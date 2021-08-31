Good Morning, Buffalo: Border closures cost international bridges $50 million in lost toll revenues

State Canal Corp. wants to hear from residents on tree-cutting policy: In 2017, the New York State Canal Corp. began clear-cutting trees on canal embankments before a judge ordered it to develop written policies on what trees to cut. Now, it has, and public comments are being taken until Oct. 15. Locally, canal embankments run from just east of Lockport to Rochester. The Canal Corp. says trees threaten the stability of the embankments, but opponents say trees look better than dirt and provide shade for Canalway Trail users. Read more

Lake Ontario water management plan review won’t end until 2024: The review of the International Joint Commission’s controversial Lake Ontario water level management plan is targeted for completion in the fall of 2024. However, the first phase of the work is expected to be done in about two months and aims to give officials better guidance in adjusting water levels. Read more