Good Morning, Buffalo: Automakers cope with chip shortage amid strong demand for vehicles

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
July 14, 2021
Automakers cope with chip shortage amid strong demand for vehicles
Automakers are facing strong demand for new vehicles, but also struggling to supply the inventory dealers need. Computer chips are a key issue.
Automakers can't secure enough chips to support production of new vehicles. That's caused them to alter production schedules or delay shipment of vehicles.
General Motors says production at its two area plants – in Lockport and Tonawanda – hasn't been affected by the chip shortage. The Lockport plant is looking to hire 100 additional workers to support strong demand for vehicles.
– Matt Glynn
COVID-19 COVERAGE
As July 21 deadline looms, rationale for border shutdown dwindles away: The closure of the U.S.-Canadian border is set to expire, and data from both countries offers fewer and fewer reasons to extend it. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
National progressive groups line up behind India Walton in Buffalo mayoral election: Walton has picked up strong support from eight national progressive groups – including some who had harsh words for Mayor Byron Brown's write-in effort. Read more
Abuse allegation against Grosz prompts investigation under Vatican rules: Retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz joins a growing list of American Catholic bishops being investigated for child sex abuse claims or for mishandling abuse allegations. Read more
Woman paralyzed in police SUV crash speaks at deposition: Chelsea Ellis, who was paralyzed after a police SUV crashed while responding to a false 911 call, was able to answer questions after removing part of her ventilator in a June 24 deposition. "She is doing remarkably well," said her lawyer John Fromen. "She is quadriplegic and on a ventilator, but she has the ability for brief periods ... to remove the cuff from her trachea to allow air to pass over the trachea so she can actually verbally speak." Read more
State funds will allow Buffalo violence interrupters to expand to more neighborhoods: As gun violence surges in Buffalo and across the nation, two groups will receive $219,000 that will allow them to boost outreach and bring their efforts into more city neighborhoods. Read more
Corporate Challenge sets fall date for return: The 3.5-mile race will return to Delaware Park on Sept. 23. An in-person race wasn't held last year, and this year's edition will take place later than it usually does, in June. Read more
Niagara Street film studio plans faster – but smaller – expansion
"And ... cut!"
After initially planning to eventually construct a second 20,000-square-foot film studio as part of its Niagara Street production facility, Great Point Media now intends instead to proceed with the expansion immediately, but only with two smaller 5,000-square-foot soundstages instead of one bigger one.
Officials say that's in response to both the growing demand for studio space by the movie and television production industry, but also to different needs in the wake of changing technology and the Covid-19 pandemic.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
WEATHER
Watch for isolated lake breeze thundershowers: A few thundershowers are possible again on Wednesday, mainly in the morning. The afternoon should get a little bit calmer but it will still feel humid with a few lake breeze rain showers. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
What’s brewing? Resurgence Brewing Company's Big League Summer IPA: Resurgence Brewing is toasting Buffalo in the form of Big League Summer IPA, the first beer of the “Stories of Resurgence,” a new collaborative series with The Buffalo News. Read more
COLUMNS
Sean Kirst: The legacy of a physician who saw compassion as medicine: Dr. Vijay Aswani, beloved for his selfless nature, had intended to leave this week for a South Sudan clinic founded by a Buffalo patient, one of the "lost boys" who endured so much. Instead, the legion of friends who admired Aswani remain stunned by the sudden death of a physician who left a major impact on the community, in less than five years here. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
WNY resident uses TikTok to explore women’s health issues: An East Amherst physician assistant is posting short videos on TikTok to try to erase the stigma linked to uncomfortable women’s health topics. WGRZ’s Most Buffalo reports that Taylore Passero is reaching hundreds of thousands of people via the social media platform. Read more
BILLS
Davis Webb's value to Bills goes beyond his roster status: Webb could probably carve out a decently long career serving as the Bills’ practice squad quarterback. The 26-year-old from Prosper, Texas, however, has his sights set higher. Read more
Bills training camp position preview: Bottom of quarterback depth chart will have competition: The biggest question facing the quarterback room this offseason comes off the field. Will the team be able to work out a long-term contract extension with starter Josh Allen before the start of the 2021 season? Read more
SABRES
Projecting who the Sabres will protect, lose in Seattle expansion draft: While the Kraken won’t officially announce their roster until 8 p.m. July 21, protection lists are due to the National Hockey League on Saturday. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• That rumbling you'll hear coming from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park starting Friday won't be from guys in football helmets. It's "Jurassic Quest," a drive-thru family adventure that features more than 70 animatronic dinosaurs ranging from adorable baby dinos to the mighty T-rex and some you may not know.
• As we ponder our prehistoric past, stargazing is on the summer activities menu at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Blasdell. Buffalo Rising notes that astronomy nights begin Friday at the 54-acre site.
• Few rubber balls have achieved the level of global fame that William FitzGerald’s “Plunge-o-Sphere” attained 60 years ago this week in Niagara Falls. On July 15, 1961, the Queens man, who also went by the name Nathan Boya, plunged over Horseshoe Falls in his 6-foot, steel framed contraption. Niagara Falls Up Close reports the daredevil survived, suffering only a few bruises.
• Buffalo may not have as many dog parks as some other cities, nor does it boast balmy year-round weather. Still, a new study gives Buffalo the highest score for the quality of its pooch-friendly green spaces. The lawn care website LawnStarter compared park design, size, cleanliness and views in 97 cities. Buffalo topped the list of cities for quality facilities. “In these cities, climate and quantity aren’t important – it’s all about the pawsome experience,” the study notes.
