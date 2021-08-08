Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills' 2013 stadium deal deferred the most expensive question – to build or not

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Aug. 8, 2021
Bills’ current lease kept team in WNY but postponed answering stadium question
In football, it is one of the most difficult decisions a team can face: Go for it or punt.
In 2012, when the Buffalo Bills and government officials were negotiating the lease that is still in place for Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the sides managed to do both.
The result was a deal that kept the Bills in Western New York while deferring the more difficult, expensive and controversial decision on building a new stadium.
But it now leaves Erie County, New York State and Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula grappling over the construction of a new facility.
The current lease, which became official in 2013, expires in 2023. But in the world of lease negotiations, the two years between now and when the lease expires is a moment.
“My goal is to get a deal done that’s fair for all parties: Bills fans, to ensure that the Bills are playing in Buffalo, but also the citizens of Erie County,” County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during an Aug. 4 news briefing.
– Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: Where are we headed for fall and winter? Western New York’s new case average of 112 on Aug. 5 is more than double the number (53) from one year earlier. That’s startling when you consider in summer of 2020, vaccines were not available. Now they are, and more than half of the residents of the region’s two most populous counties – Erie and Niagara – are fully vaccinated. Yet our case and hospitalization numbers are rising. Read more
Joint state effort to dig more deeply into Covid-19 variants in Western New York: A University at Buffalo lab will share $20 million to help identify more Covid-19 variants of concern as part of a partnership between the state and five specialized labs across New York. The effort will help medical providers and the public learn more quickly when a new variant emerges, and which variants become dominant in more pockets of the state. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
A 'survivor:' Kathy Hochul has a history of surprising political victories
More often than not, the stars, moons and planets of New York's political heavens have aligned perfectly for Kathy Hochul. Now the Buffalo resident, New York's 77th lieutenant governor, is poised to emerge as the ultimate survivor of New York politics.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
What's in the infrastructure bill? The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that's currently before Congress wouldn't just help rebuild Buffalo's roads and bridges. Thousands of local homes could be weatherized. Border crossings could see big improvements. The Great Lakes would get a big boost, as would environmental cleanup efforts. And broadband internet access could finally become a reality in every corner of the region. Read more
Judge weighs assessment for Grand Island mansion: "To be sure, there is not another home like this in all of Western New York or perhaps all of Upstate New York," wrote State Supreme Court Justice Sheila A. DiTullio, who ruled Leonard and Cynthia LoVullo’s home has an assessed value of $3.056 million. That’s well under the town's new appraisal of $4.56 million. Read more
UB's chief investigator Daniel Jay retiring after 47 years solving campus crimes: At age 68, Jay is the longest-serving cop in the entire State University of New York police force. He is considered one of the region’s top experts on fingerprint analysis and evidence collection. Read more
Ride for Roswell concludes in triumph and reflection: Thousands rode their bikes Saturday on routes ranging from 3 miles to 100 miles throughout Buffalo Niagara to raise money for cancer research. The Ride for Roswell has raised nearly $60 million for research and patient care programs since it began in 1996. Read more
WEATHER
Similar to Saturday: WGRZ’s forecast says to expect partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid-80s today. Read more
BILLS
Mailbag: Who ends up being the odd man out at defensive end? Should Jake Fromm be considered a sure cut? With the new three-game preseason schedule in play, when should we expect to see starters? Who has impressed so far in training camp? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Observations: The Bills were back in Highmark Stadium Saturday morning for a practice in front of 18,000 fans. Unsurprisingly, Josh Allen gave them some reasons to cheer. Micah Hyde and Tyler Matakevich made some splashy plays on defense. Mark Gaughan has more in his observations from the practice session. Read more
Photos: Here's a look inside Highmark Stadium as the Bills practiced on Day 9 of training camp. View photos
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “Fishing, one of the most popular outdoor activities in the country, is much more than just a chance to wet a line in pursuit of piscatorial pleasures,” writes Bill Hilts Jr. Thanks to nonprofit organization Catching Dreams Charters Inc., fishing serves as a recognized therapy for kids and young adults with cancer or blood disorders.
• Sunflower season is upon us. “Fields across the state are abloom with golden, sky-reaching sunflowers,” writes Samantha House for NYup.com while sharing five locations for viewing, including Sunflowers of Sanborn.
• Speaking of flowers, now is a crucial time for work in your garden in order to prolong its life, according to Jackie Albarella. In WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment, Albarella shares some tips for midsummer weeding.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending June 18.
