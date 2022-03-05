Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance, but she doesn't have much to say on the topic

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 5, 2022
Bills stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance in Buffalo, but she doesn't have much to say on the topic
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had just finished talking about an affordable apartment project on the East Side, as well as New York’s plummeting Covid-19 numbers and her desire to open up the state to people from Ukraine, continued answering questions during her Buffalo visit about the progress of a new Bills stadium.
There wasn’t “news,” per se; Hochul essentially confirmed that the negotiations are on track, and that she has nothing to announce – yet. Among her answers:
• She characterized the conversations as “very positive,” and noted that “it’s not just the stadium, it’s also the lease agreement.”
• On whether the deal will be done in time for the state budget, which is due April 1: “Yes.”
• She suggested that the sides are still finding common ground in some areas. “There are issues to work through, but I feel very confident that they’ll be resolved in time to have conversations during the budget process.”
– Tim O'Shei
BUFFALO NEXT
What's driving Roswell Park's expansion across WNY?: The Roswell Park Care Network, built and maintained by Dr. Thomas Schwaab, has grown to more than a dozen locations, split between community centers and affiliate sites in places like Watertown, Depew and Albany. Jon Harris explains both how the network came to be and its value to Roswell's patients. Read more
Federal Reserve approves M&T purchase of Connecticut bank: Federal regulators on Friday approved M&T Bank Corp.’s $7.6 billion deal to acquire People’s United Financial Inc., opening the door for M&T to expand throughout New England. Matt Glynn and Jonathan Epstein dig into greater detail. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo leaders point to progress under Cash but say school district faces challenges: Kriner Cash can claim some successes as Buffalo's superintendent over the past seven years but the time is right for him to make way for fresh leadership, according to a group of community stakeholders who discussed Cash's abrupt departure from his job and where the district goes from here. Read more
Citing 'the healing power of music,' BPO stages concerts by Russian pianist: BPO spokesman Patrick O’Herron said moving forward with the concert was itself a means of showing solidarity with Ukraine. The show, which repeats at 7:30 tonight at Kleinhans, will now open with a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem and include a major work by Kievian composer Sergei Prokofiev. Read more
Mistrial declared in case of pharma rep who marketed medical creams for average cost of $14K a tube: Despite a mistrial on a health care fraud charge, jurors found Michael Luehrsen not guilty of eight money laundering charges that dealt with concealing transactions, and they also acquitted him of two evidence tampering charges over deleted emails. Read more
Public can help decide if car traffic returns to Delaware, South parks: It’s been two years since vehicular traffic was suspended on ring roads in Delaware and South parks because of Covid, but momentum is growing to permanently ban them. Now the city wants the public’s opinion on what to do. Read more
Judge keeps McKinley case out of Family Court: Despite arguments from one of the teens' defense attorneys, an Erie County judge on Friday kept the criminal cases of the suspects in the McKinley High School violence out of Family Court. Prosecutors met their burden to keep the cases in Youth Part, where a conviction would carry a stiffer punishment than in Family Court, Aaron Besecker reports. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Big-time weekend warmup includes strong winds Sunday: Saturday's high temperature should reach the upper 40s, Paul writes, under cloudy skies. Expect more turbulence Sunday, however, as there's potential for wind gusts to reach 60-65 mph. Read more
GUSTO
Gusto's community fish fry guide: Browse nearly 40 Lenten fish frys available at places like community centers, churches, rec and fire halls, and more. Read more
T-Pain to open Outer Harbor Concert Series: The Lakeside Lawn at the Outer Harbor will be the site of a new summer concert series that opens with rapper T-Pain in May. This "lawn" series is set near the site of a new permanent amphitheater that is set to open in the fall of 2023, writes Toni Ruberto. Read more
Silence speaks volumes in Road Less Traveled's magnificent, well-acted 'Tribes': A great deal of the play is relayed through sign language, which punctuates the emotional highs and lows of the story with an emphatic, expressive and often poetic punch, writes News contributing reviewer Matthew Nerber. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Signs of normalcy as Covid wanes, a state of emergency ends and politicians move on: Talk veered away from Covid-19 at Gov. Kathy Hochul's visit to Buffalo on Friday, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz ended the county's state of emergency. Maki Becker and Harold McNeil have the full report. Read more
BILLS
Georgia's Jordan Davis could be monster in middle of Bills' defense: The big nose tackle from the University of Georgia could be the second coming of Ted Washington to the Bills’ defense. Best-case scenario: Davis might be a quicker version of Big Ted, Mark Gaughan says. Read more
SABRES
Late heroics by Jeff Skinner send Sabres past Wild: Two third-period goals from Skinner lifted Buffalo past Minnesota at KeyBank Center Friday. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• In her travels across the state to show support for Ukrainians, Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped in Veselka, a legendary Ukrainian restaurant in the East Village. Instead of choosing specialties like blintzes, latke or paprikash, the governor chose ... Buffalo chicken pierogi. Read more in the lighter side of The News.
• What did Buffalo's downtown look like in the late 1930s? News contributor Steve Cichon examines a folder of Buffalo postcards from that era and explains what's familiar – and what's hard to imagine.
• Hochul's busy day in Buffalo concluded with an evening stop at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street, where she proclaimed the state's support for Ukrainians living here and welcomed Ukrainian refugees. Harold McNeil describes the scene.
• Buffalo's annual pre-St. Patrick's Day tradition the Shamrock Run will roar through the Old First Ward on Saturday. WIVB has the details, plus the street closures.
