Good Morning, Buffalo: Automakers cope with chip shortage amid strong demand for vehicles

Woman paralyzed in police SUV crash speaks at deposition: Chelsea Ellis, who was paralyzed after a police SUV crashed while responding to a false 911 call, was able to answer questions after removing part of her ventilator in a June 24 deposition. "She is doing remarkably well," said her lawyer John Fromen. "She is quadriplegic and on a ventilator, but she has the ability for brief periods ... to remove the cuff from her trachea to allow air to pass over the trachea so she can actually verbally speak."