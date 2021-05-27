Good Morning, Buffalo: Before and after, the restored animals of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel

103 years later, WWI medals are returned to Lockport soldier's descendants: In 1918, William G. Leyden of Lockport was decorated for bravery in combat during the closing days of World War I. His medals once were on display in the Lockport American Legion post, but after Leyden's death in 1961, they were shoved to the back of a cabinet and forgotten – until they were found when the post closed in 2018. Wednesday, the medals, including a Silver Star and a Purple Heart, were presented to his descendants at a Lockport ceremony. Read more