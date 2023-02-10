COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 10, 2023

BMHA plans to tear down and replace Marine Drive Apartments towers

The drab and outdated towers of the Marine Drive Apartments public housing facility adjacent to Canalside will be coming down after 72 years, to be replaced by a $400 million complex that can accommodate even more residents.

The demolition of the seven 10-story structures will be part of one of the biggest redevelopment projects in the city's history and will make way for a modern affordable housing complex for more than 700 tenants, with larger apartments, more amenities and green space, officials from the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority said.

"This is going to be an incredible addition to the waterfront," said Gillian D. Brown, executive director of the BMHA, which owns Marine Drive.

The authority, together with private-sector developer partners from The Habitat Co. of Chicago and Duvernay + Brooks LLC of New York, announced its major change of plans on Thursday in a series of meetings.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Court fight ends as Great Northern comes down, with fate of artifacts still up in the air: The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture's board of directors concluded this week it would be futile to continue appealing a State Supreme Court decision last May that greenlighted the demolition of the historic grain elevator. Preservationists consider the structure to be an irreplaceable part of Buffalo’s waterfront heritage. Read more

Towering, century-old presence on Kenmore skyline to come down this spring: The water tower that has loomed over the homes and businesses of Kenmore for nearly a century is coming down this spring. Removal of lead paint on the aging structure could begin as soon as next month, with demolition to follow, according to village officials. Kenmore Mayor Patrick Mang said taking down the structure makes more financial sense than maintaining a tower that hasn't been used since the 1970s. Read more

As gunman in Tops massacre faces state sentencing, feds won’t say if they will seek death penalty: At the very least, Payton Gendron will spend the rest of his life behind bars, either in a state or federal prison, for the slayings of 10 Black people last May at the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue. Read more

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office investigating Starpoint wrestling: The school district canceled the rest of the season for the team after it "received serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of its varsity wrestling team," according to a statement by Superintendent Sean M. Croft. Read more

GOP state senator sues, seeking to force vote on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s chief judge pick: The lawsuit was filed by Sen. Anthony Palumbo of Long Island seeking to force a vote by the full chamber on whether to confirm Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be chief judge of the state Court of Appeals. Read more

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Amherst store: The store on Niagara Falls Boulevard is a casualty of the company's latest portfolio pairing. It's one of 150 underperforming stores scheduled to close as the company narrowly avoids bankruptcy. Read more

Medaille University lays off eight staffers: “Medaille University has been under significant budgetary constraints over the last several months due to a number of factors," the university’s interim president, Lori Quigley, said in a statement. Read more

Judge grants demolition order for Voelker’s Lanes: The future of the structure on Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street looks more precarious as Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney issued a demolition order for the storied neighborhood bowling alley. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

At regional health forum, Erie County official notes ‘there’s much work to do to improve our crisis system’: One topic came up repeatedly during Thursday’s nearly three-hour forum: Erie County Medical Center's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, a 24/7 service known as CPEP that serves as the largest safety-net mental health emergency department in the region. Read more

Diabetes is a big problem in WNY. Get help preventing, addressing it: Roughly one in 10 New Yorkers has diabetes. One in five patients admitted to a Catholic Health hospital during the last year – and two in five admitted to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo – has it. “People live long, happy lives with diabetes, if they have the knowledge of how to control it,” said Marlene Schiferle, Catholic Health diabetes educator. Catholic Health was among those in the region with robust diabetes prevention and management programs before they were scaled down because of Covid-19. They have begun to re-emerge in force, after a pandemic marked by bouts of sickness, fear and isolation contributed to worse diets, less exercise and higher risks for diabetes. Read more

BILLS

Damar Hamlin recognized at NFL Honors with medical, athletic training staffs that saved him: "Every day, I'm amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world," Hamlin said. "Encourage to pray, encourage to spread love and encourage to keep fighting, no matter the circumstances." Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Sabres are in playoff race ahead of schedule, and Kevyn Adams is walking interesting line: When the Sabres hit the ice for practice Thursday in the wake of their bye week, they were three points out of the final playoff slot. They wake up Friday morning with five games in hand over the New York Islanders and three over Washington. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• What does it take to organize all the events and activities leading up Sunday’s Super Bowl? Some students from Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management program are getting a firsthand look, Spectrum News 1’s Revathi Janaswamy reports. The students are in Glendale, Ariz., as part of the Super Bowl Immersion program and are performing a variety of behind-the-scenes tasks. On game day, they’ll work inside the stadium suites.

• Chicken wings will be a popular finger food during Sunday’s big game. But have you ever wondered why blue cheese and celery often accompany wings? WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan trekked to the Buffalo History Museum where an archival “super sleuth” might have the answer.

• Cheap Trick, Pablo Cruise, Herman’s Hermits and Rodney Atkins are on the roster of just-announced concerts in Western New York. If comedy is more to your liking, a live comedy album by Paul Morrisey will be recorded at the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum in Jamestown.

• Black History Month is a suitable time to celebrate 10 “nearly forgotten” abolitionists from the upstate region. NYup.com shares profiles of the freedom fighters, including William Wells Brown, a fugitive slave who spent years in Buffalo as a worker on lake boats.

