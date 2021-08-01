Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills want a new stadium – and for taxpayers to foot the bill

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF
Aug. 1, 2021
Bills want a new stadium – and for taxpayers to foot the bill
Preliminary talks have begun between the owners of the Buffalo Bills, the State of New York and Erie County as officials consider a pitch by the team to build a new NFL stadium.
It is one of the largest asks for public money in pro sports stadium negotiations: Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the team’s owners, have pitched a $1.5 billion proposal for a new stadium in Orchard Park and to help cover some renovation costs to the Pegulas' NHL Sabres arena in downtown Buffalo.
The public would provide an unprecedented 100%, according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the high sensitivity of the early stage of negotiations.
– Tom Precious
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: How can we move back to normal?: It felt like we were getting back to normal. Open businesses, gathering with friends, newfound freedom – at least if you are vaccinated. But then this week, with the Delta variant surging and our Covid case numbers worse than last summer – when we had no vaccine at all – we were told to put our masks back on. That's a small detail, but it feels like a real step backward. Is it? And how do we get out of this? Tim O'Shei explores those questions in this week's Pandemic Lessons. Read more
Schools waiting for state guidance told to plan on masks for the fall: In the absence of guidance from the state Health Department on how to open schools this fall, state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa is suggesting educators use the latest CDC recommendations. "The urgency and frustration you are feeling as September approaches is palpable and is shared by the department," Rosa wrote in a letter to school leaders. Read more
Region continues to show troubling upward trend in Covid cases: As of Saturday, the county has seen a 39% increase in hospitalizations since Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. Read more
Chris Jacobs urges WNY residents to consider vaccination: Jacobs' pro-vaccine stance contrasts with that of other Republicans such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who dismiss Covid-19 vaccines as part of a "human experiment." Read more
Starting Monday, you'll need a mask again to visit Buffalo City Hall: City spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge announced Saturday evening that masks will be required for anyone who wants to enter City Hall. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sean Kirst: At St. Luke's, canceled cookout will not quell a celebration: They'll hold a special Mass on Sunday at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the absolute beginning of the place – but the real celebration, say the mission's champions, lies in the way women and men who overcame struggle by embracing education at St. Luke's are looking back to teach and tutor others caught in the same struggles. Read more
Bisons announce suites are sold out for 2021 schedule in Sahlen Field: The team said it has opened a waiting list for those who inquired and could not be served. Read more
WEATHER
A rainy Sunday: A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms today with highs around 70. Some storms could produce gusty winds and hail. Read more
POLITICS
Buffalo GOP weighs helping Brown's write-in campaign for mayor: After India Walton upended the local political world by defeating Brown in last month's primary election, Buffalo's tiny band of Republicans may exert some influence yet. Read more
BUSINESS
Economist James Glassman says economy springing back to life quickly: Glassman, head economist for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, said businesses in the bank's latest outlook survey were generally upbeat about the economy. He talks about how the recovery is progressing. Read more
BILLS
'You feel the energy': Thousands of Buffalo Bills fans on hand for training camp: On Saturday, fans were welcomed back to Highmark Stadium at their largest capacity since December of 2019. Read more
Photos: Training camp - Day 4: News photographer Harry Scull Jr. was at Highmark Stadium on Saturday capturing images as the Bills welcomed fans to their practice. View photos
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel's agents are doing him no favors: "That weird, sent-at-9:45-p.m. statement to Buffalo media outlets Friday night did your client no favors," Harrington writes. "The Sabres are dug in hard and if you and your client want a deal out of town, that's not the way to get it done." Read more
Jack Eichel's doctor: Disk replacement surgery better for him now and later in life: Dr. Chad J. Prusmack characterized the disk replacement surgery as a likely "one-and-done" scenario and that 10-year follow-up visits show 4.8% of patients need a new surgery. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Former Buffalo Jills cheerleader Nicole McKee moved from the sideline to the court, embracing tennis after little initial interest, and the game has allowed her to travel the world and touched every member of her family. She says tennis has given her a “beautiful gift.”
• In case you missed it, here's a look at the Western New Yorkers who are competing in the Summer Games in Tokyo. Also, take a look at some of the images from Saturday's action at the Olympics.
• See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County with a look at real estate transactions for the week ending June 11.
• Take a look at some of the smiling faces in the crowd Saturday at Artpark for the Chicago concert and at Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills' open practice.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.