Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills fans invade Kansas City ahead of playoff rematch

Deep-pocket interests help fill Hochul's campaign bank account: Gov. Kathy Hochul made no secret of the fact that she has spent much time fundraising to help her try to win a full, four-year term in this November's election. And while she has been climbing in the polls and so is getting more popular with many average New Yorkers, she's also been relying on a group of people previous governors have turned to for raising big-dollar campaign cash: millionaires and billionaires.

Hochul: Environmental review of Kensington Expressway 'begins immediately': Gov. Kathy Hochul reinforced her commitment to converting a section of the Kensington Expressway that runs through the East Side into a below-ground tunnel while speaking Saturday morning at the Buffalo Museum of Science. "It's really important to me to start putting the resources behind this," the governor said.