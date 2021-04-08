Good Morning, Buffalo: Attention turns to Central Terminal's grounds as a way to build momentum

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
April 8, 2021
Attention turns to Central Terminal's grounds as a way to build momentum
The restoration of the Central Terminal is a mega-project waiting to happen.
Until then, the Central Terminal Restoration Corp., the not-for-profit owner, is looking to make the grounds more accessible to Broadway-Fillmore residents and turn it into an events destination.
Activating the grounds is something residents have pushed for, with the idea that it could also make the site more appealing to developers.
The third and final public meeting was held Wednesday, with a master plan expected to be released in May.
"There are 40 years of pent-up passion for the terminal," said Monica Pellegrino Faix, the organization's executive director.
The last Amtrak train left the Central Terminal in 1979.
With the master plan as a guide, Pellegrino Faix said the organization plans to sit down in the near future with developer Douglas Jemal, who has very publicly expressed interest in redeveloping the complex.
– Mark Sommer
Ontario imposes four-week stay-at-home order amid Covid-19 spike: The province of Ontario issued its third stay-at-home order of the pandemic on Wednesday as rapidly spreading Covid-19 variants overwhelmed hospitals with new patients, forcing Premier Doug Ford to close all nonessential businesses. Read more
Despite Easter mini-surge, Buffalo airport still missing Canadian travelers: Compared to the usual, pre-pandemic chaos of air travel during Easter Week, the 4,000 or so people who passed trough Buffalo Niagara International Airport on April 1 was fairly tame. But officials say regular passenger levels will not resume until Covid-19 concerns ease and Canadian customers – who usually represent more than 30% of totals at the airport – can cross the currently closed border. Read more
[More: Stay updated on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Youth pastor, Christian camp director accused of inappropriately touching teen girls: Twenty-one women have alleged that a longtime Christian youth minister and camp director behaved inappropriately with them years ago when they were teenagers. The accusations against Wayne Aarum were revealed during an investigation by The Chapel, one of the area's largest churches. Read more
Developer wants to expand complex on Transit to house Kaylena Marie's Bakery, School of Rock: Bevilacqua Development is proposing to construct a pair of mixed-use, multitenant commercial buildings that would fill out a retail plaza at Casey and Transit roads in Amherst. Aldi, which owns the whole property, has agreed to sell a significant portion to Bevilacqua, including the property of CVS Pharmacy. Read more
Rod Watson: Bills stadium deal makes Highmark brand memorable. But in what way?: After buying the naming rights to the Buffalo Bills' home stadium, Highmark and its affiliated health plans should make a bigger contribution to reducing disparities here if they want to really benefit from establishing the new brand in Western New York. Read more
Billions, borrowing, betting and ... bears? Highlights of the New York State budget: The new 2021-2022 state budget includes something that, in one way or another, will affect the lives of all New Yorkers in big and small ways. The News' Tom Precious examined some of the highlights. Read more
Infusion of state, federal aid gives schools unprecedented funding boost: The state budget allocates $29.5 billion to schools, an increase of $3 billion, or 11.3%. The increase is fueled by a 7% jump in foundation aid, the type of funds school districts use to operate schools. Read more
Akron woman charged with manslaughter in fatal Clarence crash: A 37-year-old Akron woman involved in a multivehicle crash nearly three months ago in Clarence that left a 65-year-old grandmother dead was arraigned Tuesday night on manslaughter charges. Prosecutors allege Jessica A. Novak was speeding and impaired by a drug when she caused a chain-reaction crash on Main Street. Read more
Sheriff's lawyers say internal affairs report on Deputy Achtyl can't be found
Sheriff Timothy B. Howard's team began an internal "use of force review" in 2018 to examine then-Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl's arrest and pummeling of a Buffalo Bills fan on a Sunday outside then-New Era Field.
Achtyl was later found guilty of three misdemeanors in the mistreatment of Nicholas Belsito. A lawyer for Belsito now wants the file on that internal review for a lawsuit.
But he's learning that inside Sheriff's Office headquarters, the file has gone missing.
– Matthew Spina
WEATHER
Don Paul: WNY facing warmest day of the year, so far: Buffalo’s record high for Thursday is 75. It is about to become a former record high, since we’re destined to make it to at least the upper 70s, making Thursday the warmest day so far this season. Read more
GUSTO
West Side Bazaar making plans for new home on Niagara Street: With some luck, the nonprofit organization hopes to break ground this summer on the new West Side Bazaar building and open in late fall 2022. The News' Mark Sommer shares renderings and details about the delayed project. Read more
New 'TIC' film series helps Aurora Theatre reopen: The series, which stands for throwback, independent and classic films, offers the East Aurora theater the antidote to the major challenge that has faced all movie theaters during the pandemic: What can they show on their big screens if film studios aren't releasing new movies? Read more
BILLS
NFL draft preview: Bills stocked at wide receiver, but great year for depth: The depth this season could increase the likelihood that the Bills draft a wide receiver, should a player they like slip into the third or fourth round and they adhere to the philosophy of taking the best player available. But it’s not a necessity. Read more
Bills' Josh Allen and Kyle Brandt talk contract, vaccines, Chiefs and 'Sugar High Josh': Josh Allen sounds as if he's willing to be patient about receiving a long-term contract extension from the Buffalo Bills. “When it happens, it happens," Allen said while appearing on the podcast, "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt," which was posted Wednesday morning. Read more
SABRES
'Confident' again, Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin thriving under interim coach Don Granato: “I can't say anything bad about Donnie,” Dahlin said of Granato. “I love him as a coach. He's a great one. He's such a smart (coach). He knows hockey very well. I mean, we do all the things he says, and it works. He makes all the players very confident." Read more
No timeline for Sabres to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, says Granato: The Sabres endured a Covid-19 outbreak in February that paused and eventually derailed their season. Nine players were placed on the league’s protocol list, some of whom tested positive. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Adore Buffalo's City Hall? The News' Mark Sommer reviews three books – from an eye-catching work meant for a coffee table to a pocket-size rerelease by Preservation Buffalo Niagara – dedicated to the art deco masterpiece that's stood in Niagara Square since 1931.
• The WNY Beer Trail, which offers discounts at each of the 38 participating area breweries, has an eye for charity, with April's proceeds supporting the new Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park. WIVB's Gabrielle Mediak talks to the beer trail's creator, Thomas Whitmarsh, for whom the cause is especially meaningful.
• Country-rock star Eric Church, who has been nominated for 10 Grammy awards, announced a tour stop in downtown Buffalo in early fall. The show's details feature a slightly unorthodox stage approach to accommodate more fans.
• Heads up, Abbott Road – you're getting a makeover. That's the report from Spectrum News, which details the $3.9 million project that's expected to be finished in the fall.
