Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in hospital ICU; game will not resume this week

Jan. 4, 2023

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in hospital ICU; game will not resume this week

The NFL community continued to rally around Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, a day after the Buffalo Bills’ safety went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin, 24, remained in critical condition inside the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills said in a statement.

“We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far,” the Bills’ statement read in part, a sentiment echoed by Hamlin’s family.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the family said in a statement.

Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter Monday. Athletic trainers from both teams and emergency medical personnel immediately began to assist him, including administering CPR on the field. Several of Hamlin’s teammates were in tears, with some of them unable to look and others dropping to a knee to pray, either alone or in small groups.

Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field, the Bills said, and he was transported by ambulance to Cincinnati’s only Level 1 trauma care center. The decision to suspend the game was made about 30 minutes after Hamlin collapsed and came after consultation among head referee Shawn Smith, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and the league office.

The Bills flew home, landing in Buffalo shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that it would not hold any media availability.

While it remains secondary to Hamlin’s health, the NFL also announced an update on the game, which will not resume this week.

‘A constellation of incredibly bad luck’ befell Hamlin, UB heart doctor says, but prognosis hopeful: A leading Buffalo heart doctor was hopeful Tuesday that things look promising based on what so far is known. “I think the fact that they restored his normal heartbeat on the field before he went to the hospital is an encouraging sign,” said Dr. Anne B. Curtis, a cardiac electrophysiologist who nearly five years ago helped develop guidelines to manage patients with ventricular arrhythmias and prevent sudden cardiac death. Read more

Former NFL trainer on Bills’ on-field treatment of Hamlin: ‘Phenomenal’: “First and foremost, the Bills’ medical staff did a phenomenal job,” former Jacksonville Jaguars head athletic trainer and physical therapist Mike Ryan said. “It’s a scary situation and you go onto the field and you don’t know if a player has gotten the wind knocked out of him or a player is unconscious and you literally have a life-threatening situation at hand. Kudos to them in a difficult situation." Read more

Lewiston native’s heart stopped while playing college baseball. He’s making a full recovery: It took lifesaving actions by his baseball coach and the use of an automated external defibrillator to get Nick DiCarlo breathing again during an Oct. 27 practice at Iona University. Read more

Chris Pronger, a Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman, recalls his ‘scary’ cardiac event: Pronger was 23 years old and competing with the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 1998 when he was struck on the left side of his chest by a slap shot. Pronger managed to stand up following the impact and took two strides before falling to the ice. Read more

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on long relationship with Damar Hamlin: ‘I’ve got a lot of love for this young man’: Tomlin has known Hamlin from the Pittsburgh community since Hamlin was a young kid. "I just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he's doing right now, which is playing in the NFL, and to watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization,” Tomlin said. Read more

Jill Kelly embraces Bills fans during prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at stadium: “Certainly we can give, and yes, give to the charity that Damar set up. But also pray because there’s power in prayer, and there’s power in community,” Kelly, who helped organize the vigil, said. Read more

Photos: Prayer vigil for Hamlin held outside Bills team store: Fans gathered for the vigil at Highmark Stadium Tuesday. Click here

Federal spending bill brings more than $47.5 million in aid to metro Buffalo: In the recently approved bill, Erie and Niagara counties took home more than double the amount of earmarked federal aid than they received the year before. Read more

Detainee on ‘hunger strike’ wasn’t so hungry after all, prompting backlash from judge who authorized forced medical exam: Sworn statements that Israel Negriel, a detainee at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, was refusing to eat were false, a federal judge said. "It goes without saying that it significantly frustrates the court’s ability to do justice when it cannot rely on the veracity of information supplied to it by government attorneys who have a heightened ethical duty," Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford said. Read more

Sharon Belton-Cottman picked to again lead Buffalo School Board: The Ferry District representative, re-elected to her seat in November, received a unanimous 9-0 vote Tuesday to become president. "We will be a force to deal with moving forward," she said, referring to the district’s prospects. Read more

Where there’s smoke, there’s opposition: Neighbors oppose Elmwood Ave. smoke shop: Tyler Petrik and David Morris want to offer vaping products alongside retail and general merchandise, in a former Subway restaurant space at the corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues. The site is across from a newly built luxury condominium project whose new owners are about to move in. Read more

Fire-damaged house on Bird Avenue recalled: ‘Always an adventure to have’: The house at 92 Bird Ave. on the corner of West Avenue was a communal living space that became home to an underground music scene, bike collective, youth hostel and more. Read more

Long-delayed Hertel Avenue hate crime case moves ahead with defendant in custody: For only the fourth time since he was charged 28 months ago, Michael J. Cremen appeared before a judge Tuesday. In addition to the hate crime charge he already faced for a confrontation with Black Lives Matter demonstrators on Hertel, prosecutors also have indicted Cremen on a felony bail-jumping charge. Read more

Blizzard death toll now at 42; officials say the number is expected to rise: The two latest Erie County deaths involve a Buffalo woman and an Amherst man. The man was found in a snowbank and died from related injuries, Poloncarz said. The woman died from injuries due to a lack of oxygen because of the extended power outage. Read more

Buffalo lawmaker wants federal stimulus funds spent on boosting snow-fighting, emergency fleet: South District Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon recently filed several resolutions he said are aimed at making sure front-line workers are properly equipped. One resolution calls for using American Rescue Plan funds to purchase additional equipment for the fire, police and public works departments. Read more

United Way creates blizzard relief fund for nonprofits helping residents impacted by storm: The new fund aims to address both immediate and long-term community needs in the wake of the devastating storm by providing resources to nonprofit organizations working on the front lines to support residents impacted by the historic blizzard. Read more

Check out all of our coverage of the historic storm here.

A wet Wednesday: More rain expected with a high in the mid-40s. Read more

Brian Campbell: My 8 favorite local brews from 2022, a banner year for beer: We recap some of the best beers that found their way into Campbell's glass over the past year. Read more

ECMC names new chief medical officer: Dr. Samuel D. McCloud, who most recently was Erie County Medical Center Corp.’s associate medical director, succeeds Dr. Brian M. Murray. Murray recently left ECMC to become the interim chair of the Department of Medicine within University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Read more

Spectrum Health and Human Services names new CEO: The organization’s board of directors has appointed Cindy Voelker president and CEO. Voelker had served as interim president and CEO since Aug. 19, which is when longtime CEO Bruce Nisbet retired. Read more

Take a peek through the lens of The Buffalo News’ chief photographer as he captured the people, places and activities that shaped 2022.

Another emotional day for Sabres ends with Tage Thompson's overtime winner: For the second time in less than a week the Sabres were tasked with helping Western New York cope with an unimaginable situation. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• One positive thing that came out of the ferocious Blizzard of ’22 is the seemingly endless string of stories about people helping others in their time of need. WKBW’s Olivia Proia shares this tale of a small local bakery that tackled a big challenge during the Christmas storm.

• This week marks a milestone in natural preservation efforts at Niagara Falls. On Jan. 2, 1929, officials in the U.S. and Canada reached an agreement on a joint effort to protect one of the world’s most revered cataracts.

• Ani DiFranco’s strong Buffalo ties are highlighted in this NYS Music feature. Rob Smittix describes DiFranco as “a legend in the indie music scene since the early '90s.”

