Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills' 'Super' dreams will have to wait

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 25, 2021
Vic Carucci: Even after AFC title game loss, Bills’ future remains bright
The final result of Sunday's AFC championship game was not what Buffalo Bills fans wanted. But as it became clear in the fourth quarter that the Bills couldn't clinch the AFC title and move on to the Super Bowl, the response from Bills fans online was still (mostly) positive.
"Here’s the good news for the Buffalo Bills. This was not a one-time thing. They’ll be back here again. In fact, don’t be surprised if they’re playing for the AFC championship a year from now. And don’t be surprised if they eventually wind up making that fifth trip to the Super Bowl," Carucci wrote after the 38-24 loss to the Chiefs.
In an NFL season amid the Covid-19 pandemic, this was the first Bills game that Buffalo News staff traveled to. See photos from News staff photographer James P. McCoy, who was on the field in Kansas City.
McCoy also captured Bills fans out in full force, tailgating before the game outside Arrowhead Stadium. And to ramp up fans before the game, Scott Kemper, who sang the "Shout" song recorded in 1987, released an updated version of the song for 2021.
In what has become tradition, Bills Mafia waited in frigid temperatures overnight to greet the team at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. See photos and video from the scene.
MORE BILLS COVERAGE
Your guide to the Buffalo Bills' 38-24 AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs: The Buffalo Bills' bid to reach the Super Bowl came up short in a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Find all of our postgame coverage here.
COVID-19
Pandemic Lessons: How do medical pros weigh whether to get vaccinated? The medical practitioners who treat Covid-19 everyday know the virus at its worst – and they're also trained to apply science to their decisions. So how do those health care professionals make a decision on whether to get vaccinated? For this installment of Pandemic Lessons, Tim O'Shei went inside an ICU at Buffalo General Medical Center to find out. Read more
Outbreaks in state prisons prompt calls, lawsuit for releasing vulnerable inmates: Taiwu Jenkins has sued for his release from Wende Correctional Facility, which has the fourth-highest Covid-19 positivity rate among the state's prisons. The lawsuit comes as prisoner advocates push for better protections and even early release for inmates, while prison officials seek to reassure those anxious about conditions in the facilities that safeguards are in place. Read more
Second WNY hospital ordered to treat Covid-19 patient with experimental drug: State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso on Friday ordered Rochester General Hospital to continue Ivermectin treatments to Glenna Dickinson, 65, of Albion. Although it has reportedly been used successfully in Australia and several other countries, Ivermectin is not approved by the U.S. government as a Covid-19 treatment. Read more
WNY's Covid-19 positive rate drops to 5.9%: To put the encouraging trend into context, the region’s positive test rate rose from a seven-day average of 6.0% on Dec. 24 to an all-time high of 8.8% through Jan. 5. Thirty-four percent of Western New York’s hospital beds – and 39% of its ICU beds – are available on average. Read more
Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Jobs and services in jeopardy if Cuomo budget cuts stand and federal money doesn't come: A new state budget plan released by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last week will require cuts in local services at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is demanding more of government agencies, municipal officials say. Read more
Police Advisory Board wants input on BolaWrap: The citizen board is recommending Buffalo police collect data on the city's pilot project using the BolaWrap restraint and provide that data to the Police Advisory Board and the Common Council's Police Oversight Committee before that committee endorses employing any more of the devices. BolaWrap is a lasso-type restraining device used as a nonlethal means of capturing suspects, police say. Read more
Libraries offering books by mail to reach isolated patrons: With many people homebound due to illness, disabilities and compromised immune systems at a time of Covid-19, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library leaders are taking a new approach to getting physical library materials to patrons. They're mailing them. Read more
Donald A. Ogilvie, retired school superintendent, dies at 75: Ogilvie, who served in Hamburg, at Erie I BOCES and in the Buffalo Public Schools, was a calm, steady voice for education across the region as the dean of local school superintendents. He died on Friday in Mercy Hospital of Buffalo after a nine-month illness. Read more
WEATHER
Cold spell continues: WGRZ forecasts mostly cloudy skies and a high in the lower 30s today. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: At end of rugged schedule run, Sabres finally get what they deserve: Here's Harrington's column after the Sabres squeaked out a 4-3 win over the Caps on Sunday afternoon. Read more
Sabres 4, Caps 3: The Sabres (2-3-1) outshot Washington 48-31 over the 65 minutes of play. Linus Ullmark was solid but had a few bad moments. Here are the news and notes from the Sabres' win in the Sunday night Wraparound. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Bills' season was still one to savor, and you can relive the run through the lenses of The News' photographers. Click here to view galleries from the entire 2020-21 campaign.
• Bills Mafia had a strong presence in Kansas City for the AFC championship game. WGRZ's Michael Wooten detailed the tailgate scene near Arrowhead Stadium, which included notable fans such as Bills Elvis, Pinto Ron and Gino Castro – son of the late Pancho Billa.
• Do winter’s cloudy skies and shortage of sunshine have you down? WGRZ spoke with Dr. Steven Dubovsky, chair of the University at Buffalo Psychiatry Department, about ways to identify and combat seasonal depression.
• A local group believes the election of President Joe Biden could be good news for Metro Rail expansion. Citizens for Regional Transit hopes having “Amtrak Joe” in office could result in federal funding to make the proposed Amherst extension reality, WBFO’s Mike Desmond reports.
