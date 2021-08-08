Good Morning, Buffalo: Bills' 2013 stadium deal deferred the most expensive question – to build or not

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Aug. 8, 2021

Bills’ current lease kept team in WNY but postponed answering stadium question

In football, it is one of the most difficult decisions a team can face: Go for it or punt.

In 2012, when the Buffalo Bills and government officials were negotiating the lease that is still in place for Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the sides managed to do both.

The result was a deal that kept the Bills in Western New York while deferring the more difficult, expensive and controversial decision on building a new stadium.

But it now leaves Erie County, New York State and Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula grappling over the construction of a new facility.

The current lease, which became official in 2013, expires in 2023. But in the world of lease negotiations, the two years between now and when the lease expires is a moment.

“My goal is to get a deal done that’s fair for all parties: Bills fans, to ensure that the Bills are playing in Buffalo, but also the citizens of Erie County,” County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during an Aug. 4 news briefing.