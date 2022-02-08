Good Morning, Buffalo: Born three months early, a NICU nurse pays life forward with a mentor there from the start

NEW BUFFALO

BILLS

Defense review: Long list of Bills superlatives went up in smoke in final minutes in KC: The heartbreaking playoff loss overshadows the fact the Bills’ defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points and yards allowed. Were the Bills as good as their ranking? Not when it mattered most, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more

SABRES

Inside the Sabres: 10 questions for the season's second half: 2021-2022 was always going to be a development season for the franchise. Young players are in prominent roles for the first time. Difficult lessons are being learned. The process has been impacted negatively by a rash of injuries, particularly in goal. But the forwards acquired for Jack Eichel are beginning to thrive – Alex Tuch has 13 points in 13 games – and the prospect pipeline is stronger than it has been in some time. With that in mind, Lance Lysowski presents 10 burning questions that will be answered over the final 37 games of the season. Read more