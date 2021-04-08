Good Morning, Buffalo: Attention turns to Central Terminal's grounds as a way to build momentum

BILLS

NFL draft preview: Bills stocked at wide receiver, but great year for depth: The depth this season could increase the likelihood that the Bills draft a wide receiver, should a player they like slip into the third or fourth round and they adhere to the philosophy of taking the best player available. But it’s not a necessity. Read more

Bills' Josh Allen and Kyle Brandt talk contract, vaccines, Chiefs and 'Sugar High Josh': Josh Allen sounds as if he's willing to be patient about receiving a long-term contract extension from the Buffalo Bills. “When it happens, it happens," Allen said while appearing on the podcast, "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt," which was posted Wednesday morning. Read more

SABRES