed, and the means for improving airflow in the concert hall.
