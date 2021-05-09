Good Morning, Buffalo: Biden's expansion of refugee program could boost Buffalo population – and reunite families

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Hundreds of additional new arrivals to America will likely settle in Buffalo

President Biden's off-again-but-finally-on-again decision to bring thousands more refugees to America will likely come as a belated gift to Buffalo's population numbers – and a blessing to refugees like Kasim Seid.

With Biden aiming to bring 62,500 people to America from troubled lands overseas by Sept. 30 – up from 15,000 under the Trump administration – hundreds of additional new arrivals will likely settle in Buffalo. That's partly because the state propped up the nonprofits that bring those newcomers to Buffalo and other cities across New York, while many states simply let similar agencies die as then-President Trump slashed the federal refugee resettlement program.

For Seid, though, Biden's move is much more personal. Seid, a native of the troubled African nation of Eritrea, resettled in Buffalo in 2017 and has been longing for his wife and two children to be able to join him. He said Biden's move gives him hope that his family can finally reunite.