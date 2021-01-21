Good Morning, Buffalo: Biden's inauguration a reminder of 'how precious' America is

COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York's vaccine supply 'week to week,' Cuomo says: With New York State's limited vaccine supply, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he expects to see a new cycle in which distributors will run out and have to wait until the next week's supply arrives. Erie County has already canceled four more days of vaccination appointments due to the low supply, and even Buffalo police officers are struggling to receive access. Read more

WNY sees Covid-19 improvement, but second wave may last months: Despite some signs of modest improvements – and hints of a return to normal – new disease modeling suggests it will likely be three months or more before New York’s Covid-19 case counts return to the low levels seen over the summer, Caitlin Dewey reports. Read more