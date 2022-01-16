Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills advance in NFL playoffs with huge win over the Patriots

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 16, 2022
A good morning, indeed, for Bills fans
The Bills' 47-17 thumping of the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs was not a dream. From Josh Allen's five touchdowns to dynamite performances by Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox, Buffalo avenged 20 years of pain by ending its arch-nemesis' season Saturday night.
The News' team of reporters worked deep into the night, with Jay Skurski focusing on the efforts of two offensive standouts, Jason Wolf detailing major achievements – like how the Bills were the only team in NFL history to not attempt a field goal, punt or commit a turnover in a single game – and Katherine Fitzgerald homing in on the biggest moments of each quarter.
Mark Gaughan focused on plays that shaped the game, including the first-quarter touchdown pass from Allen to Knox where the Bills' quarterback hung onto the ball for nearly 10 seconds before finding his target with a pass he'd intended to throw away.
After braving the bitter cold, Bills fans took to Twitter to share their satisfaction at beating a longtime rival so comprehensively.
Browse The News' complete coverage – with photos and videos to complement the stories – from the Bills' win over the Patriots.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid caseload continues to decline in WNY and elsewhere in state: Western New York and other parts of the state are "turning the corner on the winter surge," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Western New York's seven-day average Covid caseload on Friday was 224 cases per 100,000 residents, dropping 9.9% in two days. Read more
Buffalo Public Schools 'on board' with test-to-stay: Buffalo Public Schools is on board with instituting the test-to-stay program, but it doesn't know when it will start. The program allows unvaccinated students, teachers and staff in schools who have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 to take rapid tests. If they are negative, they can stay in school and don't have to quarantine. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
Hochul unveils budget plan Tuesday, with or without stadium deal
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday is set to unveil the most anticipated annual document in Albany: her 2022 plan for a new state budget that will spend in excess of $200 billion. Nothing can ever be ruled out in state government, but the Hochul administration was not sending signals that it expects there to be components in the budget plan of a new, taxpayer-assisted stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
Still, there is plenty of time for a stadium deal to come together before the final budget is due for the start of the new fiscal year on April 1. But some lawmakers are urging Hochul not to spring a last-minute deal on them in late March; they say the Legislature, and public, deserves plenty of time to assess whatever agreement, assuming one comes, she makes with the team and Erie County.
– Tom Precious
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
'It's beautiful weather for football,' Bills fans say, brushing off the cold: Saturday’s single-digit temperatures weren’t going to stop Bills diehards from reveling in the team’s first full-capacity home playoff game in 25 years. "It's Buffalo in January. What do you expect?" said Jason Lovallo of the Town of Tonawanda. For one couple, it was even the perfect time to tie the knot. Read more
As eviction moratorium expires, housing advocates warn of potential 'crisis': “We know this was never meant to be a long-term solution,” said Teresa Watson, the housing justice organizer for PUSH Buffalo, which advocates on behalf of tenants. “But ripping away the Band-Aid that is the eviction moratorium before there has been any substantial change to support tenants … is only going to make matters worse.” Read more
Grass Island habitat project a win for birds, a loss for boaters: The construction of concrete barriers to protect Grass Island in the Niagara River has helped lure birds back to the marshy site off Grand Island. But boaters, who had their doubts about the project all along, say it has spoiled one of the best anchorages in the river. Read more
Great Northern grain elevator case renews calls for local landmark reforms: James Comerford, the Buffalo commissioner of permits and inspections, said preservation concerns are not part of his demolition decision-making process when an emergency arises. Preservationists hope that changes, and other local landmarks can be protected. Read more
WEATHER
Up to 20 inches of snow forecast for tonight through Monday in WNY: Today will be a beautiful, sunny winter day with temperatures in the upper 20s. Now for the bad news: "Travel could be very difficult to impossible Sunday night through at least Monday," according to a winter storm warning notice from the National Weather Service. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres deliver flat performance in Tage Thompson's return: The Red Wings raced out to a lead during an ugly first period for the Sabres, frustrated Granato’s power play throughout Saturday night and held on for a 4-0 win to end Buffalo’s two-game road trip on a sour note. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• What was supposed to be an exciting weekend for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was dulled by the group's Covid-related cancellation of "New World Symphony," a two-day performance of Antonin Dvorak that would have marked its first major endeavor of 2022. Undaunted by the setback, the BPO recorded and released a lively orchestral rendition of the Bills' "Shout!" song before Saturday's game.
• Who better to recount the history of chicken wings, and their growth “from regional specialty to global hit," than Town of Tonawanda native Jeff Glor? Go here to watch Glor’s story, which aired on “CBS Saturday Morning.”
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Nov. 26.
