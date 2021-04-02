Good Morning, Buffalo: Boulevard option gains favor as Skyway review moves forward

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 2, 2021
Boulevard option gains favor as Skyway review moves forward
The boulevard option for an alternate route to the Skyway has the upper hand, as the state gets ready to hear from potential contractors.
Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Higgins and State Sen. Timothy Kennedy are calling for a parkway option with a linear park to stretch across the 2.6-mile route, a lawsuit is seeking to stop the project altogether and six Western New York Assembly members have written to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to voice opposition to the Skyway project.
At the same time, the environmental review process leading to the removal of the Skyway and a realignment of Route 5, through primarily undeveloped land, former brownfields and abandoned railroad rights-of-way, continues to move at a rapid pace.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised to decide the fate of the Skyway in two years, and the process is on schedule to do that. However, long-held concerns and new developments could still influence the outcome.
– Mark Sommer
Sorrow, prayers and hope: How the pandemic has changed religious practices in WNY
Baptisms, weddings and funerals. The coronavirus pandemic has changed these and other religious traditions for a second straight spring.
“It's a completely different world,” said the Rev. Kinzer Pointer, pastor at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church.
He and other faith leaders in the region have learned to adjust sacred gatherings as they hope and pray for better days. It hasn’t been easy. For most of the last year, they have been unable to greet congregants with a warm handshake, gentle touch or comforting shoulder, even those who are sick at home, in long-term care or the hospital.
“For a year now, I've been in contact with over 1,500 people, but mostly by phone,” said the Rev. David Kennedy, pastoral care coordinator at the Chapel.
— Scott Scanlon
More Covid-19 variants, including UK, detected in Erie County samples: "We believe these variants are contributing to our increasing daily new case totals and the resulting rise in hospitalizations," said county Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein. Read more
BPS to continue its phased-in reopening through early May: High school students in the Buffalo Public Schools who want to return to classrooms, but have not been brought back yet, will be able to do so on April 26. Students in pre-K through eighth grade, who are still waiting to return will be brought back May 10. Read more
Sean Kirst: After year of loss at Villa Maria, sisters find joy in Covid vaccine: Led on Holy Thursday by Sister Ursuline Hilinski – celebrating her 100th birthday – more than 50 sisters at a convent at Villa Maria received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. It brought a wave of joy to a community that knew great loss during the surge of the virus. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Will a pot dispensary or smoking lounge be coming to your neighborhood? Local leaders say they will gather a lot of input from residents, planning boards and police before deciding whether to allow shops that sell pot. One town supervisor has already made up his mind. "What are they, nuts?" Marilla Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr. said. Read more
Sheriff’s candidate’s negligence in 2001 crash led to $825,000 City of Buffalo payout: While she maintained a generally clean disciplinary record during her career with the Buffalo Police Department, Karen Healy-Case can be blamed for an unusually large court settlement paid to the driver of a van rear-ended by her police vehicle. Healy-Case is now running for Erie County sheriff with the endorsement of the Republican and Conservative parties, though she is being challenged for the GOP line. After a judge found Healy-Case negligent in the crash, the city settled a lawsuit by paying $825,000 in 2005 to Matthew R. Porter, who had been left disabled. Read more
Discount Diva: Will anything stop robocalls? There are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and robocalls. Automated calls are universally hated but seem impossible to stop. The Federal Communications Commission has a new plan it hopes will put the worst offenders out of business, but will it be enough? Read more
Lipsitz leaves as federation president, but keeps keen eye on labor: After 10 years in the position, Richard Lipsitz Jr. has left the role of president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. But after building a career in organized labor, he is keeping a keen eye on what's ahead for unions. Read more
WEATHER
From snow to sunshine: Sunny skies today with highs around 40. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Past inspires present at Pubski Pub in Cheektowaga: A collision of the past has come together in a refreshed bar on William Street. Owner Matthew Burdzy and manager Kristy August have come over from Nickel Creek Café to open Pubski Pub inside the former Anchor Inn. Read more
POLITICS
Board rules opponent of Mayor Brown off Working Families line: Democrat Byron Brown has so far faced no serious opposition to his bid for an unprecedented fifth term as mayor of Buffalo. His effort gained indirect help from the Board of Elections Thursday when India Walton (who will face him in the June Democratic primary) was ruled ineligible for a November candidacy on the Working Families line. Read more
BILLS
Bills could benefit from rush to take offensive tackles in NFL draft: A run on offensive tackles might happen toward the end of the first round, potentially allowing the players the Bills like the most for pick 30 to slip down the draft to them. Could the Bills use the demand to move out of the first round? Mark Gaughan has more. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Dustin Tokarski is spectacular in stealing a point for Sabres: Tokarski made 44 saves Thursday and nearly got the game to a deciding shootout. The only thing he didn't have on this night is a win. Mike Harrington's Thursday observations story has more on Tokarski, how the tying goal happened and more. Read more
Wraparound: The game between two nonplayoff teams certainly had plenty of excitement. But the Rangers never stopped coming, and eventually earned an overtime win. The Wraparound has more on how the game played out. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Consider it our 2021 edition of best April Fools' Day pranks – Buffalo style. Pranksters were at it again this year, with a rooftop patio opening at Burning Buffalo, a rebranding for Picasso's Pizza, a new dipping sauce at Mighty Taco and a curious creature spotted in a remote county park.
• Easter wouldn’t be quite the same in many homes without festively colored eggs adorning baskets or hidden in clever spots. If you’re looking for a way to naturally dye eggs this weekend, WKBW’s Taylor Epps shares tips from local blogger Emily Fee and the Lexington Co-op for dying eggs using fruits and veggies.
• "There is no 'Buffalo Sound,' but if there were, it might well be the lively, happy rhythms of a polka band – music that has provided the region a continuous soundtrack for the better part of a century,” writes Jeff Z. Klein of the Niagara Frontier Heritage Project. And there’s no better time to pay tribute to polka than a few days before Dyngus Day.
• Even in prosperous times, many local cultural groups must be creative to make ends meet. The pandemic has intensified the challenges facing many organizations. Artpark in Lewiston has strived to innovate during this difficult time, reports Joe Genco in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.