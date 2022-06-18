Good Morning, Buffalo: Auction of Nazi items, AR-15 style rifles sparks criticism

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

June 18, 2022

Auction of Nazi items, AR-15 style rifles sparks criticism

A Northtowns auction featuring World War II-era Nazi paraphernalia; the same model of assault rifle used in the Tops Markets attack; and an antique whose name includes a derogatory term for Blacks is coming under withering scrutiny.

The items are set to go on sale today, the final day of a three-day auction at Schultz Auctioneers, though online bidding already has begun.

Critics say some of the items are offensively outdated or feed the troublingly lucrative market for Nazi memorabilia.

And, they say, the sale of the assault rifle is dangerous and disrespectful, coming so soon after the Tops massacre. Those critics wonder why Schultz would want to profit from these items.

Schultz didn't respond to requests for comment, but veteran auctioneers say the listings aren't out of the ordinary within the industry.

– Stephen T. Watson

Southern Junction's smoked and fried cauliflower packs a punch of flavor and crunch: From market food to a Southern Junction staple, the classic Indian gobi manchurian (deep-fried cauliflower and spicy sauce) gets a Ryan Fernandez twist: It's coated in his house barbecue rub then smoked. Get the full recipe >>

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Erie County drops to 'low' level of Covid-19 spread: On Thursday, Erie County hospitals had 85 Covid-19 patients, with 27 of those admitted due to Covid. Ten patients were in ICU, five were on airway assist and one person died. According to county data, 89 people tested positive for Covid Thursday and 707 new cases were reported over the past seven days. Read more

Police shoot homicide suspect on Broadway after being fired upon, officials say: Buffalo police officers Friday evening shot a man whom investigators suspect of fatally shooting another man on Broadway and then firing at the officers' police car, Buffalo police said in an emailed statement released just before 10 p.m. Read more

After fatal dirt bike crash, Buffalo police urge caution: Carlos Y. Hernandez, 21, died after his dirt bike crashed into an SUV on Bailey Avenue and Manhart Street on Tuesday, prompting police to remind the public these vehicles are illegal to drive on city streets. Read more

Rudy Giuliani on stump again, this time for his son, despite role spreading false election fraud claims: Despite being in national headlines again this week over his role on 2020 election night and in the run-up to the Capitol riot, Rudy Giuliani joined his son Andrew for a stump stop in Buffalo on Friday outside City Hall. Andrew Giuliani is running against Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin in a Republican gubernatorial primary on June 28. Read more

Coalition criticizes Regents plan to ease graduation standards: 'We continue to dumb down education': Students who passed their courses – and earned at least a 50% on their Regents exams – can earn a "local diploma" through a special determination process that was approved Tuesday by the New York State Board of Regents. The provision affects high school seniors scheduled to graduate this month. Read more

Buffalo to get $11 million VA Medical Research Facility: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Friday that the research facility was included in a bill passed by the Senate this week that provides health coverage to veterans who were exposed to smoke from burn pits and other environmental hazards. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Cooler weekend; heat returns next week: “By (this) afternoon, bright sunshine will have overtaken our region, with its very high UV index, unrelated to the cool temperatures,” Paul writes. “And cool it will be, especially considering where we have been. With a brisk northwest breeze, high temps will only make it to the low to mid-60s, 10-12 degrees below average.” Read more

JUNETEENTH

Sean Kirst: A founder of Buffalo's Juneteenth has message of resilience for wounded community: At 91, Judson Price – last living co-founder of Buffalo's Juneteenth celebration, longtime community advocate and educator, and courageous survivor of an act of horrific violence – has a message of resilience, healing for a wounded community he loves, a community at the center of his life. Those ideals inspired the writing of granddaughter Alliah Agostini – back in Buffalo with a new children's book about Juneteenth. Read more

Gramaglia pledges that police will keep Juneteenth attendees safe: Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced this weekend's Juneteenth festival will have an increased police and security presence following the Tops massacre. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

New Western New York tech boot camp: 'A shining example of the power of diversity': Five local employers came together to host a tech skills training boot camp for 19 Western New Yorkers interested in new careers as data analysts. Many have already started roles at some of Buffalo's biggest companies. Read more

Nursing homes become a hotbed of labor activism: 'Workers are finally saying enough is enough': Four McGuire Group nursing homes saw union members hold informational pickets Thursday. The McGuire Group facilities are among 12 for-profit nursing homes in the area where labor contracts – covering more than 1,200 employees – have expired. Read more

Gas tax suspension offered only fleeting relief as prices near $5 a gallon: Average gas prices in the Buffalo Niagara region are about 14 cents higher than they were on June 2, just after New York first instituted a gas tax holiday and counties like Erie and Niagara began capping sales tax charged per gallon. Read more

TELEVISION

Hall of Fame reporter Al Vaughters to retire from WIVB: Vaughters announced on the station Thursday night that he will be retiring in two weeks after 28 years at the station, 25 as the "Call 4 Action" reporter. He was a member of the 2021 Class of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Read more

Alan Pergament: How the competitive field of local sportscasting became an episode of 'Friends': “From posts on social networks, it is clear many people who cover local sports for different outlets play golf together, are in fantasy leagues together, have podcasts together, even marry each other and attend each other’s weddings,” Pergament writes. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Should Devin Singletary be getting more love from the fan base?: Jay Skurski answers this reader's question and many more in this week's Mailbag. Read more

Bills' DaQuan Jones says run-stopping comes down to mind over matter: "I think really having the mindset of stopping the run and knowing what’s coming and how to do your job, you do that you’ll be all right,” Jones said. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Country music fans packed Sahlen Field on Friday night for the WYRK Taste of Country. View Harry Scull Jr.'s photo gallery from the event.

• A sellout crowd will be on hand at KeyBank Center tonight when the Buffalo Bandits battle Colorado in a winner-takes-all series finale for the NLL championship. In the midst of preparation for Game 3, Bandits coach John Tavares answered some questions from The Buffalo News.

• Friday marked the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, which was plotted by a Hamburg native. E. Howard Hunt happens to be having a moment just now, not only for the anniversary, Erik Brady writes.

