Good Morning, Buffalo: 'Blizzard of the century': Life safety remains focus as deaths reach 28 in Buffalo Niagara

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 27, 2022

'Blizzard of the century': Life safety remains focus as deaths reach 28 in Buffalo Niagara

Even as some driving bans were lifted Monday as road conditions slowly improved and power was restored to more homes, the tone among Erie County, Buffalo and state officials stayed somber as the blizzard's devastating toll took its place in Western New York history.

At least 28 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard, including 20 in the City of Buffalo, officials from across Western New York have confirmed.

"I just have to offer my deepest condolences to those who lost a loved one as a result of this horrible situation," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who confirmed at least 27 deaths in Erie County from the storm. "I never thought I'd face this. I thought the storm that we faced in 2014 would have been the worst in which we had 14 deaths, but this has far surpassed it."

And Niagara County on Sunday reported one confirmed storm death: A 27-year-old Lockport man who was pronounced dead Sunday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

In the City of Buffalo alone, Buffalo police spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge said that the storm-related death toll in the city now stands at 20 people.

One of the fatalities in Buffalo was Abdul Sharif, a Congo native, who left his East Side Buffalo home on Saturday to get milk and other supplies. Sharif, 26, never made it back. An Erie County spokesman confirmed that Sharif was found dead outside in the 14212 ZIP code.

Of the 27 deaths in Erie County, Poloncarz said 14 were found outside; four were from having no heat; three were from an EMS delay; three were found in a vehicle; and three were from cardiac events during shoveling or snowblowing.

Buffalo will remain under a travel ban on Tuesday, while officials will review the driving bans in Lackawanna and Cheektowaga early in the day, Poloncarz said. A travel advisory remains in the rest of Erie County, where crews are still working to clean up.

New York State, Erie County and Buffalo officials defended their response to the historic blizzard, insisting Monday that they were well-prepared with staffing, equipment and supplies heading into the blizzard that hit Western New York over the holiday weekend. The problem was, at the height of the deadly storm, there wasn't much they could do because conditions were so bad.

"It has not been a challenge of resources or equipment because we had hundreds and hundreds of snowplows and personnel pre-positioned waiting for the storm to come," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

MORE BLIZZARD COVERAGE

Counties in New York State send snow crews to aid blizzard dig out: Nassau, Monroe and Albany counties are coming to the aid of Erie County to help with recovery efforts. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said his county is returning the favor for the assistance his region received from local emergency responders during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Read more

Snowmobiler volunteers provide key response to blizzard emergency: In the face of a driving ban and snow-clogged streets impenetrable to vehicles, volunteers on snowmobiles have ferried elderly people to shelters, rescued the snowbound and brought essential personnel to hospitals. Read more

Buffalo mayor: People who looted stores during blizzard ‘absolutely reprehensible’: Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said police are “aware of some reports of looting” in the city. He confirmed that police have “made a few arrests” and helped to board up one store where the windows had been smashed. Mayor Byron Brown denounced the offenders as “the lowest of the low.” “People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm are absolutely reprehensible,” Brown said. “I don’t know how these people can even live with themselves, how they can look at themselves in the mirror.” Read more

Buffalo airport remains closed through Wednesday morning: The Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed through Wednesday at 11 a.m. as the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority extended the closure by another 24 hours. The NFTA said crews are "working around the clock to ensure safe travels as soon as possible," adding that officials from the Pittsburgh International Airport had "reached out" and would be sending snow plow equipment to help. Read more

Stranded motorists have blizzard slumber party at Target on Walden Avenue: For two days, a group of seven Target workers stranded at the Cheektowaga store, instead of being home with their families for the holidays, spent the weekend providing about two dozen stranded motorists with comfort and care. Read more

Photos: Blizzard of ’22 cleanup: From crews that were using heavy equipment to clear snow from streets to homeowners who were digging out their driveways, News photographers Derek Gee and Joseph Cooke captured storm recovery efforts from multiple vantage points. Click here

Complete coverage: After blizzard, WNY begins to dig out: Read more

Generosity shows as News Neediest wraps up 41st year

Once again, the community opened its hearts and wallets to help make Christmas a bit happier, and hopefully, a bit easier for thousands of Western New York families.

As the Buffalo News Neediest Fund wraps up for the 41st year, there are many who had a hand.

Western New Yorkers have contributed $110,000 and counting to the fund. More donations are arriving in the mail every day.

– Barbara O'Brien

WEATHER

Ask Don Paul: Is there a warming climate connection with this disaster? There has been considerable research suggesting but not yet proving high-latitude warming leads to more frequent episodic polar intrusions southward, even amidst the most rapidly warming season, winter. Read more

EDITORIALS

The Editorial Board: After a three-year coma, ethics panel needs to show it’s serious: Buffalo has a municipal ethics operation that has become calcified through years of disuse. It needs to relearn the movements that make it valuable. Read more

BILLS

Upon Further Review: Is Stefon Diggs' recent drop in production cause for concern?: In Saturday’s win against the Bears, Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards – his lowest output of the season in both categories. Diggs’ two lowest statistical games of the season have come in the last three weeks. Read more

SABRES

Buffalo Sabres' game Tuesday night in Columbus postponed because of winter storm: The NHL announced Monday that the Sabres’ game scheduled for Tuesday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets has been postponed because the airport remains closed as the region recovers from the storm. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• "Buffalo is called the City of Good Neighbors for a good reason," new dad Davon Thomas said following the unconventional birth of his daughter, Devynn, during our historic Blizzard of ’22. The dad-to-be received help from two doulas and a Facebook group – help that he’ll be grateful for the rest of his life.

• Monday marked the start of Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration that honors African Americans’ ancestral roots by focusing on family, community and culture. WBBZ-TV’s “Big Picture with Penny Wolgfang” recently profiled the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

• From the Goo Goo Dolls at Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort to Andy Frasco & the UN at the Town Ballroom, there will be plenty of live music to usher in 2023 on New Year’s Eve. The News’ Jeff Miers highlights several of the more enticing events.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.