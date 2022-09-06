Good Morning, Buffalo: Back to school is back to 2019, just with fewer buses and more security

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 6, 2022

Back to school is back to 2019, just with fewer buses and more security

What a difference a year makes.

At this time last year, school leaders were scrambling with late guidance from New York State on how to handle Covid-19 mandates.

Face masks were mandated, unvaccinated children and adults had to quarantine, parents filled out daily questionnaires and schools offered testing.

But last year’s confusion gave way to the relaxing of requirements, and as students and teachers start their third school year in the pandemic, things are heading toward normal.

“For the most part, think back to 2019. That’s the protocol that we’re following. I need parents’ help. We all need parents' help. If your child is sick with any symptoms of any illness, they should not be coming to school,” Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Superintendent Sabatino Cimato told parents in a video message.

– Barbara O’Brien and Ben Tsujimoto

Other places put rental homes with lead paint hazards in a searchable database. Why Erie County resists doing so: Lead disclosure law requires the property owner to disclose the presence of lead – not the local health department, said the Erie County Health Department's public information officer. Read more

With little explanation, diocese has reinstated 17 priests accused of sexual abuse: The Buffalo Diocese publicized the priests’ returns to ministry by stating that a review board had examined the claims and found them to be “not substantiated.” Diocese officials maintain that the review process is rigorous, independent and designed to protect children from potential abuse, but accusers and their attorneys are not convinced. Read more

Allegany County district bars cellphones for full school day: The Bolivar-Richburg Central School District has taken the rare step of banning cellphones, smartwatches and other electronic devices for the full school day. Officials in the rural district say the change, effective today, is meant to help students focus on class work without distractions, cyberbullying, cheating and other problems that stem from cellphone use at school. It is impossible to say how many other districts have taken this step, although Maryvale schools in Cheektowaga did this beginning in 2019. Read more

Asphalt plant proposal resurfaces in Hamburg – and so do concerns about health impacts: The asphalt plant proposed for Camp Road in 2019 has resurfaced, and the company has submitted a draft environmental impact statement. The Hamburg Town Planning Board will take a look at it Wednesday. Read more

Why Buffalo was the place to unionize Starbucks: The local organizing effort has turned into a nationwide push that has led to more than 200 Starbucks locations voting to join Starbucks Workers United. Read more

Revamped Town of Tonawanda Aquatic & Fitness Center to debut today: A three-year journey to reimagine a Town of Tonawanda community recreation center will end this week when the facility reopens to the public with improved pool and gym areas. Read more

Restaurant expansion, historic preservation at odds in Williamsville: The owner of Share Kitchen and Bar Room insists the "survival" of his restaurant is at stake as a village preservation panel reviews his plan to expand. Joel Schreck wants to expand his dining room and create a new patio on the rooftop of a one-story addition. But the Share building at 5590 Main St. is a local historic landmark and the village's Historic Preservation Commission so far hasn't endorsed his proposal. Read more

Don Paul: Weather slowly improves as week goes on: On Thursday, weak high pressure will bring more abundant sunshine and get the high back to a summery 80, Don Paul says. Read more

PolitiFact New York: Show ID to buy whipped cream, but not to vote? In NY, that’s misleading: An inaccurate claim that a new law in New York requires shoppers to show identification to purchase whipped cream has spread on social media. Further communication from the bill’s sponsor has cleared the confusion. Read more

Amid crazy expectations, Ken Dorsey steps into play-calling hot seat: If the Buffalo Bills’ offense starts slowly, who do you think is going to take the most heat? The “new” guy calling the plays, Mark Gaughan says. Read more

Bills Notebook: New punter Sam Martin quickly getting up to speed: “Getting here in Week 1 is something I've never experienced or been a part of. I’m just kind of learning as we go. It’s a short week for us to get together, but it's been good so far,” Martin said. Read more

• When the Music is Art Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary Saturday, more than 200 bands and live mural artists will perform on 21 stages inside and across the grounds of Buffalo RiverWorks, which has been home to the festival since 2017. The inaugural festival was held at the corner of Franklin and Allen streets in 2002. It has been a long, strange trip for this popular event.

• As kids head back to school, many parents are finding it difficult to stay on budget while packing nutritious lunches. WKBW’s Jaurdyn Johnson talks with the creator of Eat Well Buffalo, a healthy food blog, about strategies for preparing “power-packed” lunches.

• One of the most tragic moments in Buffalo history occurred on this day in 1901. President William McKinley was shot during a visit to the Pan-American Exposition. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project looks back on the grim event that occurred on Fordham Drive near Lincoln Parkway in North Buffalo.

• Two local film students have produced a low-budget movie that has earned a weeklong run at the North Park Theatre, reports WBFO’s Jay Moran. He says if “Chicken Strips: The Trials and Tribulations of Becoming a Garage Band” is as good as the story behind how it was produced, many viewers will likely enjoy it. The movie is playing at the Hertel Avenue theater through Thursday.

