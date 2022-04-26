Good Morning, Buffalo: Beverly Bell shunned the spotlight. Her tragic death at brink of Niagara Falls was watched around the world

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 26, 2022

Beverly Bell shunned the spotlight. Her tragic death at brink of Niagara Falls was watched around the world

Nearly five months ago, images of the harrowing attempt to rescue a woman who drove her car into the Niagara River just yards from Niagara Falls spread around the world.

The woman drowned before a Coast Guard rescue swimmer could reach her.

And authorities declined to reveal her name while saying little about her.

Now, records released through a Freedom of Information Law request, along with interviews with friends and family, for the first time tell Beverly Bell's story and what, exactly, led her to steer her sedan into the raging waters above the Falls.

Even after all this time, those who loved Bell still struggle to answer this question.

"I think that there will always be some mystery around Beverly’s death," one of her cousins, Geoffrey Drew-Brook, told The Buffalo News.

– Stephen T. Watson

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hochul defends stadium deal while touting new budget: A new Siena College poll says only 18% of upstate residents approve of New York's $600 million contribution toward a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. But Gov. Kathy Hochul said in Buffalo Monday she stands by the deal, that it keeps the Bills in Orchard Park and says it will bring a slew of benefits to Western New York. Read more

Crime seen as the top issue in New York State – and a liability for Hochul: The Siena College poll found that crime was the top issue for 24% of respondents, and that 40% of voters surveyed said Hochul is doing a poor job of handling the issue. Read more

Newly licensed WNY marijuana growers anxious to be on forefront of state’s cannabis market: The state Office of Cannabis Management has granted the first licenses to 52 growers, including a few in Western New York. The licenses allow them to cultivate marijuana and sell it to processors or dispensaries that will then sell to the public for recreational use. Read more

In a 25-year career, Scott Patronik’s tech skills played key role on WNY’s biggest cases: Patronik was the Erie County Sheriff's Office's point man for managing major incidents and the agency's go-to guy for anything related to tech and computers. On Friday, he put a punctuation mark on his story when he capped a storied career with the Sheriff's Office as he retired from the agency. Read more

Police investigate rash of gun violence Sunday in Buffalo: Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a trio of shootings across Buffalo as gun violence marred 2022’s warmest day. Buffalo police have recovered weapons and vehicles tied to two of the shootings and have arrested three people for criminal possession of a weapon. But they have not directly charged anyone in the shootings. Read more

Court rules accused Ken-Ton teacher’s testimony can be evidence in Child Victims Act cases: Arthur Werner, 88, has been accused in CVA lawsuits against the district of molesting 39 boys, more children than any other person in the Buffalo region. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Abrupt end to warmth as spring slowly creeps forth: Only a few spotty light showers will be around this afternoon, when it will be breezy and much cooler under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will struggle to touch 50, down about 27 degrees from Monday. A 15-20 mph southwest breeze will put an extra chill in the air. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Bidwell, surrendering to farm-to-table grace: Courtney and Matt Gunther serve up to 12 people a nine-course meal each night in their Allen Street restaurant. Read more

Gusto guide: Significant Asian noodle soups of the 716: News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau considers all the ways that Buffalo soupsters are using their noodle. Read more

NEW BUFFALO

M&T about halfway to hiring goal of 1,000 technologists: René Jones, the bank's chairman and CEO, said employees are also making greater use of the "tech hub" inside Seneca One tower, in a shift away from fully remote work. Read more

BILLS

With a deeper roster, how will Bills approach the NFL draft's third day?: With the Bills scheduled to make eight picks, including five Saturday, and with this draft considered deep, GM Brandon Beane could have an opportunity to package some late-round picks to trade up to select a player with potentially a greater chance to make an impact as a rookie. Read more

SABRES

Tage Thompson's breakthrough season for Sabres on the verge of franchise history: The 24-year-old has 37 goals – more than double the total he had over his first 145 career games. He's aiming to become the team's first 40-goal scorer since Jeff Skinner scored 40 three years ago. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Students at West Seneca West Elementary call it “the Kindness Club.” Fourth-grader Elinor Hanna wanted to find a way to help people who are suffering in Ukraine. With the help of fellow classmates and teachers, Hanna launched a coin drive that raised nearly $4,000 for Ukrainian disaster relief. Elinor told WKBW’s Ryan Arbogast she was pleased with the response. “I thought we were gonna only make like five dollars,” the 10-year-old said.

• Today marks the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, a man known as the father of American landscape architecture. He gained global fame by designing many urban parks – including Buffalo’s renowned parks and parkways. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project examines Olmsted’s impact on Niagara Falls.

• Eagles “haven’t always fared well at the hand of man,” reports WGRZ's Terry Belke in this 2 the Outdoors feature. He looks at how the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center in East Aurora is working with other groups to conserve eagles worldwide.

• “Mindful meditation” can be beneficial to people of all ages, says Shawnell Tillery, founder of Afrochick Yoga. She talks with Daniel Lendzian of Project Best Life about strategies for inspiring young people to try yoga and meditation.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.