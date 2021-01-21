Good Morning, Buffalo: Biden's inauguration a reminder of 'how precious' America is

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 21, 2021
With pomp but no party, inauguration a reminder of 'how precious America is'
Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president was like no other. Whereas hundreds of thousands usually attend, only about 1,000 were allowed to witness a historic event taking place amid a pandemic and only two weeks after insurrectionists trashed the U.S. Capitol.
Yet the inauguration was a celebration nevertheless – both for people in attendance and those who didn’t or couldn’t get a ticket.
At the Capitol, lawmakers like Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, reveled in the peaceful transfer of power.
In Buffalo, Democrats like Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz lauded Biden’s speech as the beginning of a new, less combative political era.
And in a home in D.C., Paul Lobo, the president of the New York State Society, found a novel way of celebrating an event that he usually celebrates with hundreds of other New York expats at a society gala that had to be canceled this year.
– Jerry Zremski
Closing prayer from a Niagara Falls native: The News' Washington Bureau Chief recounted Wednesday's action from Capitol Hill, including Biden's call for unity, Vice President Kamala Harris' swearing in, thoughts from Brian Higgins and Kathy Hochul, and the closing prayer delivered by a 1978 graduate of Niagara Falls High School. Read more
Sean Kirst: As Biden takes oath, his first wife's students think back to 'Neilialand': When Biden took the oath to become the 46th president of the United States, Sue Spooner, of Syracuse, was thinking about the teacher she once called "Miss Hunter" but is now simply described as Neilia. Read more
New York's vaccine supply 'week to week,' Cuomo says: With New York State's limited vaccine supply, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he expects to see a new cycle in which distributors will run out and have to wait until the next week's supply arrives. Erie County has already canceled four more days of vaccination appointments due to the low supply, and even Buffalo police officers are struggling to receive access. Read more
WNY sees Covid-19 improvement, but second wave may last months: Despite some signs of modest improvements – and hints of a return to normal – new disease modeling suggests it will likely be three months or more before New York’s Covid-19 case counts return to the low levels seen over the summer, Caitlin Dewey reports. Read more
Buffalo Board of Education agrees to phase in return to the classroom Feb. 1: The district, the last in the region to keep schools closed, started preparing for a Feb. 1 phase-in that would begin with students in pre-K through second grades, high school seniors and 50 to 100 of the highest-need kids from each school. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19's impact on WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Paycheck Protection Program returns, amid changed economic picture: The second round of PPP loans has begun – again overseen by the Small Business Administration – and some changes might affect which businesses decide to apply, reports The News' Matt Glynn. Read more
Good news and bad news on school aid: State aid proposals for school districts are different from anything superintendents have seen before, which has left many in confusion. "Given a week or so we might be able to figure out what this stuff is," said Richard Timbs, executive director of the Statewide School Finance Consortium. Read more
Rod Watson: East Aurora church wins battle over BLM sign, but won't stop there: The Unitarian Universalist Church has won the bureaucratic skirmish to keep the Black Lives Matter message visible on its building. But it knows the real battle is converting the words into reality. Read more
K Art Gallery honors the artistic voices of contemporary Native artists: K Art is Buffalo’s first and only art gallery completely dedicated to presenting works by contemporary Native American artists, Melinda Miller writes, illuminating the soul of modern Native American culture through a wealth of artistic visions and techniques. Read more
The not-so-chilly state of our winter: While Buffalo has seen only 4.3 inches of snow accumulation in January, The News' Aaron Besecker rounds up snow totals from the hardest-hit spots from the last three days: Perrysburg in Cattaraugus County and the Town of Boston, in southern Erie County. Don Paul notes the area's higher than usual temperatures and evaluates the impact of a broken polar vortex.
They're making Bills Zubaz bread at Wheatberry in Amherst: One of Wheatberry Bake Shop owner Lindsay Wilczynski's fond memories from the ups and downs of the four Bills Super Bowl appearances she witnessed was Zubaz, the cheery blue, red and white tiger-striped fabric favored as Bills fan attire. Now, she's ably woven the Bills fashion into Italian bread. Read more
Vic Carucci: Josh Allen removes any regret for Bills passing on Patrick Mahomes: "If there was any lingering doubt about the Bills’ decision to pass on drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017, it should be long gone by now," Carucci wrote in his latest column. Read more
A look back: The Bills entered the American Football League championship game on New Year’s Day 1967 as two-time defending champions. They left the field embarrassed by the Chiefs, who went on to the first Super Bowl and lost to Green Bay. “That would be a ton of revenge for me,” says Billy Shaw, 82, the Bills’ Pro Football Hall of Fame guard. “I often tell people – and I’m serious – that the loss to the Chiefs is my worst memory from my career as a Bill." Erik Brady goes back in time. Read more
How the Sabres are preparing the taxi squad for action: Lance Lysowski digs into a typical workday for the Sabres' six-player taxi squad, with insight from Matt Ellis, the team's director of player development. Ellis, who leads skill sessions specific to the group that's essentially a Covid-19 backup plan, is actually quite familiar with some aspects of the role from his own playing history. Read more
• Kamala Harris' swearing in as vice president was an inspiring, powerful moment for women and people of color in Western New York, WGRZ reports. Sheila Brown, the first Black woman to own WUFO radio, and Jennifer Dublin, a college classmate of Harris, reflect on the monumental achievement.
• Why would a pizzeria close on the day of a Bills playoff game? That was the approach of Pesci's Pizza & Wings in Clarence, which will close for Sunday's game vs. Kansas City and, if the Bills advance, for the Super Bowl, WKBW reports.
• Spectrum News tells the sentimental story of Kristen Kimmick, a Bills fan headed to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game in memory of her father, a Chiefs fan, who died from a stroke just over a year ago.
