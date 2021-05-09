Good Morning, Buffalo: Biden's expansion of refugee program could boost Buffalo population – and reunite families

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
May 9, 2021
Hundreds of additional new arrivals to America will likely settle in Buffalo
President Biden's off-again-but-finally-on-again decision to bring thousands more refugees to America will likely come as a belated gift to Buffalo's population numbers – and a blessing to refugees like Kasim Seid.
With Biden aiming to bring 62,500 people to America from troubled lands overseas by Sept. 30 – up from 15,000 under the Trump administration – hundreds of additional new arrivals will likely settle in Buffalo. That's partly because the state propped up the nonprofits that bring those newcomers to Buffalo and other cities across New York, while many states simply let similar agencies die as then-President Trump slashed the federal refugee resettlement program.
For Seid, though, Biden's move is much more personal. Seid, a native of the troubled African nation of Eritrea, resettled in Buffalo in 2017 and has been longing for his wife and two children to be able to join him. He said Biden's move gives him hope that his family can finally reunite.
"When I heard the news that Biden was increasing the number of refugees, I felt so happy," said Seid, 35, an employment specialist at Journey's End Refugee Services in Buffalo.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Free beer offer results in more vaccinations than all Erie County first-dose clinics last week: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that at one of the county's recent first-dose Covid-19 vaccination clinics, only one person showed up. But before the doors opened for the vaccination clinic held at Resurgence Brewing on Saturday, which included a free beer offer, there was a line of people waiting. Read more
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Kenmore debt collector is target of civil lawsuits, federal probe: A lawsuit against Mark M. Miller and his workers alleges a boiler room operation where collectors were fired up on illegal drugs and under intense pressure to produce results. Miller, 48, denies any wrongdoing in his debt collection practices, claiming he has been unfairly targeted by lawyers, prosecutors and federal agents. Read more
At Schumer's urging, former American Axle eyed for electric vehicle jobs: Up to 350 union manufacturing jobs could be coming to Buffalo thanks in part to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer's efforts to bring an electric vehicle manufacturer to the former American Axle plant on East Delavan Avenue. Read more
Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher says he's open to releasing more files on clergy abuse: In a 90-minute Zoom discussion with Catholics from across the Diocese of Buffalo, Fisher said the diocese must work through “privacy considerations” before publicly releasing more specific information about priests who sexually abused minors. Read more
Amid rising city shootings, one man's death galvanizes Erie County Legislature chairwoman and her thoughts on leadership: Shootings in Buffalo have been skyrocketing over the past few years. And every death means something to someone. The death of cousin and childhood friend Marques Robinson hit Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin where she works. And she knows other people who have lost more than her. Read more
Appeals court rules Town Board controls punishment for suspended Tonawanda police officer: The town also owes back pay and benefits to Howard M. Scholl III, who has been accused of lying about who was driving his SUV at the time of a January 2019 car crash, the state Appellate Division's fourth department ruled. Town officials suspended Scholl without pay in February 2019. Read more
WEATHER
A cloudy Mother’s Day: Increasing clouds and a chance of rain are forecast for today, with a high in the low to mid-50s, according to WGRZ. Read more
COLUMNS
Sean Kirst: Parade or not, youth baseball's opening day lives up to its promise: The Hertel North Park Youth Baseball League is more than 60 years old, and opening day ceremonies – for decades – had the sense of the warm and yet familiar. But opening day Saturday, after a "house" season at Shoshone Park was lost to a pandemic, took on a new and jubilant kind of power. Read more
Discount Diva: Mother's Day money advice for moms: “There are lots of things I wish I had known before I became a mom: Let the baby stay in the hospital nursery at night so you can get the last good sleep of your life. Pump early and often. Write down every single cute, funny thing they say,” writes Samantha Christmann. “There are also lots of things I've learned, including ways to make child rearing a little less expensive.” Read more
BILLS
Tough cuts coming along offensive, defensive lines: Here is The Buffalo News’ first 53-man projection of the offseason, predicting what the opening-day roster may look like. Read more
SABRES
Coaching hire to kick-start a busy offseason for GM Kevyn Adams: Lance Lysowski takes a look at what lies ahead for the Sabres. Read more
Michael Houser magnificent, but Sabres drop season finale: A season beset by a Covid-19 outbreak, significant injuries and a coaching change finally ended Saturday. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• May is Mental Health Awareness Month. WGRZ shares how an event being planned for this summer at Nardin Academy is looking to not only support mental health resources but also break the record for the world's longest basketball game.
• This spring and summer, you can get some exercise while also freshening up on Buffalo’s history. Buffalo Bike Tours is beginning its third season, WKBW’s Taylor Epps reports. There’s even a tour that offers a chance to sample some wings.
