Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills' 'Super' dreams will have to wait

MORE BILLS COVERAGE

Your guide to the Buffalo Bills' 38-24 AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs: The Buffalo Bills' bid to reach the Super Bowl came up short in a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Find all of our postgame coverage here.

COVID-19

Pandemic Lessons: How do medical pros weigh whether to get vaccinated? The medical practitioners who treat Covid-19 everyday know the virus at its worst – and they're also trained to apply science to their decisions. So how do those health care professionals make a decision on whether to get vaccinated? For this installment of Pandemic Lessons, Tim O'Shei went inside an ICU at Buffalo General Medical Center to find out. Read more