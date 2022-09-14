Good Morning, Buffalo: BMHA plans to transform Commodore Perry complex as part of major redevelopment

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 14, 2022

BMHA plans to transform Commodore Perry complex as part of major redevelopment

The boarded-up brick buildings of the long-derided Commodore Perry apartments are poised to come down, set to give way to more modern apartments that would transform the public housing project from the 1950s in one of the biggest redevelopment efforts in the city's history.

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority on Tuesday unveiled preliminary plans to remake the aging 30-acre complex in the Old First Ward, featuring a wide variety of housing options.

The multiyear effort – expected to cost well over $300 million – will radically transform a 10-block area of aging structures stretching from Chicago to Hamburg streets and from the Niagara Thruway to South Park Avenue.

That's an area that was previously singled out as ideal for a possible downtown football stadium, and it's hoped that the revamp will draw other types of development, retail and services to the revived neighborhood.

"It’s going to have great spillover effect to other neighborhoods that Perry is around," said Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, whose Fillmore District includes Perry. "It’s definitely going to increase the vitality of the Old First Ward."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Judge rejects prosecutors' arguments for keeping cash seized at Buffalo airport

When Nazier L. McFadden tried to board a plane in Buffalo in 2019, TSA agents spotted an unusually large cache of money in his carry-on bag, $16,037.

Airport police and the FBI seized the money and sought to have McFadden forfeit it forever by contending it was somehow linked to illegal drugs.

A federal judge in Buffalo recently shot down the arguments offered by prosecutors – arguments often used in similar cases – and dismissed the government's claim to the money.

Lawyers familiar with "civil forfeiture," in which law enforcement can take your money without proving a crime, call Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo's ruling a rare dismantling of a typical government case.

– Matthew Spina

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Despite ‘second bite of the apple,’ former judge’s 16-month jail term in bribery scheme goes unchanged: Former state Supreme Court Justice John Michalek on Tuesday got the same sentence he was given at the end of July. And after this time, he had to start serving it. Read more

Call it a pre-buttal: Langworthy targets Harris policies day before vice president’s visit to Buffalo: Republican congressional candidate Nick Langworthy applied his spin to the scheduled local appearance of Vice President Kamala Harris a day before her Wednesday appearance. Seeking the 23rd District seat, Langworthy summoned reporters Tuesday to blast administration energy policies he says contribute to continued inflation. Read more

Buffalo Zoo president and CEO resigns: Buffalo’s most visited cultural attraction is looking for a new leader with the resignation Monday of Norah Fletchall, the president and CEO, following a five-year tenure. Chief Zoological Officer Lisa Smith was named interim president and CEO while the board conducts a national search for Fletchall's successor. Read more

Kenmore seeks to take Insty-Prints site for police expansion: A planned $6 million expansion of Kenmore's cramped, outdated Police Headquarters remains in limbo as the village continues efforts to take over a neighboring business through eminent domain. Officials say they considered other sites but none made as much sense as building onto the parcel located just to the south that hosts Insty-Prints. The village made an offer, turned down by owner Tom Metz, to buy the property and now is hiring an appraiser to determine a suitable value for the site. Read more

Teen in custody, another in serious condition after stabbing at Buffalo culinary school: The stabbing took place at about noon Tuesday inside School 355 Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at 75 W. Huron St. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Planning Board backs revised ‘planned unit designation’ for Elmwood Crossing: The Buffalo Planning Board backed a series of revisions to the special zoning rules for the project that involves the conversion of the former Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo campus into a mixed-use neighborhood. Read more

Preservation Buffalo Niagara scales back Eliza Quirk Boarding House project: Instead, the group is putting a planned addition on hold and focusing on the existing Sycamore Street building, where it will consolidate the nonprofits. Read more

Planning Board delays action on lot consolidation for Delaware Avenue apartments: The Pan-American Square Apartments would feature three four-story buildings totaling 174,000 square feet, linked by one-story walkways, in the middle of a long and slender stretch of land that extends between Delaware and Colvin avenues. Read more

Demolitions approved for Main Street Lofts project: The properties are part of the larger site for Main Street Lofts, which MVAH Partners of Cincinnati and Belmont Housing Resources for WNY plan to construct. Read more

Krog restarts work on Trico apartment project: Orchard Park developer Peter L. Krog has restarted his $112 million project to turn the former Trico Products Corp. manufacturing plant into apartments and office space, two years after the Covid-19 pandemic threw his company off course and forced changes to the ambitious project. Read more

GUSTO

A look at the 2022-23 Buffalo theater season: Curtain Up!, the annual celebration of Buffalo's theater season, is Friday. Here's a look at what's happening on area stages as the new season kicks off. Read more

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022-23 season features classics, pops, holiday and family events: The BPO’s season features more than 40 concerts and events starting with a performance by violation superstar Midori on Saturday. Read more

BILLS

Bills' opening-day roster ranks 5th oldest, but starting lineup is 13th oldest: The Buffalo Bills had the fifth oldest roster of players in the NFL as of opening day in 2022. However, if you only count the starting lineups, the Bills were tied for 13th oldest on opening day. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• It’s not too early to be thinking about ghosts, goblins and other trappings of Halloween. Only in Your State’s Samantha Gill highlights what some view as “the most haunted road” in the Buffalo area, a street in Clarence Center where some people are said to have seen ghosts and strange-looking animals.

• Those of us who spend a lot of time in Allegany County consider it a “well-kept secret.” I’m referring to Moss Lake, a picturesque nature preserve off Route 243 between Rushford and Caneadea. In this feature for the Wellsville Sun, Bob Confer writes about the “feeding frenzy” that occurs when a giant school of bullheads converges on bread tossed into the water and the giant snapping turtles that share the waters.

• You might say it was an “illuminating” night in Niagara Falls on this date in 1860. Insauga.com reports that on this night, Niagara Falls was lit up successfully for the first time ever with the Prince of Wales looking on. About 200 flare-like illuminators were placed around the falls to celebrate the royal visit.

• Jonathan Swift was once quoted as saying that “promises and pie crust are made to be broken.” For those bakers who have faced challenges creating that buttery, flaky vessel, check out Gabe DiMaio’s feature in Edible Western NY titled “The Poetry and Pursuit of a Perfect Pie Crust.”

