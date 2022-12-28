Good Morning, Buffalo: Blizzard death toll at 33; military police, state troopers coming to town for traffic control

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 28, 2022

Blizzard death toll at 33; military police, state troopers coming to town for traffic control

On the third day of post-blizzard recovery efforts Tuesday, the signs of progress came.

The Thruway reopened. So did grocery stores. Metro Rail service resumed. Those who live on side streets saw front-loaders plow at least a single lane past their homes.

"It's good news. What can you say?" said Kevin Blair, who lives on Tacoma Avenue, as a front loader moved snow off his residential street.

Even with 268 pieces of equipment active to clear main and residential streets, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said it would take two days to open a single lane on every city street.

Given the rising death toll, the thousands still without power and police looking for looters, even those whose streets had not been plowed kept perspective amid the sobering news still coming off of the blizzard.

The city remained under a driving ban, the last municipality with a travel ban in place, while the rest of Erie County remains under a travel advisory.

The mainline Thruway opened, and Interstate 290 and routes 400 and 219 are also now open. The I-190 in Erie County remains closed.

Becoming apparent will be government officials' efforts to control traffic while they continue to plead with drivers to stay off the roads in Buffalo: One-hundred military police from the National Guard, along with state troopers from other parts of the state, will be stationed at entrances to the city and at major intersections "not allowing people to get through," Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz said they're needed "to manage traffic control because it has become so evident that too many people are ignoring the ban."

Clearing snow from the city's 800 miles of streets won't happen quickly, Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton said.

"This is a long, slow process – not a quick call," Marton said.

– Aaron Besecker, Ben Tsujimoto and Patrick Lakamp

Buffalo family shelters stranger’s body at their home for a day after she dies in blizzard: A couple cared for the body of a stranger who collapsed and died outside their Ideal Street home on Christmas Eve during a rescue attempt by the woman’s family. Antwaine Parker said he will always be in debt to David Purdy and his fiancée, Cassieopia Layhee, for trying to save the life of his mother, Carolyn Eubanks, and sheltering her body at their home for an entire day. Read more

Lives lost: ‘She was just the sweetest person’: Family members are mourning Monique Alexander. The 52-year-old North Buffalo resident died outside on Christmas Eve in the bitter cold, biting winds and blowing snow. A man found her body partly buried in the snow on Delaware Avenue. Read more

A real-life Christmas angel saves a life and gives WNY a reason to smile: The story of Joey White’s rescue, by a stranger who found him outside her house on the morning of Christmas Eve as the blizzard raged outside, has gone viral after Kimberly LaRussa of "Sweet Buffalo" posted the amazing tale on Facebook and other social media sites. Read more

Schumer: Multiple federal agencies should aid Blizzard of ’22 recovery efforts: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday he spoke with Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to urge the feds to launch a “whole-of-government response” to the historic snowstorm. Read more

Shoppers dig out to find hit-or-miss grocery store shelves: As roads cleared and most travel bans lifted, Western New Yorkers dug out of their homes on Tuesday to make their first post-blizzard grocery store run. Read more

Airport set to reopen after ‘worst ever’ snowstorm: The airport is set to open at 11 a.m. for the first time since record snows and ferocious winds forced its closure at 1:11 p.m. Friday. For an airport long recognized as one of the best – if not the best – facilities in the nation at battling winter, the closure seemed to acknowledge that even these expert snow fighters could not keep pace with what they faced over the weekend. Read more

Trying to find a vehicle left abandoned in the snow? Here’s where to look: Drivers who left their stranded vehicles out in the snow have some places they can begin looking to try to recover them. Erie County has set up a website for vehicles it has towed. Read more

North Tonawanda officers lead 60 stranded tourists through blizzard to fire hall: When a tour bus became caught in snow just one foot from a deep ditch along River Road, two North Tonawanda police officers led most of the 60 people on board on a one-mile walk in a blizzard to safety at a nearby fire hall. Read more

At Sisters Hospital, nurses live ‘the true meaning of Christmas’: The medical staff at Sisters of Charity Hospital went the extra mile during the Buffalo Blizzard weekend. Thirteen health care workers, including nine nurses, worked Friday to Sunday without re-enforcements in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, demonstrating "the true meaning of Christmas," their supervisor said. Read more

Barbershop becomes blizzard shelter: ‘People told me I saved their life’: People usually go to C&C Cutz on Fillmore Avenue for a haircut and maybe a shave. Not this past weekend. Owner Craig Elston gave people refuge in his barbershop through the weekend, with as many as 40 people sleeping there the first night of the blizzard. "It was crazy, man," he said. Read more

Photos: Cleanup continues after Blizzard of ’22: The News’ photojournalists share images that help tell the story of this historic storm. View gallery here

Alan Pergament: Both sides of WNY’s national image highlighted by national TV coverage: You might say it was the best of times for Western New York’s image and the worst of times for its image, Pergament writes. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Could Bills safety Micah Hyde return in postseason after neck surgery?: If the Bills secure a first-round bye, they would play Jan. 21 or 22, about four months post-surgery for Hyde. Read more

Still 'nowhere near his potential,' Alex Tuch reaching another level with Sabres: In 82 games with the Sabres, Tuch has 27 goals. His rare combination of size, strength and speed has helped his line become one of the best in the NHL. Read more

• Call this the story of the generator repairman who came Friday morning and didn't leave until Sunday night. Capital Heat service manager Tim Scritchfield responded to a service call at the Clarence home of Paul and Noreen Huefner and stayed through Friday night, all day Saturday and most of Sunday as their impromptu blizzard guest.

• This week marks the 39th anniversary of a tragic propane explosion on North Division Street, a disaster that killed five Buffalo firefighters and a neighborhood resident. WKBW-TV posted archival footage of its coverage of the 1983 event, including a report from Lee Coppola.

• A new owner for the Aurora Theatre. The Dipson Eastern Hills Cinema bid farewell. These are just two developments that occurred over the past year in the local film arena. Buffalo Spree contributor Christopher Schobert looks back on developments that occurred in 2022 and how they might impact the next 12 months.

