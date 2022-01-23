Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills fans invade Kansas City ahead of playoff rematch

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 23, 2022
Round 2: Bills fans invade Kansas City ahead of playoff rematch
Late Saturday afternoon, a surge of Bills fans made a tavern in the Kansas City suburb of Parkville, Missouri, look like O'Neill's Stadium Inn or Danny's South in Orchard Park.
A crowd clad in red, white and blue – but mostly blue – stuffed the bar to the gills and strained to hear the DJ.
"Bills Mafia, welcome to Al's Bar & Grill Kansas City," the DJ yelled, drawing a roar from the fans before adding, "Remember to tip your servers."
One day before the NFL divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Bills fans were already deep in enemy territory.
– Stephen T. Watson
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: Attention shoppers: It's still not 'normal': Craziness remains inside grocery stores some 20 months into the pandemic. Products run out quickly. Hours are shorter. Walking by people can involve an awkward toe-tapping dance of trying not to get too close, while trying not to appear too rude. In this Pandemic Lessons, we dig into the changing experience of buying our food. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
With big investment on the way, GM's Lockport plant carves out niche in the automaker's future: General Motors has committed to converting to an all-electric car and truck lineup by 2035. With its $154 million investment announced Friday, GM will install new machinery and equipment at its Lockport components plant to make stator modules – key components in an electric motor. Read more
Deep-pocket interests help fill Hochul's campaign bank account: Gov. Kathy Hochul made no secret of the fact that she has spent much time fundraising to help her try to win a full, four-year term in this November's election. And while she has been climbing in the polls and so is getting more popular with many average New Yorkers, she's also been relying on a group of people previous governors have turned to for raising big-dollar campaign cash: millionaires and billionaires. Read more
Hochul: Environmental review of Kensington Expressway 'begins immediately': Gov. Kathy Hochul reinforced her commitment to converting a section of the Kensington Expressway that runs through the East Side into a below-ground tunnel while speaking Saturday morning at the Buffalo Museum of Science. "It's really important to me to start putting the resources behind this," the governor said. Read more
'Dilapidated' Tuscarora Indian School in line for major repairs: The Tuscarora Indian School has been neglected by New York State for years. But that may change, because Gov. Kathy Hochul included more than $40 million for state-owned schools on Native American land in her proposed budget. Read more
Judge dismisses latest suit over Amanda Wienckowski's death, citing statute of limitations: State Supreme Court Justice Donna M. Siwek ruled that the lawsuit – filed in August by Wienckowski's mother, who believes her daughter's 2009 death was a homicide – needed to be filed within four months of Feb. 10, 2009. That was when the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office amended Wienckowski's death certificate, concluding she died of "acute opiate intoxication." Read more
WEATHER
Cold with scattered snow: Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and highs in the upper teens to mid-20s, WIVB forecasts. Read more
BILLS
Your guide to Bills vs. Chiefs in AFC divisional round playoff: Get caught up for the game with all of our coverage from the week leading up to today's AFC showdown between the Bills and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Peyton Krebs, rest of 2-goal club help Sabres snap home skid: Krebs’ backhander to beat Carter Hart, who replaced Martin Jones in the first period, punctuated the Sabres’ 6-3 win, snapping the club's nine-game skid at home that dated back to Nov. 26. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Saturday was a perfect day for winter fun at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, as this photo gallery by News photographer Sharon Cantillon shows. Starting today, tobogganing will be available at Chestnut Ridge.
•A fascinating story in The New Yorker details efforts by the Department of Defense to equip fighter planes with artificial intelligence. Calspan and the skies above Lake Ontario are playing a significant role in the Air Combat Evolution program.
• The passing of Allentown’s “Bubble Man” – Charles “Chuck” Incorvaia – produced numerous tributes, including this one from News cartoonist Adam Zyglis.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Dec. 3.
