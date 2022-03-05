Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance, but she doesn't have much to say on the topic

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

March 5, 2022

Bills stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance in Buffalo, but she doesn't have much to say on the topic

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had just finished talking about an affordable apartment project on the East Side, as well as New York’s plummeting Covid-19 numbers and her desire to open up the state to people from Ukraine, continued answering questions during her Buffalo visit about the progress of a new Bills stadium.

There wasn’t “news,” per se; Hochul essentially confirmed that the negotiations are on track, and that she has nothing to announce – yet. Among her answers:

• She characterized the conversations as “very positive,” and noted that “it’s not just the stadium, it’s also the lease agreement.”

• On whether the deal will be done in time for the state budget, which is due April 1: “Yes.”