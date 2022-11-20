Good Morning, Buffalo: Blustery winds, but heavy snow has left metro Buffalo

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Nov. 20, 2022

Orchard Park, Hamburg emerge as epicenter of the storm

An "extreme" lake-effect storm that dumped more than 6 feet in Orchard Park and Hamburg has left the Buffalo metro area, but forecasters from the National Weather Service warn that blowing snow on Sunday could make travel difficult.

Seventy-seven inches of snow fell on Orchard Park between Thursday and Saturday morning – possibly a record for a two-day snowfall anywhere in the state. Hamburg took quite the punch, too, with just shy of 74 inches recorded in the northwest part of the town.

Tens of thousands of Southtowners were snowbound inside their homes, many unable to even walk outside. Those who could venture out to try to clear snow struggled to keep up with the heavy, wet snow that fell at a rate of as much as 6 inches per hour.

A fire hall in Angola turned into a refuge for about 40 people who got caught in the storm.

Bills fans helped dig players out so they could reach the team plane bound for Detroit.

As the area continues to dig out from the storm, some roads remain closed, travel bans are in effect and officials are reviewing school openings for tomorrow.

Several emergency resources are available for those in need.

Check out our complete coverage of the snowstorm.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Sean Kirst: On a stormy skyline, the lights are back on at Buffalo's Rand building: If you have noticed anything different about our snowy skyline, give yourself credit for the observational savvy of your Buffalo expertise: For the first time in many years, the peak of the Rand Building – still one of the city's tallest buildings, and maybe one of the least appreciated of our skyscrapers – is being lighted up at night, bringing a whole new look to a 93-year-old landmark. Read more

Access to testimony of confidential informant at issue in Amherst drug case: Police used a confidential informant to get a search warrant in an Amherst drug case. State law allows access to the informant's testimony, but a judge has rejected a defense lawyer's argument. Read more

Buffalo School Board president Louis Petrucci receives standing ovation at final meeting: Over the course of the November board meeting, Petrucci's peers thanked him not only for his work in the district but his poised conduct in guiding an at-times combustible board. Read more

POLITICS

New York to have a stronger hand in the new, divided Congress: Republicans took control of the House in the November election, but New York lawmakers from both parties are optimistic that the new, divided Congress will be good for the state just because its lawmakers will be newly influential. Read more

Analysis: Ready or not, here comes 2023: “Almost a year before a single vote is cast, Republicans and Democrats are already eyeing the contest” for Erie County executive, writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. “In November of 2022, there appears to be little doubt that incumbent Democrat Mark Poloncarz will seek an unprecedented fourth term.” Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Bills won't be the only ones feeling impact of game moving Sunday: The amount of snow that fell in Orchard Park may have justified the Buffalo Bills moving their home game Sunday to Detroit. But it doesn’t make it any less jarring for local businesses and parking lot owners, along with the people who typically work the contests who depend on the money they make during these games. Read more

Spotlight/housing: The once-hot housing market keeps getting cooler: The Buffalo Niagara housing market isn't so hot anymore. With mortgage rates more than doubling this year to top 7%, the local housing market is starting to take it on the chin. Read more

EDITORIAL

The Editorial Board: Promises, hope and continued vigilance mark a tragedy’s anniversary: Decades of racist redlining, negligent landlords reaping profits from substandard housing, a dearth of jobs or job training and inadequate access to healthy food helped make this tragedy so horribly and inexcusably possible. These inequities must be faced with honesty and attacked with vigor. That work has begun. Read more

BILLS

Is Josh Allen in a slump? Analysts say no, but recent form calls for improvement: The Buffalo News talked to three analysts – NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, CBS’ Charles Davis (who worked the Week 9 Bills-Jets game) and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky (who worked the Week 2 Tennessee-Bills game) – for their thoughts on Allen. Read more

SABRES

Observations: It's crazy eights for Sabres as Leafs hand Buffalo its latest loss: It's eight losses in a row for the Blue and Gold after the Toronto Maple Leafs scored three goals in a 5½-minute span of the opening period and never looked back. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From the Southtowns to Niagara County, Buffalo News staff has been out and about to gauge the impact of the winter storm. Check out this gallery of the snowy scenes.

• As fans know, this isn’t the first time a massive snowstorm moved a Bills game to Detroit. Here are some memories from 2014.

• The Christmas shopping season is upon us. Samantha Christmann shares some of the trends that are changing in holiday retail. Among them: After years of contactless shopping because of fears over Covid-19, more people will shop in person this year. Inflation will be a huge influence on holiday shoppers, hiking prices, leaving consumers with fewer presents to give, sending them on the hunt for deals and beginning their shopping earlier. Consumers will buy more gift cards, turn to more "buy now, pay later" methods and look to TikTok for inspiration.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.