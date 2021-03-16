Good Morning, Buffalo: Biden's American Rescue Plan rescues – and rewards – New York

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 16, 2021
Biden's American Rescue Plan rescues – and rewards – New York
Much has been made of the $12.6 billion in direct aid that New York will get under President Biden's American Rescue Plan – but that's just the start.
According to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, the bill means upward of $100 billion will be heading to the Empire State and its residents.
The News’ Jerry Zremski reports that even those who question the long-term impact of giving the state and local governments so much money acknowledge the size of New York’s bounty.
“There’s never been anything like this,” said E.J. McMahon, founder and senior fellow at the conservative-leaning Empire Center for Public Policy.
Schumer insists that the rescue plan is simply what’s required as the economic response to the yearlong pandemic.
“It comes just in time, because Americans and New York still need real help to get through this,” Schumer said.
Buffalo Magazine is excited to host our first virtual book club event with our friends at Project Best Life! Registration includes discounts for local sips to enjoy during the event, plus your chance to win giveaway prizes like a custom charcuterie board and handmade candles. RSVP today >>
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
In competition for Samsung plant, STAMP aims to make its mark: The Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, is a collection of fields in Genesee County just east of the Buffalo area. But recruiters have attracted a "green hydrogen" plant that will be built there, and are also trying to attract a $17 billion Samsung semiconductor facility there. Read more
Buffalo Public Schools ransomware investigation could last weeks: Buffalo Public Schools said it would take steps to have students log on and resume some learning Tuesday, with staff in the buildings and children at home. Wednesday, there will be a full day of remote instruction. Read more
Amherst man who ‘eagerly and tenaciously’ participated in Capitol attack now called ‘scared’: Prosecutors say Thomas Sibick "enthusiastically participated" in the violent mob attack at the Capitol and then bragged about it on social media. They point to Sibick's criminal history, their evidence and the danger they say he poses to the community as reasons why a federal judge today in Washington, D.C., should reverse a ruling from Friday, when Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. in Buffalo released Sibick to home confinement in custody of his parents at their Amherst home. Read more
Senate, Assembly propose sharply higher spending, tax hikes than Cuomo: Democrats who control the State Senate and Assembly on Monday presented their wish list for a new state budget, erasing a host of cuts proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while giving historic state aid increases for public schools and raising billions of dollars from wealthy New Yorkers and certain corporations. Read more
By 50-35 margin, New Yorkers say Cuomo shouldn’t resign yet: A new poll by Siena College Monday showed that half of New York voters want Gov. Andrew Cuomo to remain in office, at least for now. Still, the news wasn't all good for Cuomo. Most don't want him to run for a fourth term next year, and his approval numbers are in a rapid descent. Read more
Niawanda Park sets all-time record for Erie Canalway Trail use: Nearly 4 million visits were made to the Erie Canalway Trail between Buffalo and Albany in 2020, an all-time record. But nowhere was the attendance higher than in Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda. The usership for the trail there, measured by an electronic counter, topped 300,000. That's an all-time record for the most users at any one point on the trail in any year. Read more
WEATHER
A wintry feel: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Highs in the mid-40s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Kaylena Marie and her cinnamon rolls plan move to bigger home in Orchard Park: Thanks to public adoration for its cinnamon rolls, Kaylena Marie's Bakery has long outgrown its space in the Village of Orchard Park. Owner Kaylena Eisenhauer has announced a move to a bigger location, closer to the border of Orchard Park and West Seneca. Read more
POLITICS
Town GOP makes Amherst Central Park plans a campaign issue: Amherst Republicans have found their candidates for office – and they hope they've found a compelling campaign issue. GOP candidates for supervisor and Town Board are blasting the Amherst Central Park plans as a bad deal for taxpayers that wasn't negotiated with sufficient public input. Supervisor Brian Kulpa and his fellow Democrats, who hold every Town Board seat, say the tentative deal with Mensch Capital Partners protects residents' interests and will leave a lasting legacy of recreational space for the town. Read more
BILLS
Negotiations between Feliciano, Bills 'got serious quick' in leading to three-year deal: Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, 29, became the third key free agent to re-sign with the Bills – joining linebacker Matt Milano and right tackle Daryl Williams – before the start of free agency. Read more
Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich agrees to contract extension: It is expected that the new deal will provide the Bills with some relief under the salary cap in 2021. Matakevich is scheduled to count $3.7 million against the cap in the upcoming season, with a $3 million base salary. Read more
SABRES
Observations: 'Essentially everybody' on Sabres' roster struggling to score: The Buffalo Sabres' 34 goals in 5-on-5 situations are the fewest in the league, and they have been shut out four times while compiling a 2-13-2 record since returning from a two-week Covid-19 pause on Feb. 15. Read more
Mike Harrington: From top to bottom, it appears Sabres have no shame: "Shame on you, every guy in Blue and Gold who took part in the 6-0 no-show Monday against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo’s colorful explosion of murals and other public art installations is earning national acclaim. Men’s Journal has placed Buffalo on its list of America’s “top mural hot spots.” The article praises Buffalo’s public art collection, saying the works were created “by some of the greatest street artists in the world.”
• As we commemorate Women’s History Month, here’s a local tidbit that might surprise you. “Right now, out of the 106 public statues in Buffalo, there are just two that celebrate women,” reports Breanna Fuss of Spectrum News Buffalo. The head of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women hopes to change that.
• Singles in the Buffalo area own homes at a greater ratio than in most other major cities. A new study by LendingTree finds that 12.2% of homes in the city are owned by single men, the largest percentage among the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Buffalo ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to single women who own homes. Nearly 16% of homes in the area are owned by single females.
• What happens when you mix shredded paper, water and seeds to form a tiny ball? You’ve made a seed bomb. WIVB’s Angelica Morrison reports that these are among the popular creations made at Janna Willoughby’s Papercraft Miracles on Niagara Street in Buffalo. “Paper-making is kind of a lost art,” the shop owner says.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.