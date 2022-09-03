Good Morning, Buffalo: Board chairman defends 'unfairly tarnished' Shea's president amid effort to get theater 'back on track'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 3, 2022

Board chairman defends 'unfairly tarnished' Shea's president amid effort to get theater 'back on track'

Randall Best, Shea's chairman, doesn't think what's happening internally should concern those outside the building, though the turmoil over staff complaints against President Michael Murphy has led to the resignations of five board members in recent days, with 27% of the staff departing in 2022 to date.

The issue drew national attention in the theater press earlier this week when the Broadway Briefing linked to articles published in The Buffalo News. The publication is a daily roundup widely read by producers, actors, directors and others in the theater community.

"We like to think of Shea's as an organization that presents theater to the Western New York community and beyond," Best said in his first extended comments with The News. "We will continue to do the good job of that, but, sometimes, some of the things going on with personnel and the back office – I don't see any reason for them to be a topic of discussion for the broader community."

The board chairman, along with board member Jonathan Dandes, lavished praise on Murphy and expressed hope that management restructuring will allow the theater to find solid footing and move forward on the upcoming 2022-2023 Broadway season.

"Michael is a very successful manager and very successful leader in the Shea's organization since coming on board in 2016, and you don't just walk away from that kind of success," Best said.

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

5 things to know about New York's new gun laws: New gun laws went into effect this week in New York that change the requirements to obtain a license to carry a concealed firearm, prohibit having a gun in an expansive list of "sensitive locations" and raise the age of being able to legally buy a semi-automatic rifle to 21. Read more

At height of her tennis career, Jessica Pegula balances big matches, personal challenges: At 28 and after years of injuries, Buffalo-born Jessica Pegula is at the height of her pro tennis career: She ranks top 10 in the world, first in the country, and is currently competing in the U.S. Open. But as mother Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, faces health challenges, tennis has become something more than a sport. It's a “therapeutic” pursuit, Pegula told The News' Tim O'Shei. “Once I get out there,” she said, “I’m really not thinking about anything else.” Read more

LFO's Brad Fischetti finds faith in a long ride to Buffalo: Brad Fischetti, who rose to pop stardom as one-third of the '90s boy band LFO, has a deep Catholic faith that has carried him through the loss of both of his bandmates. The roots of that faith are found in an experience he had two decades ago with a young rock band from Western New York, where he'll be returning next weekend for a show at Evening Star Concert Hall in Niagara Falls. Read more

With multiple season ticket plans, Sabres feel they can make a solid jump at the gate

Optimism on the ice and hope at the box office as well is the Buffalo Sabres' outlook for the 2022-23 season. The team said this week it's already pushing a 20% jump in season ticket sales six weeks before the Oct. 13 opener. Of course, there's lots of inventory available after the team's base cratered to around 6,500 last season.

But there's momentum from the team's strong finish in March and April and flexibility is the buzzword the team is using for its sales pitches. Fans can always get a full season plan of 41 regular season games and three preseason contests, but now there are many other options.

– Mike Harrington

WEATHER

Don Paul: Two out of three is not bad for Labor Day weekend: “It won’t be a glitch-free holiday weekend,” Paul writes. “On balance, two of the three days will feature partial to abundant sunshine, with a more summery feel to Saturday and some midsummer warmth and increasing humidity make a brief return. The shower chances midweekend will dim the sun, but won’t add up to a washout.” Read more

EDUCATION

BPS board member aims to use big-school post to boost urban school districts: Sharon Belton-Cottman, a member of the Buffalo Public Schools' board of education since 2011, took on in July a key advocacy role for the state's urban school districts. Her chief focus: equity between schools and for all students. Read more

Buffalo school board members approve raises for district's exempt employees: The Buffalo School Board during a special meeting Wednesday approved immediate 7% raises for exempt employees hired on or before May 31. Under the measure, effective July 1, 2023, and again on July 1, 2024, all exempt employees will also be eligible for 2.5% salary increases based on performance evaluations and at the discretion of Superintendent Tonja Williams. Read more

REFRESH

Pandemic prompts more to take a shot – at tennis: The U.S. Open isn’t the only tennis New Yorkers can watch this holiday weekend. There will be plenty of action on thousands of courts across the state, where the participation rate has climbed more than 10% during the pandemic. Read more

Ways to spot and address signs of childhood trauma: “Bearing witness to a child’s pain and being there to hear what they have to say is one of the best things we can do for children,” says Julie Kaplow, executive director of trauma and grief programs and policy at the Hackett Center for Mental Health in Houston. The center has led the effort to support the mental health needs of families impacted by the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Kaplow offered insights about what parents should look for in Buffalo, which also experienced a mass shooting in May, as kids return to school. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Who poses the biggest threat to Buffalo in the AFC?: Jay Skurski has a few thoughts in this week's mailbag, which also includes thoughts on Ken Dorsey calling plays from the sideline, Odell Beckham Jr., why the Bills did what they did at wide receiver, and much more. Read more

Stefon Diggs' 'resurgence' in Buffalo makes him one of the most marketable Bills: Diggs has worked diligently to build his own brand on and off the field, and companies in Buffalo and beyond are taking notice. Read more

SABRES

Inside the Sabres: How team navigated a 'unique marketplace' to sign Tage Thompson: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams wants Thompson's extension to serve as a message the club will reward players who are committed to improving and want to be in Buffalo. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From slubberdegullions to the name game for a penguin and out-of-town chicken wing establishments, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Among the participants in this weekend's National Buffalo Wing Festival is a Josh Allen favorite from Wyoming, Double Dub’s, WIVB's Chelsea Lovell reports. Famed competitive eater Joey Chestnut is also in town for the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship and shared some strategy with Channel 4.

• The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce in the Business People column.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.