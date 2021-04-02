Good Morning, Buffalo: Boulevard option gains favor as Skyway review moves forward

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Will a pot dispensary or smoking lounge be coming to your neighborhood? Local leaders say they will gather a lot of input from residents, planning boards and police before deciding whether to allow shops that sell pot. One town supervisor has already made up his mind. "What are they, nuts?" Marilla Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr. said. Read more

Sheriff’s candidate’s negligence in 2001 crash led to $825,000 City of Buffalo payout: While she maintained a generally clean disciplinary record during her career with the Buffalo Police Department, Karen Healy-Case can be blamed for an unusually large court settlement paid to the driver of a van rear-ended by her police vehicle. Healy-Case is now running for Erie County sheriff with the endorsement of the Republican and Conservative parties, though she is being challenged for the GOP line. After a judge found Healy-Case negligent in the crash, the city settled a lawsuit by paying $825,000 in 2005 to Matthew R. Porter, who had been left disabled. Read more