Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills submit plan for $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium in Orchard Park

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Sept. 1, 2021
Bills submit plan for $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium in Orchard Park
News that the Buffalo Bills' owners have submitted their plans for a new stadium addressed some questions about the team's future home, but left others unanswered.
As initially reported by the Associated Press, and confirmed to The Buffalo News by a source familiar with the negotiations, the team wants to build a roughly 60,000-seat, $1.4 billion stadium near its existing Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. That's as many as 12,000 fewer seats than 48-year-old Highmark has.
Some of the details have previously been reported, including the cost and the preferred Orchard Park site, which is cheaper than building in downtown Buffalo, the source said.
Confirmation that the Bills want to build an open-air stadium in Orchard Park, with the public picking up what could be the "vast majority" of the cost, raised the ire of some on social media who wanted to see a Buffalo stadium with a dome or retractable roof.
Negotiations are ongoing, but the team hopes to move into a new stadium by 2027.
– Stephen T. Watson
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hochul’s announcement of new Covid-19 measures showcases new style of leadership: When Gov. Kathy Hochul gave her first gubernatorial press conference in Buffalo on Tuesday, she pledged not to micromanage everything local governments do when it comes to Covid-19 testing and vaccination efforts. She never mentioned former Gov. Andrew Cuomo by name, but when she talked about this not being an issue of "ego," it was clear she was referring to him. Read more
Niagara County imposes mask mandate in its buildings: Everyone entering a county building, including employees and visitors, must wear a mask, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated against Covid-19. County Manager Richard E. Updegrove made the call after consulting top legislators. Niagara County's transmission rate crossed into high territory on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chart Tuesday, reaching 105 cases per 100,000 residents. Read more
Erik Brady: A return to Canada feels like the continuation of a beautiful friendship: When Brady drove over the Peace Bridge on Sunday “for the first time in what seemed like forever,” he says a crossing that he has made hundreds times over the years “felt different – eerie, even.” Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Starbucks workers launch organizing effort in Buffalo with national backing: The nation’s top labor leader is vowing to back Starbucks employees at three Buffalo-area stores who hope to unionize, saying the local movement could be part of a larger national effort to organize retail workers. Read more
Two more families devastated as killings in Buffalo continue to mount: Two days. Two fatal shootings. Two devastated families. Sunday’s victim was a 27-year-old man attending a backyard party. The victim of Monday night’s slaying in Delaware Park was a 26-year-old father who has another child on the way. The violence has left the victims' loved ones traumatized, said Pastor Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries and the Community Action Coalition. Read more
Lawyers challenging Buffalo speed camera tickets score initial victory: The ruling involving two tickets issued as part of the now-defunct school speed zone camera program could affect a larger legal effort to overturn some $1.84 million fines collected by the city. Read more
Vandals snatching safety signs at Zoar Valley rankle DEC commissioner: It doesn't seem too much to ask people not to get rid of the signs that are meant to keep people safe at Zoar Valley, but apparently, it is. "I can't even believe we have to say this," state Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a tweet. Read more
Tops wants to extend tax breaks on Lancaster warehouse ahead of Price Chopper merger: Tops Markets is asking the Lancaster Industrial Development Agency to extend its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes arrangement for the warehouse at 5873 Genesee St. for another five years, saving the company nearly $3 million. Read more
POLITICS
Walton and Brown pick up support, air differences on development programs: On the same day that Mayor Byron Brown and his opponent India Walton received some endorsements, they expressed different views about the 485-a property tax exemption for development projects. Walton says it benefits developers at the expense of residents. Brown says the program can lift all parts of the community. Read more
BILLS
Analysis: Keeping two quarterbacks comes with some risk, but it's the right move for Bills: The Buffalo Bills probably don’t love the idea of exposing quarterbacks Davis Webb and Jake Fromm to waivers, but General Manager Brandon Beane understandably didn’t want to lose a talented player at another position. Read more
Buffalo Bills set initial 53-man roster; Hollister, Ferguson released: The Bills demonstrated their quality depth at defensive line and wide receiver in setting their initial 53-man roster Tuesday. The Bills kept 11 defensive linemen and seven wide receivers. That would be the most ever to start a season at each position under coach Sean McDermott. Read more
Former UB running back Jaret Patterson makes Washington's 53-man roster: The former University at Buffalo standout is one of three running backs the Washington Football Team will keep on its 53-man roster, according to the Washington Post. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The transition from remote classes to in-person learning could be challenging for many students. WKBW’s Taylor Epps shares seven tips that might make the transition less stressful.
• Tuesday marked International Overdose Awareness Day. Spectrum News reports that some local families who have been impacted by the opioid epidemic joined advocates earlier this week for an event in West Seneca’s Veterans Memorial Park.
• Muck Street. Cree-Ton Drive. Pansy Place. Western New York has some “amazingly awful” street names, says WYRK’s Chris Owen. He's compiled a list of 25 names that he has branded the worst. To be honest, Butternut Road has a nice ring to it.
• An Elmwood Village synagogue with a rich heritage is preparing to mark its 100th anniversary next year. Buffalo Rising’s Lorne Opler looks deeper into the history of Congregation Beth Abraham at 1073 Elmwood Ave.
