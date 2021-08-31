Good Morning, Buffalo: Border closures cost international bridges $50 million in lost toll revenues

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 31, 2021
Border closures cost international bridges $50 million in lost toll revenues
The international agencies that operate the four bridges that cross the Niagara River say they have missed out on about $50 million in revenue since the Covid-19 pandemic closed the border in March 2020.
The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority, which operates the Peace Bridge, and the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, which runs the three bridges in Niagara County, say that car crossings are down more than 90% since then, although truck crossings are down only slightly.
Managers said the red ink will keep flowing until the U.S. allows Canadians to cross the border and Canada lifts the restrictive bridge opening policy it started earlier this month.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Congressional staffers struggle to aid Afghans with Buffalo ties: The 20-year U.S. military mission in Afghanistan officially ended Monday, but members of Congress from the Buffalo area continued to work to rescue Afghans who have local ties. Read more
Lewd comment toward kids triggered Tonawanda bike path assault, sources say: The Town of Tonawanda man accused of assaulting a 57-year-old man as he sat on a bench along the Rails to Trails bike path was on bail at the time for a weapons case from three months earlier. Donnell A. Barnes Jr. is charged with punching the victim – who is developmentally disabled – in the face and taking his wallet, sources familiar with the case said. Barnes has claimed the victim made lewd comments toward him and children biking past, triggering the altercation. Read more
Watch now: Bodycam footage shows rescue of occupants leaping from burning house: Four firefighters and three police officers were recognized by city and department officials for helping to rescue occupants of a burning home on Sidney Street over the weekend. Officials released clips from video footage captured from the incident by police body-worn cameras. "We're extremely proud of the bravery shown by everybody in this video," a police official said. Read more
State Canal Corp. wants to hear from residents on tree-cutting policy: In 2017, the New York State Canal Corp. began clear-cutting trees on canal embankments before a judge ordered it to develop written policies on what trees to cut. Now, it has, and public comments are being taken until Oct. 15. Locally, canal embankments run from just east of Lockport to Rochester. The Canal Corp. says trees threaten the stability of the embankments, but opponents say trees look better than dirt and provide shade for Canalway Trail users. Read more
Lake Ontario water management plan review won’t end until 2024: The review of the International Joint Commission’s controversial Lake Ontario water level management plan is targeted for completion in the fall of 2024. However, the first phase of the work is expected to be done in about two months and aims to give officials better guidance in adjusting water levels. Read more
Aurubis plans to keep, rather than sell Buffalo plant: The Germany-based manufacturer had been seeking a buyer for its flat-rolled products division, which includes the Buffalo plant on Military Road. An agreement with an Italy-based holding company to sell four facilities in the division excludes some plants, including the facility in Buffalo. Read more
WEATHER
More comfortable: A mix of clouds and sun today with a high near 80. Read more
BUFFALO BROADCASTING
Alan Pergament: Jeff Slawson joins parade of WKBW exits: Slawson is ending his four-year stint at Eyewitness News to join Cleveland19 news. He ended his final newscast in Buffalo with some humor. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Roswell Park, in scaled-back plan, to expand services at new Amherst hub: The Park Club Lane location will be a hub for cancer patients in and around Buffalo’s northern suburbs. The facility will offer clinical trials, screening, diagnostics, chemotherapy and other services. Read more
BILLS
Bills trade defensive end Darryl Johnson to Panthers: The Buffalo Bills traded defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for a 2022 sixth-round pick Monday. Read more
Buffalo Bills begin cuts by releasing three players: Wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell, running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Tim Harris were released Monday as the Buffalo Bills began the process of trimming the roster to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Read more
After surviving Covid, Ike Boettger heats up battle for time at guard: Ike Boettger’s bid to challenge for a starting job on the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line hit a detour, but the 26-year-old guard said he’s bouncing back from his bout with Covid-19. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• First Presbyterian Church boasts Buffalo’s oldest congregation, dating back to 1812. Its current home, built beginning in 1889, was designed by renowned architect E.B. Green. The News’ Derek Gee showcases this architectural treasure in the latest installment of A Closer Look.
• It is an insect that is heard far more than it is seen, notes WGRZ’s Terry Belke. He produced this video that explores the "secret lives of cicadas.”
• The dangerous antics captured in a viral YouTube video are not the type of visitor experience that is sanctioned at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ont. Global News says law enforcers are examining the video that shows several people climbing onto large marquee letters and other casino structures about 360 feet above the falls.
• As we savor the waning weeks of summer, it’s time to start planning fall hayrides. Step Out Buffalo profiles several venues, including a few that feature haunted twists.
