Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field; game suspended

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 3, 2023

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field; game suspended

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was in critical condition Monday night, leaving teammates in tears and fans stunned at Paycor Stadium and in family rooms in Buffalo and across the nation.

The NFL suspended the game between the Bills and Bengals for the night about 65 minutes after trainers rushed onto the field to help Hamlin with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. Athletic trainers performed CPR on the field before he was taken to the hospital.

Hamlin's registered NFL agent, Ira Turner of Agency 1 Sports Group, released the following statement to NFL Network: "Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers."

The Bills organization had no immediate comment.

Jordon Rooney, who identified himself as a friend and marketing representative for Hamlin on Twitter, wrote at 10:31 p.m. that "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them."

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field after making a tackle against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin briefly got back to his feet after the collision, before immediately falling to the field about 8:55 p.m.

– Jay Skurski

Full coverage of Damar Hamlin's injury:

Chris Jacobs reflects on brief tenure in Congress – and indicates he's not done with politics

Rep. Chris Jacobs left Congress at the end of 2022, but we probably haven't heard the last of him.

"It's now about 18 years that I've continuously served in elected office, so I certainly have a passion for it, and a passion for Western New York," Jacobs said in a wide-ranging interview days before his 2½ years in Congress were set to come to an end. "So I would always look for opportunities to serve in elected office, but there's certainly a lot of ways to serve, and I will be pursuing those right now: going back to my private business. So that's my plan at this point in time, and I'm excited about it and ready for a new chapter."

Jacobs expressed no regrets in the interview, which came six months after he ended his bid for re-election amid a Republican backlash prompted by his sudden support for gun control measures. Instead, he kept open the door to returning to elected office, touted his accomplishments in Congress and once again lambasted the president who endorsed him in 2020 – Donald Trump – for inciting an insurrection after losing his re-election bid.

Perhaps most notably, Jacobs did not rule out a future bid for Erie County executive, an office that will be up for grabs again in November 2023.

– Jerry Zremski

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

2 more children die from Dartmouth Avenue fire injuries, bringing death toll to 5: Two children died at Oishei Children's Hospital from injuries sustained in a weekend fire in a home in Buffalo’s LaSalle neighborhood, bringing the death toll in the devastating fire to five. The victims were children between the ages of 2 and 10. Read more

Extreme weather dominated early Buffalo Niagara winter season, but is it here to stay?: With two extreme storms in the span of six weeks, Western New Yorkers may wonder whether snowier winters and volatile snowstorms are happening more often. And if so, what does the region do differently to prepare? Read more

Amherst man who died in blizzard ‘lived his life with a fierce purpose’ to provide for family: Tim Hartnett was snowblowing his driveway on Christmas morning, in the wake of the monstrous blizzard, when he started feeling ill and went inside. A short time later, the 67-year-old collapsed and died. Read more

Complete coverage of Blizzard of '22: Check out all of our coverage of the historic storm. Read more

Favorite photographs of 2022 by Joseph Cooke: Our Buffalo News staff photographer captured milestone moments over the past year, including local festivals and sporting events. Read more

West Seneca Central looks at redistricting elementary schools: Long bus rides and lack of classrooms in some schools are among the reasons why the district is looking at redistricting elementary schools. Read more

Buffalo residents among Peace Corps volunteers returning to service overseas: "After two years of having volunteers evacuated, we are actively seeking Americans who want to make a difference globally," said Erin Curran, a spokeswoman with the Peace Corps. Read more

WEATHER

Ask Don Paul: Why was the blizzard snow so hard to shovel?: Anyone who did any shoveling following the worst of the Blizzard of ’22 experienced the difficulty in lifting the snowpack in drifts, and may have been surprised by its heavy weight in such cold temperatures. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Western New York chef has to get creative on Netflix cooking show: Williamsville entrepreneur and cooking instructor Smita Chutke recently competed on the new show "Cook at All Costs." Read more

SABRES

Tage Thompson looks to snap brief cooldown after red-hot 2022 breakout with Sabres: As the new year gets fully cranked up, it's appropriate to take a step back and look at what Thompson accomplished in the previous one. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The awards might be a few notches below the Oscars or Golden Globes, but the annual honors presented by the Greater Western New York Film Critics Association have regional relevance. Local critics from various media platforms honor movies in more than a dozen categories. As Buffalo Rising reports, this year’s big winner was "The Banshees of Inisherin," a dark comedy-drama that captured five awards, including Best Picture.

• The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is among several Chautauqua County attractions receiving national exposure on a popular travel blog. Travel Lens also highlights the Lucy Desi Museum and the Fredonia Opera House in a feature that lists “must-visit” venues in the Chautauqua area.

• Pole dancing is no longer an activity that is solely linked to strip clubs, reports Buffalo Spree. Its January issue highlights several “new fitness finds.”

