Good Morning, Buffalo: Born three months early, a NICU nurse pays life forward with a mentor there from the start

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 8, 2022
Born three months early, a NICU nurse pays life forward with a mentor there from the start
Courtney Schiersing was born Feb. 7, 1999, at Sister’s of Charity Hospital, which didn’t have a neonatal intensive care unit at the time.
She weighed 1 pound, 12 ounces, and measured 12.4 inches long.
She was quickly transferred to Women & Children’s.
Her parents didn’t even get a chance to hold her.
Their daughter was placed into an incubator and put on a ventilator as specialists talked with Jackie and Dave Schiersing about potential perils ahead. The premature delivery could cause a range of mental and physical challenges. Because of the strain on her tiny organs, she might not make it at all.
“She was so little,” her mother said. “It was extremely scary.”
In the shadow of such uncertainty, NICU nurse Amy DeSantis became a bright light for Courtney, sharing realities – and hope – with her parents along the way.
DeSantis worked side-by-side Monday with Courtney Schiersing, on the new nurse’s 23rd birthday, in the NICU at Oshei Children’s Hospital, which replaced Women & Children’s in 2017.
“I wanted to be that light for families, too” Schiersing said.
– Scott Scanlon
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hochul signals change is coming to NY as other states start to drop mask mandates: Gov. Kathy Hochul said she'll have an announcement Wednesday on the future of New York's mask and vaccine mandates. But does that mean schools will get back to normal? Perhaps not. The governor said she wants to see vaccination rates in children much higher. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Facing shortage, Buffalo Diocese plans for 'families' of parishes to share priests: A broad initiative to reshape parish life amid the Buffalo Diocese’s bankruptcy has entered a pilot phase. The plan does not require any parishes or Catholic schools to close, but groups of up to six parishes will share a priest, likely with fewer Masses scheduled. Read more
No national historic status for Voelker’s, but local designation is possible: The former Voelker’s Bowling Center on Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street does not qualify as a national historic landmark, according to a consultant's recent analysis. Read more
Grand Island employee accuses town councilman of defamation: Pamela Martin, the town’s supervising accountant, said she has suffered physical and emotional distress because of Councilman Mike Madigan's statements that accused her of failing to prevent a theft of funds from the town’s Golden Age Center and of steering work to a friend’s accounting firm. Read more
Judge dismisses suit against volunteer firefighter accused of private medical information breach: A state court judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a Depew man who had accused a volunteer firefighter of disclosing his private medical information at a party following an emergency call to the man’s home in 2020. Read more
Buffalo among 34 cities part of DEA effort to combat overdoses, gun violence: Buffalo and the Bronx are the two locations in New York included in a new federal initiative that targets drug traffickers. Buffalo saw shootings and homicides both rise by more than 30% over the past two years. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Easier week ahead, but winter is not in full retreat: The best news for the snow-weary is there are no major storms lined up in the week’s forecast, writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Gigi’s Cucina Povera, enjoying the richness of life: Mary Ann Giordano’s food at her Kenmore Avenue restaurant is about making the most of the moment. Read more
Dumpling derby: Where to find Andrew Galarneau’s favorite stuffed pasta packets in WNY: From lamb butter masala momos at Inchin’s Bamboo Garden to beef pelmeni at Slavic Bazaar, our food critic tells us where to find delectable dumplings. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Newest Elmwood Avenue project is music to developer’s ears: Architect and developer C. Jake Schneider has transformed the former Community Music School on Elmwood Avenue into a mixed-use residential project that will host about two dozen tenants. Read more
BILLS
Defense review: Long list of Bills superlatives went up in smoke in final minutes in KC: The heartbreaking playoff loss overshadows the fact the Bills’ defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points and yards allowed. Were the Bills as good as their ranking? Not when it mattered most, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
SABRES
Inside the Sabres: 10 questions for the season's second half: 2021-2022 was always going to be a development season for the franchise. Young players are in prominent roles for the first time. Difficult lessons are being learned. The process has been impacted negatively by a rash of injuries, particularly in goal. But the forwards acquired for Jack Eichel are beginning to thrive – Alex Tuch has 13 points in 13 games – and the prospect pipeline is stronger than it has been in some time. With that in mind, Lance Lysowski presents 10 burning questions that will be answered over the final 37 games of the season. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Haven't made plans for Valentine's weekend yet? No problem. Elizabeth Carey shares ideas for where to get a dinner-for-two to enjoy at home, heart-shaped pizzas and chocolate hearts inscribed to your sweetie, along with some things to do.
• Here's one additional creative way to celebrate Valentine's Day. Lovebirds might consider staging a picnic inside a dome. WIVB’s Angelica Morrison reports on a Buffalo entrepreneur who creates customized picnic experiences. Natalie Oyoyo says her business was inspired by her memories of picnics with her late sister.
• If bleak winter days leave you feeling depressed, you might among the millions of people who suffer from seasonal affective disorder. WBFO’s Michael Mroziak talks with local residents who are impacted by SAD and with experts who discuss treatment strategies.
• “There are paw prints in the snow leading to the paw prints decorating the side of the Little Free Pet Pantry” in North Tonawanda, WGRZ’s Melissa Holmes reports. Jullianne Leslie created the pantry last summer to help people who struggle to provide food and other supplies to their pets. Leslie says the pantry on Schenck Street is “constantly being used.”
