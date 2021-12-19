Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Dec. 19, 2021
Nearly a quarter of Bills fans’ donations went to Dalton Foundation’s management firm
Andy Dalton was just trying to win a football game.
But the NFL quarterback's last-minute, fourth-down touchdown pass in the 2017 regular season finale not only lifted the Cincinnati Bengals over the Baltimore Ravens, it sent the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. And Bills fans showed their appreciation with their wallets.
More than 17,000 donors, in a display of grassroots generosity that snowballed on social media, combined to raise $442,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, a nonprofit founded by the football player and his wife to benefit seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families.
A monthslong investigation by The Buffalo News found that nearly a quarter of the money – about $100,000 – went to the company that managed the nonprofit, a far larger share than is customary, according to industry experts.
– Jason Wolf
Researchers almost certain Omicron variant is in WNY: Western New York hasn’t reported a case of the Omicron variant yet, but a top University at Buffalo scientist says confirmation could come as soon as early this week. Jennifer Surtees and other experts said residents should assume the easily transmissible Omicron variant is here already and take all necessary precautions. Read more
Erie County balks at expensive effort to distribute at-home Covid tests: With Ontario, Monroe County, New York City and New York State buying and distributing hundreds of thousands of rapid Covid-19 tests that people can use at home as the holidays approach, Erie County lawmakers are debating whether to jump on the bandwagon. Read more
State announces pop-up vaccine clinics amid Covid-19 case surge: The temporary vaccination sites offered locally were among more than 40 across the state announced Saturday by Gov. Kathy Hochul scheduled to begin right away and operate in the weeks to come. Read more
Erie County is providing free masks through December for houses of worship: The offer is intended to give an added layer of protection against respiratory illness, including Covid-19 and flu, during what could be crowded holiday services in coming weeks. Read more
Tonawanda councilman and city GOP chairman dies from Covid-19: Thomas A. Newman, who represented the Council's 1st Ward neighborhood where he had lived nearly all of his life, died Friday from complications from the virus. Also a longtime volunteer firefighter and the city Republican chairman, he was 53. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
Role in 'Nightmare Alley' is a dream come true for Karpeles Manuscript Library: With Guillermo del Toro's movie now open in wide release, the museum, which houses the world's largest privately held collection of original manuscripts and documents, is taking advantage of its higher profile to get more people to check out one of Buffalo's best-kept secrets. Read more
Sean Kirst: A tall tale of Christmas leads to a chair of chairs, from AM&A's: Ted Overdorf, who loves to tell his family a classic tall tale about Santa Claus and a downtown Buffalo Christmas, was stunned one day when his grown children turned the tables – and showed up with a Santa chair they said came from the old AM&A's. That story is a way of extending an invitation for you to share your own memories with us of seeing Santa and that entire Yuletide era downtown. Read more
Byron Lockwood to depart as Buffalo police commissioner in February: It's not uncommon for high-profile City of Buffalo jobs to change occupants when the mayor wins a new term. Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood, who moved into his job shortly after the start of Mayor Byron W. Brown's current term, will leave the office soon after Brown starts a new term in January. Read more
Cloudy, cool: Cloudy skies will partially clear today, with a high around 30. A few flurries or snow showers are possible. Read more
Bills not getting production they need from four-man pass rush: The Bills invested a lot in their defensive line entering the 2021 season, hoping to improve their pass rush, the facet of their game that was largely to blame for their inability to beat the Chiefs in last season's AFC championship game. Yet the Bills head into today's game against Carolina ranked 28th in the NFL with 23 sacks, and 5.5 of them have come from players not on the defensive line. Here's Jay Skurski's deep dive into the issue. Read more
Inside the NHL: The league needs a pause, but things just aren't that simple: "There's no way I would let players go to China for the Winter Olympics, I'd cancel the All-Star Weekend in February in Las Vegas and put that off to 2023, and I'd use what was supposed to be a three-week break in February to rejigger the schedule," Mike Harrington writes. Read more
Casey Fitzgerald has memorable and eventful debut on Sabres' defense: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was the opposing center for the first shift of Fitzgerald's NHL debut. Read more
• Veterans were honored Saturday at the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke as part of Wreaths Across America Day – an effort to put Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans across the country. View Sharon Cantillon’s photo gallery from the ceremony.
• It was another record-breaking year for reading in Erie County. WBFO’s Mike Desmond shares some impressive numbers posted by the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library in 2021, as well as its most requested books of the year.
• The 2022 Winter Olympics are less than 50 days away, and Western New York could be well represented in Beijing. WGRZ’s Rob Hackford caught up with some of the region's Olympic hopefuls.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Oct. 29.
