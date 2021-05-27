Good Morning, Buffalo: Before and after, the restored animals of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
May 27, 2021
Before and after: Restored animals of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel
Now fully restored, the carousel at Canalside will open as a hallmark attraction on Memorial Day weekend.
Beginning in 2017 and at various points throughout restoration, Buffalo News Chief Photographer Derek Gee photographed several of the animals. The animals were installed recently on the new carousel at Canalside in preparation for the grand opening. Gee was able to photograph the finished animals once they were put into place and the result are these comparisons.
A team of skilled craftsmen, wood carvers, painters and project managers spent years meticulously restoring the original animals of the carousel made in North Tonawanda for Domenick DeAngelis of Massachusetts by the Spillman Engineering Corp. in 1924. The carousel entertained children for 32 years at two locations south of Boston, Mass., until 1956. It was owned by his family until the Buffalo Heritage Carousel purchased it in 2016.
In the gallery, drag the slider to the left and right to compare the animals before and after restoration.
State to raffle off 50 free college educations to teens who get vaccinated: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a new way to lure 12- to 17-year-old New Yorkers, and perhaps their parents, to a Covid-19 vaccination site. Cuomo said each Wednesday through July 7, the state will raffle 10 full-ride scholarships to a public college in the state. Read more
Superintendents want state guidelines for fall out by next week: Most schools are planning to have all their students back in person full time this fall, but will they have to wear masks? How far apart will they have to be? Local superintendents are calling on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to come out with fall guidelines by the end of next week. Read more
Rod Watson: Black-on-Black bias should not surprise. After all, we're one America: Black-on-Black distrust and disdain is the unnatural byproduct of a society built on racist tropes that very few, regardless of race, manage to navigate unscathed. News columnist Rod Watson connects a recent high-profile example in Niagara County to a larger issue at hand. Read more
BUDC advances Centennial Park to preconstruction phase: The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. approved two contracts totaling $5.5 million with Michael Van Valkenburgh & Associates to begin work on the construction documents for the former LaSalle Park. That process is expected to take about a year, before construction itself can start. Read more
103 years later, WWI medals are returned to Lockport soldier's descendants: In 1918, William G. Leyden of Lockport was decorated for bravery in combat during the closing days of World War I. His medals once were on display in the Lockport American Legion post, but after Leyden's death in 1961, they were shoved to the back of a cabinet and forgotten – until they were found when the post closed in 2018. Wednesday, the medals, including a Silver Star and a Purple Heart, were presented to his descendants at a Lockport ceremony. Read more
Buffalo's chief of detectives retires after decadeslong career: Dennis J. Richards, who has been the chief of detectives for the Buffalo Police Department for the last 15 years, started off as a report technician, known as an RT. As chief, he oversaw investigations of some of the most heinous crimes in Buffalo history. Maki Becker sheds light on his tenure. Read more
Mychajliw's top staffers leaving Comptroller's Office: Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is losing his deputy comptroller and chief of staff. They've turned in their resignations, as has a third political appointee, The News' Sandra Tan reports. Read more
Buffalo loses devoted youth, anti-violence advocate: Neal Dobbins, an anti-violence and youth advocate in Buffalo, died earlier this week after a brief illness. He was remembered as a passionate, devoted community leader. Read more
Don Paul: For Memorial Day weekend, the worst weather exits early: For Thursday, morning lows will be in the upper 40s to 50. The northerly flow will hold Thursday’s daytime highs to the low 60s, with upper 50s on the hills. Friday, however, looks like one of the nastiest weather days in some time. Read more
Tremaine Edmunds says Bills are 'on a mission' entering 2021 season: Tremaine Edmunds was asked this week if he believes his best football is still if front of him. Not surprisingly, the Buffalo Bills’ middle linebacker answered in the affirmative. Read more
• The show "Friends" conjures fond memories for people well beyond Buffalo. But ahead of Thursday's cast reunion on HBO Max, The News' Alan Pergament looks back at several old columns he wrote on the longtime NBC show, including his fondness for Chandler.
• A wounded bald eagle is undergoing surgery after being found near the Buffalo Police headquarters, WIVB's Angelica Morrison reports. Barbara Haney, the director of wildlife for the SPCA Serving Erie County, passed along a few theories on how the eagle may have suffered its injuries.
• Without a Pride Week festival or parade again this year due to Covid-19 precautions, celebrants can still show their support through free lawn signs. WIVB explains to readers where to pick up the signs.
• The University at Buffalo's School of Architecture and Planning has received international acclaim, through an exhibition in Venice, Italy, for its role in the civic planning process behind the transformation of LaSalle Park into the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, the UB website reports.
