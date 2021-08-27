Good Morning, Buffalo: Bad Covid news keeps coming. But look deeper and it might not be as bad as you think

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 27, 2021
Bad Covid news keeps coming. But look deeper and it might not be as bad as you think
At a time when the news and social media are full of reports of breakthrough Covid-19 infections, Dr. Kevin Shiley turns to an analogy to make his point about the value of the vaccine.
Catholic Health's infectious disease director compares getting the shot to wearing a seat belt while driving: Of course, drivers still can get hurt or killed in an accident while belted. But strapping in greatly increases their chances of surviving without catastrophic injury.
Vaccines remain highly effective against preventing Covid-19 infection or serious illness.
Even if the effectiveness has fallen from 90% to 80%, Shiley said, "That's still pretty good."
Shiley and doctors from other hospitals in the area say – as the highly contagious Delta variant is raging – the vast majority of their Covid-19 patients are unvaccinated.
The Covid-19 vaccine, they say, is doing what it is meant to do: Keeping people out of the hospital – or the morgue.
– Stephen T. Watson
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Cash supports mask mandate, but won’t require vaccines for Buffalo Public Schools staff: Superintendent Kriner Cash said Thursday he supports mandating vaccines for all staff members, but he will not make that a requirement this year. He said he is hoping Gov. Kathy Hochul will acquire the power to enact that requirement. Read more
UB will require fans to wear masks at home football games: The school released its updated mask policy Thursday, a week before the UB football team opens its season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at UB Stadium against Wagner. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Man charged in daytime abduction from downtown parking lot: A Buffalo man accused of abducting a law firm intern at gunpoint from a Pearl Street parking lot on a weekday morning earlier this month, blindfolding her, driving her around and trying to get her to withdraw money from bank machines before letting her go has been charged with kidnapping and robbery, authorities said. The incident began when the woman was putting money into a parking pay station and he hit her vehicle with his, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. Read more
Mother sues Erie County over son’s 2019 death in Holding Center: The lawsuit alleges that 29-year-old Joseph Bialaszewski suffered “serious” injuries due to the “negligence” of jail guards and “their delay in providing medical assistance.” The Buffalo man had been arrested for a parole violation in July 2019. Ten days later, he was dead. Read more
Council wants tracking system for Buffalo’s stimulus spending: Buffalo's blueprint for spending American Rescue Plan federal stimulus money is on its way to Washington by the end of the month. The city is recommending 26 ways to use about $330 million of the federal stimulus money, but the Common Council wants a tracking system for the programs and projects. Read more
The life of a young TV reporter includes living on peanut butter and jelly and crying from exhaustion: Alan Pergament spoke to former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor-reporter Katie Alexander (now Olmsted) who gave an unvarnished account of what life is like for a young female TV reporter with children and why many exit the business. “Once you get out, you get how much better life is,” Olmsted said. Read more
Discount Diva: What I missed about shopping in person: Samantha Christmann has found there are things she likes about shopping in person that she never realized before the pandemic. Read more
New $14 million fitness center opens at Niagara Falls air base: The 26,000-square-foot facility will make it more of a pleasure for military personnel to work out, brass and the troops agree. Read more
Conversion of former Villa Maria school into Angela’s House begins: The $15 million project in Cheektowaga will turn part of the former high school into 67 affordable senior apartments. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Patio restaurants with a view of the water: "I’ve developed a pool of my favorite patio restaurants with water views to soak up the last bits of summer and welcome the fall," writes News contributor Sydney Bucholtz. Read more
POLITICS
Buffalo Dems officially endorse Walton for mayor
No Buffalo Democrat questions India Walton's status as the party's candidate for mayor in the November general election after beating incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in the June primary.
But after Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner expressed concerns about Buffalo News reports earlier this month about complaints about a home in which Walton once resided, city Democrats on Thursday night honored Walton's request for an "official" endorsement.
The city committee earlier this year had backed Brown for a fifth term. Now Zellner says no doubt should cloud the party position.
– Robert J. McCarthy
BILLS
Inside the Bills: With one of NFL's lowest vaccination rates, Bills walking a tightrope: The Buffalo Bills’ efforts to educate their players on the benefits of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine have been “nonstop,” coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. To this point, however, those efforts have failed to reach a significant part of their roster, at least compared to the rest of the NFL. Read more
SABRES
Inside the NHL: With stalemate continuing, Sabres might have to consider pivoting on Eichel: "So now it's time to make a big move with Eichel. The only real pivot might be to approve his surgery and tell him to come back ready to play like Jack Eichel to pump his value again," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• National retail experts estimate that the average family will spend nearly $850 on back-to-school shopping this year. WKBW’s Taylor Epps has compiled a seven-step guide that might help stretch your dollars.
• After pandemic-related border restrictions separated them for a year, a Canadian physician who lives and works in Buffalo and her best friend who resides in St. Catharines, Ont., were recently reunited. The heartfelt encounter is chronicled by CBC News.
• Looking for some fresh ideas for your home? The 2021 Decorators' Show House, the Grace Millard Knox House at 800 Delaware Ave., will inspire you to add some easy updates, from plants to pillows.
• As we ponder home makeovers, WBLK’s Yasmin Young reminds us that some of Buffalo’s older buildings have been transformed into loft apartments in recent years. She showcases eight historic structures – some designed by prominent architects – that have been turned into distinctive living spaces.
• Let’s call her “Stormy.” A raccoon who managed to get her head stuck in the grate of an Amherst storm drain this week was rescued by emergency responders. But it was no easy task. WIVB reports the entire grate – with the critter’s head lodged between the metal bars – was transported to the Erie County SPCA Wildlife Department. Stormy was freed and later released into the wild.
Have a fantastic weekend!
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.