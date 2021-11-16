Good Morning, Buffalo: Attendance still light, but cultural groups see hope in kids' vaccines

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Nov. 16, 2021
The shows are trying to go on: Attendance still light, but cultural groups see hope in kids' vaccines
There were high hopes when cultural attractions began reopening earlier this year. After a lost 2020, a big recovery seemed within reach as Covid-19 infection and hospitalization rates were going down and the pandemic would continue to recede.
But attendance and revenues have been disappointing, cultural groups say, with many people still reluctant to attend public places, even with cleaning protocols, mandatory masks and often a requirement to show proof of vaccination.
The lower-than-hoped for attendance has also meant continued financial pressure, with the knowledge that another government bailout, critically important for many of the venues, is unlikely to happen again.
If there's one thing to be optimistic about, it's the CDC's recent approval of a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Operators of cultural attractions are hoping the government's stamp of approval will reassure more families and lead to a boost in attendance.
– Mark Sommer
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
'No questions asked’ for eligible adults to get Covid-19 boosters, Poloncarz says: Amid growing worries about worsening pandemic problems, local officials from Buffalo to New York City began taking matters into their own hands Monday and urged vaccinated adults to get booster shots. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there would be “no questions asked” if time-eligible adults want to get a booster, no matter what federal guidelines suggest about who is and who is not yet eligible. Read more
Pandemic overtime makes Burstein highest-paid Erie County employee: County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein continues to be the highest-paid employee in Erie County government because the county permits her – and all other appointed administrators – to collect overtime for Covid-19 related work. She collected $86,484 in overtime for the first three quarters of this year, in addition to her base pay of $209,044. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Infrastructure bill a victory for Hochul, Reed, Higgins and Schumer: Gov. Kathy Hochul, Reps. Tom Reed and Brian Higgins and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer all attended Monday's signing of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. And the bill was a victory for each of them. Read more
Athenex’s Dunkirk plant ‘essentially complete,’ but manufacturing won’t start this year: Construction of Athenex's 409,000-square-foot plant in Dunkirk, built by the state for $200 million, is complete. But yet another delay means manufacturing won't start until next year. Read more
Close elections in Erie County could be called today; margins narrow in Niagara: On Election Day, several races in Erie and Niagara counties remained too close to call. Now it's up to elections officials to tabulate all outstanding votes – most by absentee ballot – to determine winners. Races receiving scrutiny include the Erie County sheriff race and Town Board contests in Amherst, Cheektowaga and Lewiston. Results could be available by this afternoon. Read more
No verdict after first day of deliberations in Belstadt murder trial: The jury that will decide whether Joseph Belstadt should be convicted for the 1993 slaying of Mandy Steingasser will resume deliberations this morning after 6½ hours of discussion and readbacks of testimony Monday. Read more
Section of Route 75 named for Edward Enser of Concord: The new designation covers the section of Route 75 between Langford and Shirley roads. Enser, who found himself behind enemy lines during the Battle of Anzio, Italy, in World War II, once lived on Shirley Road. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: A mostly chilly week ahead; sneak peek at Thanksgiving: Thursday morning, a storm system is expected to cross the region accompanied by showers, gusty winds and steady or slowly falling temperatures, writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Parkside Meadow, neighborhood dining with a side of history: Located at the corner of Parkside and Russell across from the Buffalo Zoo, the recipe to the restaurant’s draw is one part “Cheers” and one part “Night at the Museum,” Andrew Galarneau writes. Read more
Restaurateur’s road led from South Sudan to Buffalo: Akec Aguer is the chef and owner of Nile River, a new South Sudanese restaurant at the West Side Bazaar. His professional cooking journey began in South Sudan in 1995, feeding Canadian oilfield workers. Read more
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alan Pergament: Cami Clune inspired Joshua Vacanti to renew his dream on ‘The Voice’: The Lockport singer was one of the final 13 performing in the live edition of the NBC singing reality series “The Voice” on Monday night. The field is narrowed to 10 when the live results show airs at 8 p.m. tonight. Read more
BILLS
Analysis: Josh Allen's deep passing even better than in 2020: For the season, Allen is completing 51% of his deep passes – 23 of 45, according to Buffalo News charting. That’s second best in the NFL among the 24 starting quarterbacks with more than 25 deep pass attempts, according to Pro Football Focus. Only Arizona’s Kyler Murray is better, at 61%. It’s also the best rate of Allen’s four-year career. Read more
What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 10 win, game ball and more: Missed Jay Skurski's major takeaways from the Buffalo Bills' 45-17 drubbing of the New York Jets on Sunday? You can check them out here.
SABRES
With UPL on the rise in Rochester, Tokarski has the net for now with Sabres: Dustin Tokarski is 2-3-2 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in seven games and his signature stint came in Friday's 3-2 win over Edmonton, when he stoned Connor McDavid & Co. by making 14 saves in the final 7½ minutes of play. Read more
Sabres injury update: Dylan Cozens OK after leaving practice, others still week to week: Center Dylan Cozens left the ice midway through practice Monday in KeyBank Center, but coach Don Granato said afterward that Cozens will be fine and is expected to play in tonight's game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Preparing pups to become therapy dogs is no small task, reports Spectrum News’ Kelly Khatib. She talks with a local trainer who prepares animals to help ease people’s stress and anxiety.
• Allegany State Park has been celebrating its 100th anniversary as the region’s “wilderness playground.” WGRZ’s Terry Belke traces the history of New York’s largest state park in this 2 the Outdoors feature.
• “Any watering hole worth its salt nowadays is home to at least one pinball machine, and the beer scene is better off because of it,” Brian Campbell writes for Step Out Buffalo. With the help of his friends at Buffalo Pinball, he's compiled a list of the best local spots to grab a beer and play pinball.
• What do Lapham Road in East Aurora, Back Creek Road in Boston and Bear Ridge Road in Wheatfield have in common? WYRK’s Kadie Daye says they’re among the most beautiful roads in Western New York, offering picturesque routes for a peaceful drive.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.