Good Morning, Buffalo: Biden's American Rescue Plan rescues – and rewards – New York

Amherst man who ‘eagerly and tenaciously’ participated in Capitol attack now called ‘scared’: Prosecutors say Thomas Sibick "enthusiastically participated" in the violent mob attack at the Capitol and then bragged about it on social media. They point to Sibick's criminal history, their evidence and the danger they say he poses to the community as reasons why a federal judge today in Washington, D.C., should reverse a ruling from Friday, when Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. in Buffalo released Sibick to home confinement in custody of his parents at their Amherst home. Read more