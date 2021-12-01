Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills fan gets $1.1M settlement after assault by sheriff's deputy

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 1, 2021
Bills fan gets $1.1 million settlement after assault by sheriff's deputy
The body camera video made it clear: Buffalo Bills fan Nicholas Belsito did nothing on Dec. 3, 2017, to justify the beating he took at the hands of an Erie County sheriff's deputy.
As tailgate parties raged outside the stadium in Orchard Park, then-Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl broke Belsito's nose, gave him a concussion, left his face caked with blood and placed him in jail.
An Orchard Park jury later convicted Achtyl of assault and other charges, and he resigned. Now, Erie County lawyers have agreed Belsito deserves compensation.
The $1.1 million – revealed by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information request – will come from an insurance company and taxpayer dollars.
– Matthew Spina
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Outlining counties refuse to follow Erie County’s lead on mask mandate: "Masking is powerful," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein told reporters Tuesday. But the public indoor mask mandate County Executive Mark Poloncarz imposed last week has not been imitated elsewhere in the region. Officials from seven counties all told The News that they don't see that mandates would be effective. Read more
Erie County Covid rates prompt warning over holiday gatherings: Covid-19 transmission in Erie County continued at the highest rates at any point during the pandemic last week, prompting a warning from the county's top health official that parties and family gatherings over the holidays may be unwise. Read more
Niagara Falls hospital updates visitation rules amid Covid-19 surge: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is making several changes that will impact visitation policies in a number of ways. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Metro Rail stations rebounding after years of wear and tear: It was only a couple of years ago that cracked and peeling panels greeted passengers using Metro Rail's Delavan/Canisius College Station. But now a five-year infusion of $100 million in state money has helped repair the 36-year-old facility and added a gleaming new look. Next stop for rehab: University Station. Read more
Catholic Health takes a different approach with new Lockport hospital: Catholic Health System on Tuesday broke ground on its planned Lockport Memorial Hospital in eastern Niagara County. The facility, which will replace the bankrupt Eastern Niagara Hospital when it opens in spring 2023, will look and operate a little differently than a traditional hospital. Read more
Amherst Schools settle sex abuse case from 1986 for $1 million: The sum was paid Nov. 12 to a Tennessee woman who alleged that Jack Koch abused her in 1986 when she was 16 and attending Amherst High School, where Koch was employed as a school attendance officer. Read more
GOP effort to slash Erie County tax levy fails as Democrats opt for a smaller cut: Both Democratic and Republican-supported legislators blamed the other side for the failure to reach a compromise. Tuesday's budget session was a precursor to a final vote on the $1.8 billion county budget coming Thursday. Read more
Antique train amusement ride stolen from Railway Historical Society: Thieves took the bright orange restored children’s ride from the Western New York Railway Historical Society’s Heritage Discovery Center off South Park Avenue. They also stole the 25-foot trailer it was stored in. Read more
The snow is falling in Kenmore, but the fight over a patch of grass intensifies
The green space in front of Buffalo Design & Printing in Kenmore was mowed last week by a neighbor, but the fight over who's responsible for its long-term maintenance continues.
Business owner Joseph Farage Sr. isn't backing down from his refusal to mow the grass, even after a lawyer for the village followed up on a Buffalo News article on the standoff with a letter warning Farage faces fines if he fails to live up to his responsibilities under Kenmore code.
The parties appear frozen in their respective positions now but expect the fight to warm up in the spring when grass begins to grow again.
– Stephen T. Watson
WEATHER
Morning commute could be slick: Wednesday will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky and afternoon high temperatures near 40 degrees, predicts WGRZ. Read more
DEVELOPMENT
$60 million affordable housing rehab project gets underway in Amherst: The goal of the multifaceted project involving four residential complexes is to preserve and upgrade affordable housing in the region's largest suburb. Read more
GUSTO
Vanessa Williams on holiday music, family and a Buffalo return: Williams will be at Kleinhans Music Hall on Dec. 7 for a performance with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Expect to hear Christmas standards, plus the singer’s own holiday favorite, “Star Bright,” and other songs. Read more
Buffalo musician Donny Frauenhofer ups the ante with new trio: With the release of “Uppin’ the Ante,” the debut effort from the Donny Frauenhofer Trio (DF3), Frauenhofer seems to have settled on a project that represents the best of all the musical worlds he’s traveled through. Read more
BILLS
Analysis: Bills have faced easiest schedule of offenses, defenses in the NFL: Rarely has the picture of a Bills team ever been less clear after 11 games. Read more
Observations: Tre’Davious White's absence an 'emotional' loss: Tuesday did bring some positive news as offensive linemen Spencer Brown and Jon Feliciano and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei returned to practice. But the loss of White hung over coaches preparing to host the Patriots. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Rasmus Dahlin is a flashpoint for Sabres' defensive woes: "Dahlin has to regain some modicum of aggressiveness," writes Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If you’re planning a staycation this holiday season, WIVB says there are plenty of fun things to do in Western New York. They range from ice biking at Canalside to visiting one of the region’s renowned museums.
• The self-proclaimed "Yarnies" are using their crocheting needles and many skeins of yarn to bring warmth to those in need. Spectrum News’ Revathi Janaswamy reports on some friends who meet a couple times a week to create blankets that are donated to the Buffalo City Mission.
• Attending college thousands of miles from home adds new twists to the term “learning experience.” Some international students who attend the University at Buffalo share their perspectives with Kyle Nguyen, a reporter for The Spectrum, UB’s student-run publication.