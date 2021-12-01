Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills fan gets $1.1M settlement after assault by sheriff's deputy

The snow is falling in Kenmore, but the fight over a patch of grass intensifies

The green space in front of Buffalo Design & Printing in Kenmore was mowed last week by a neighbor, but the fight over who's responsible for its long-term maintenance continues.

Business owner Joseph Farage Sr. isn't backing down from his refusal to mow the grass, even after a lawyer for the village followed up on a Buffalo News article on the standoff with a letter warning Farage faces fines if he fails to live up to his responsibilities under Kenmore code.

The parties appear frozen in their respective positions now but expect the fight to warm up in the spring when grass begins to grow again.

– Stephen T. Watson

WEATHER