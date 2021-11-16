Good Morning, Buffalo: Attendance still light, but cultural groups see hope in kids' vaccines

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 16, 2021

The shows are trying to go on: Attendance still light, but cultural groups see hope in kids' vaccines

There were high hopes when cultural attractions began reopening earlier this year. After a lost 2020, a big recovery seemed within reach as Covid-19 infection and hospitalization rates were going down and the pandemic would continue to recede.

But attendance and revenues have been disappointing, cultural groups say, with many people still reluctant to attend public places, even with cleaning protocols, mandatory masks and often a requirement to show proof of vaccination.

The lower-than-hoped for attendance has also meant continued financial pressure, with the knowledge that another government bailout, critically important for many of the venues, is unlikely to happen again.

If there's one thing to be optimistic about, it's the CDC's recent approval of a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Operators of cultural attractions are hoping the government's stamp of approval will reassure more families and lead to a boost in attendance.