Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills fans travel well – together – for road games: 'Mafia is like family'

Dec. 1, 2022

Buffalo fans travel well – together – for road games: 'Bills Mafia is like family'

By now, most of the country is aware of how well Buffalo Bills fans travel to support the team, and it is even more pronounced in the last few seasons as the team is now a playoff contender.

Eager Bills fans will travel by planes, trains and automobiles. While some go individually with friends or family, there is a growing trend of Bills fans enjoying the group experience, traveling in bunches – many of whom do not know each other at the start of the trip. They are also enjoying the convenience of a company or group leader making all the plans.

“Bills fans are one of the best – if not, the best – fan bases in terms of loyalty and their willingness to spend their hard-earned money and free time to go see the team. For a lot of Bills fans, it’s their favorite hobby,” said Will Bradley, owner of Fans of Buffalo, which has been taking Bills’ road trips the past two seasons.

And Bills Mafia is willing to pay. For Fans of Buffalo, trips with airfare typically cost around $1,100 to $1,600, and without airfare, around $700 to $1,100.

Proposed changes to Erie County budget affects Sheriff’s Office pay, Legislature authority and park fees: The Legislature laid the groundwork to eliminate proposed hikes in park and golf fees in the 2023 county budget and to insert new language returning more Legislature authority over the administration. The Legislature's budget amendment package supports plans to increase positions in the Sheriff's Office and would approve higher salaries for Sheriff John Garcia's 13 top administrative chiefs. Read more

Potential punishment for teen driver in quadruple fatal hinges on whether passengers were ‘participants’: Whether the five passengers in a stolen SUV that crashed in October, killing four of them, were "participants" in a crime may determine how serious the potential punishment is for the 16-year-old driver. Prosecutors argued Wednesday that the five passengers were not participants in the crime of possession of stolen property at the time of the crash. Read more

Murphy fired by Shea’s because he was ‘incapable or unwilling’ to follow board’s direction, court filings claim: Shea’s Performing Arts Center asserts that Michael Murphy’s sexual orientation had nothing to do with his losing his job as president, nor had he ever complained about discrimination prior to his termination. Read more

UB announces plans for $7.5 million sports performance center project: Ground is expected to be broken in the spring on the 12,000-square-foot, multilevel facility, which will double the size of the current Morris Sports Performance Center. Read more

Hochul names E. Jeannette Ogden to Appellate Division: Citing Ogden's 28 years as a "fair and impartial jurist," Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was "honored" to name the Buffalo native to the midlevel appeals court based in Rochester. Read more

Buffalo superintendent objects to teacher union vote of no confidence: The Buffalo Teachers Federation is conducting an online vote of no confidence in Superintendent Tonja M. Williams and the Buffalo School Board. Williams responded that taking such an action only four months after she was appointed to the job “feels a little bit premature, a little impatient.” Read more

Trial date set for strip club owner, ex-DEA agent in organized crime case: A jury trial is scheduled to begin in June in a case that involves the federal government’s yearslong investigation into Buffalo organized crime. Cheektowaga strip club owner Peter G. Gerace Jr. is accused of paying some of the $250,000 in bribes reportedly accepted by now retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Joseph S. Bongiovanni. Read more

Wind remains for a colder day: Variable cloudiness and wind gusts are expected with a high of 35 degrees. Read more

Rod Watson: After guilty plea, who’ll prosecute shooter’s accomplice: racism: From Donald Trump’s hosting of white supremacists to the racist language revealed in two lawsuits against the Buffalo Police Department, we have problems that won’t be solved simply by jailing the white gunman who killed 10 Blacks in a Tops supermarket, Watson writes. But it’s an open question whether we’re willing to confront that kind of racism like prior generations did. Read more

Alan Pergament: Don’t feel sorry for Al Michaels, he’s enjoying being a pioneer on Prime Video: At age 78, Michaels is essentially a broadcast pioneer working for the streaming service after decades as the voice of “Monday Night Football” and “Sunday Night Football.” Read more

Paul Robeson Theatre celebrates ‘Women Who Lead' in new season: “Cadillac Crew” by Tori Sampson, which opens Dec. 1, kicks off the theater’s 55th season with a story set during the peak of the civil rights movement. Read more

PlayAction: Bills face red-hot Matthew Judon and improved Pats pass rush: New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon leads the NFL in sacks with 13, already one-half more than he had all last year. He has had a sack in eight of 11 games. He’s fifth in the NFL in QB pressures with 50, according to Pro Football Focus. Read more

Scouting Report: Thursday night games have been Josh Allen's time to shine: Buffalo Bills reporter Jay Skurski weighs in with his scouting report as the Bills prepare to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Read more

The Perfect Game: As Bills face New England, a look back at playoff game when 'everything fell into place': Each phase of the Bills was operating at peak level in their 47-17 destruction of the Patriots. Sure, it won’t mean much when the Bills (8-3) play at New England (6-5) on Thursday night – this is a new season with new play-callers, new players, etc. But since the teams haven’t played each other since Jan. 15, it was worth a shot canvassing the locker room for their memories of “The Perfect Game.” Read more

Observations: Sabres overcome ugly third period with shootout win: The Sabres handed an easy standing point to an Atlantic Division rival. And while Jack Quinn earned Buffalo a 5-4 win with his highlight-reel shootout goal, the Sabres' bad habits reared their ugly head again. Read more

• Many people will visit the Winter Festival of Lights on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls this holiday season. The notion of staging a light show at the cataracts has “royal beginnings,” WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports. He examines the significance of an 1860 visit to the falls by Queen Victoria’s son.

• We recently mentioned that tourism officials hope to make Buffalo a future port of call for passenger cruise ships. WKBW’s Taylor Epps shares this update on how long it might take to achieve this goal.

• Western New York has its share of talented Willy Wonkas. Step Out Buffalo’s Morgan Culhane shines the spotlight on five local chocolatiers, including a few you probably haven’t heard of before.

