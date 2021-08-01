Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills want a new stadium – and for taxpayers to foot the bill

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

Aug. 1, 2021

Bills want a new stadium – and for taxpayers to foot the bill

Preliminary talks have begun between the owners of the Buffalo Bills, the State of New York and Erie County as officials consider a pitch by the team to build a new NFL stadium.

It is one of the largest asks for public money in pro sports stadium negotiations: Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the team’s owners, have pitched a $1.5 billion proposal for a new stadium in Orchard Park and to help cover some renovation costs to the Pegulas' NHL Sabres arena in downtown Buffalo.

The public would provide an unprecedented 100%, according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the high sensitivity of the early stage of negotiations.

– Tom Precious

