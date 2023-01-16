Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills survive Dolphins; showdown with Bengals next

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 16, 2023

Bills survive Dolphins; showdown with Bengals next

The Buffalo Bills survived and advanced with a 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card playoff game Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

It was anything but easy for the 13½-point favorites, who now await a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

As Ryan O'Halloran wrote in his column after the game: "Your mulligans are up, fellas. Play like that next week and bust out the golf clubs. The Bills avoided catastrophe after trailing for nearly nine minutes of the third quarter to score consecutive touchdowns and then hang on. A loss would have made this season a total failure. They get to play on."

Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about an up-and-down day for quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns but also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that the Dolphins returned for a touchdown on the Bills’ first play of the second half.

Still, the Bills did enough to move on. Mark Gaughan breaks down the plays that shaped the game, and Jay Skurski grades the Bills in his report card.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Looking back and looking ahead at Martin Luther King's dream after tragedy: It's hard to reconcile the soaring ideals of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech with the racist killings of May 14 in Buffalo. But for those celebrating MLK's legacy on Sunday at Kleinhans Music Hall, the message is a reminder that the hard work of King's vision still remains to be done. Read more

Bangladeshis represent entry of another key ethnic group to Buffalo politics: Buffalo's Bangladeshi community has followed the trails blazed by Fillmore's Black and Polish communities before them, and in other parts of the city, by the Irish, Italians and Germans. Now Buffalo absorbs still another immigrant community into its politics, with Bangladeshis voting, holding patronage positions and even forming a Buffalo Bangladeshi Democratic Club. Read more

BPO amplifies commitment to diversity, inclusion, community engagement in 2023: On Jan. 26 when the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off 2023 with a six-concert run aimed at renewing the organization’s commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and access “IDEA,” in the BPO’s parlance – Music Director JoAnn Falletta and Executive Director Dan Hart said they hope that the DNA of diversity will be in full evidence. Read more

Buffalo schools implementing 'science of reading' training for teachers, mentors: With Superintendent Tonja M. Williams' goal of having every student know how to read by the end of third grade, the district is taking steps toward equipping teachers to adopt a science-backed English language arts curriculum. Fueled largely by government funds from the pandemic, Buffalo schools have invested close to $1 million in Orton-Gillingham training programs to not only curb learning loss but serve as a building block for the future. Read more

Farewell to fraud artists: Vogel retires after 33 years of prosecuting cheats and swindlers: Candace Vogel saw the dark side of human nature countless times during the 33 years she spent prosecuting fraud cases for the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. She estimated that she had investigated at least 100 fraud cases each year since becoming a full-time fraud prosecutor in 1989. Read more

A 'West Side institution' for 70 years, Royal Printing closing its doors: Ottaviano "Tovie" Asarese opened the first of the print shop's three locations in January 1953 – the same month Dwight Eisenhower assumed the presidency – and has been at 251 Grant St. for 40 years. But now, at age 95, Asarese has sold the Grant Street building to the Somali Bantu Community Organization of WNY. Read more

WEATHER

Some sun, warmer: Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with a high in the upper 30s. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• There are several enticing musical treats on offer in the clubs and concert venues this week. Jeff Miers breaks down this week in live music.

• Speaking of music, NYup.com takes a look at some of the biggest concerts coming to the region in 2023.

• What does the severe weather we've had mean for our gardens and trees? Jackie Albarella shares some advice in WGRZ's "2 The Garden" feature.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.