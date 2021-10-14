Good Morning, Buffalo: Border reopening plan is big step for families, businesses

Starbucks has closed two stores that tried to unionize – and says it's a coincidence: The Elmwood Village store closed this week for what the company said was a planned remodel and will reopen next week. The Cheektowaga store has been converted to a training center. Both stores were busy and profitable, the company said. Read more

Walton campaign accuses Brown over campaign fundraising

Byron Brown's mayoral campaign doesn't want to talk about Republican/Conservative support for his write-in, re-election campaign. But India Walton's does.

The Walton campaign has studied the mayor's post-primary campaign donations and linked about one-third of them to Republicans and Conservatives. It's part of an effort to link Brown –the former state Democratic chairman – to Republican politics in an uber-blue city.

The mayor's campaign would not discuss the situation, but Conservative sources say he has asked for help and will take any vote he can get.