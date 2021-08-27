Good Morning, Buffalo: Bad Covid news keeps coming. But look deeper and it might not be as bad as you think

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Bad Covid news keeps coming. But look deeper and it might not be as bad as you think

At a time when the news and social media are full of reports of breakthrough Covid-19 infections, Dr. Kevin Shiley turns to an analogy to make his point about the value of the vaccine.

Catholic Health's infectious disease director compares getting the shot to wearing a seat belt while driving: Of course, drivers still can get hurt or killed in an accident while belted. But strapping in greatly increases their chances of surviving without catastrophic injury.

Vaccines remain highly effective against preventing Covid-19 infection or serious illness.

Even if the effectiveness has fallen from 90% to 80%, Shiley said, "That's still pretty good."

Shiley and doctors from other hospitals in the area say – as the highly contagious Delta variant is raging – the vast majority of their Covid-19 patients are unvaccinated.

The Covid-19 vaccine, they say, is doing what it is meant to do: Keeping people out of the hospital – or the morgue.